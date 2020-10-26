Hannah Kepple net worth: Hannah Kepple is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best known for starring on the TV series Cobra Kai.

Hannah Kepple was born in November 2000. She made her acting debut starring as Moon on the television series Cobra Kai in 2018. Kepple also appeared in the TV series documentary Your Worst Nightmare in 2019 and in an episode of the TV series Tell Me Your Secrets in 2019. She appeared on The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast in 2018. Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy drama streaming TV series that debuted on YouTube Red in 2018. The series was on YouTube Premium for season two and Netflix for season three. The TV series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka from The Karate Kit movie. The series is set 34 years after the original film and reimagines the scenario from Johnny Lawrence's point of view.