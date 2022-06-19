Hannah Waddingham Net Worth:

What Is Hannah Waddingham's Net Worth and Salary?

Hannah Waddingham is a British actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Waddingham is best known for playing Rebecca Welton on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" (2020–present), a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy in 2021. She has more than 30 film and television credits to her name, including "Les Misérables" (2012), "The Hustle" (2019), "Game of Thrones" (2015–2016), "Krypton" (2018–2019), and "Sex Education" (2019–present). Hannah played the Lady of the Lake in Broadway and West End productions of "Spamalot," and she has also appeared in West End productions of "The Beautiful Game," "A Little Night Music," "The Wizard of Oz," and "Kiss Me, Kate." In 2000, Waddingham released the single "Our Kind of Love," and it reached #41 on the UK Singles Chart.

Early Life

Hannah Waddingham was born on July 28, 1974, in Wandsworth, London, England. Her mother is former opera singer Melodie Kelly, and her maternal grandparents were opera singers as well. Hannah, who has a four-octave vocal range, told the "Mirror" in 2014, "Singing was in the blood. Mum went back to work in the chorus of English National Opera when I was eight and was there for 27 years. I'd sit in the stalls at the Royal Coliseum, listening and soaking everything up like a sponge. That's the best way of learning." Waddingham attended the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts, and she began her acting career in the interactive play "Joni and Gina's Wedding."

Stage Career

From 2000 to 2001, Hannah starred as Christine in a Cambridge Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Beautiful Game," then she played Starbird in "Space Family Robinson" at London's Pleasance Theatre in 2002. From 2006 to 2007, she starred as the Lady of the Lake in a Palace Theatre production of "Spamalot," which is based on the 1975 comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," and she reprised the role on Broadway in 2008. Waddingham received critical acclaim for her performance as Desirée Armfeldt in a 2009 Garrick Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," with one critic calling her the "Joanna Lumley of musical theatre." In 2010, she played The Witch in Sondheim's "Into the Woods" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, and in 2011, she took on the roles of Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch in a London Palladium production of "The Wizard of Oz." In 2012, Hannah starred as Lilli Vanessi / Katharina Minola in "Kiss Me, Kate" at The Old Vic.

Film and Television Career

Waddingham made her television debut in a 2002 episode of "Coupling," then she guest-starred on "My Hero" (2003; 2006), "William and Mary" (2005), "Footballers' Wives" (2005), and "Hollyoaks: Let Loose" (2005). She appeared in the 2006 TV movie "The Only Boy for Me," and in 2008, she co-starred with Simon Pegg, Kirsten Dunst, Gillian Anderson, Megan Fox, and Jeff Bridges in the film "How to Lose Friends & Alienate People" and began a four-episode stint on the BBC One series "Doctors." Hannah guest-starred on "M.I. High" (2009), "Marple" (2010–2011), "My Family" (2010–2011), "Not Going Out" (2011), and "Bad Education" (2012), and she played a Factory Worker in the 2012 Academy Award-winning film "Les Misérables." In 2014, she starred as Tonya Dyke on the ITV series "Benidorm," and she played Blonde Assassin in the 2015 miniseries "Partners in Crime." From 2015 to 2016, Waddingham portrayed Septa Unella, the "Shame Nun," during the fifth and six seasons of the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones," and in 2017, she had a recurring role as Magdalena on Syfy's "12 Monkeys."

Hannah appeared in the 2018 film "Winter Ridge," and she co-starred with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in the 2019 comedy "The Hustle." From 2018 to 2019, she played Jax-Ur / Sela-Sonn on the Syfy series "Krypton," and in 2019, she joined the cast of Netflix's "Sex Education" as Sofía Marchetti. In 2020, began starring as Rebecca Welton on "Ted Lasso," which was created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. Waddingham has earned several awards and nominations for her performance, and the show won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. She appeared in the film "The Fishwife of Grimsby" and guest-starred on "Midsomer Murders" in 2021, and in October of that year, it was announced that she had been cast in the Disney+ movie "Hocus Pocus 2."

Personal Life

Hannah has a daughter named Kitty, who suffers from Henoch–Schönlein purpura, an autoimmune disease. Waddingham keeps her Emmy in Kitty's bedroom to remind her daughter that "mummy will only ever be away when it's for a really, blooming good reason." Hannah is close friends with her "Ted Lasso" co-star Juno Temple, and when Waddingham won her Emmy (Temple was nominated in the same category), Juno cried tears of joy. While accepting the award, Hannah stated, "Juno Temple! I swear to god if I could break off one of her arms and give it to you because that's what you are to me. There's no Rebecca without Keeley. And if you ever leave my life, I'm going to stalk you." In May 2022, Waddingham was forced to drop out of "Old Friends," a one-night tribute to Stephen Sondheim due to an upper respiratory infection. She shared the news on social media, writing, "It's a decision that I'm sure everyone know I have not taken lightly, having been desperate & so excited for months, to salute Stephen in the best way I know how. I'm truly gutted & can't quite believe the timing. My love & support to all of those performing & my unswerving, never ending thanks and love to Stephen for letting me into his world & blessing me with his unparalleled approval."

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Waddingham won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso." The series has also earned her a Critics' Choice Television Award, Hollywood Critics Association TV Award, International Online Cinema Award, Gold Derby Award, Online Film & Television Association Award, Pena de Prata, and two Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards as well as nominations from the Golden Globes, Satellite Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Television Critics Association Awards. The "Ted Lasso" cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2022 and a Pena de Prata for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2021. Hannah also received a Pena de Prata nomination for Best Guest Actor or Actress in a Comedy Series for "Sex Education" in 2021, and in 2018, "Winter Ridge" won the Audience Award for Best Feature at the International Film Festival of Wales. For her stage work, Waddingham has received Laurence Olivier Award nominations and WhatsOnStage Awards nominations for Best Actress in a Musical for "Spamalot," "A Little Night Music," and "Kiss Me, Kate."