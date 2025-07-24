What is Hande Erçel's Net Worth?

Hande Erçel is a Turkish actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Hande Erçel is known for her roles on such television series as "Güneşin Kızları," "Aşk Laftan Anlamaz," "Sen Çal Kapımı," and "Bambaşka Biri." She was also in the films "Intoxicated by Love" and "Chasing the Wind" in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Endorsements

Hande Erçel has partnered with a variety of high-profile brands across fashion, beauty, and consumer goods. Her major endorsement deals include serving as a brand ambassador for Emotion deodorants, starring in campaigns for Magnum Ice Creams, and representing the fashion label Nocturne. In 2025, she was named a global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury jewelry brand Pomellato. These partnerships highlight her strong appeal in both Turkish and international markets, with a presence in sectors ranging from personal care to high fashion.

Early Life and Education

Hande Erçel was born on November 24, 1993 in Bandırma, Turkey. For her higher education, she studied at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in Istanbul.

Television Career

Following supporting roles on "The Wren," "Çılgın Dersane Üniversitede," and "Hayat Ağacı" in 2014, Erçel had her breakout role in 2015 on the Kanal D series "Güneşin Kızları." On the show, which ran until 2016, she played the lover of Tolga Sarıtaş's character. Next, from 2016 to 2017, Erçel starred opposite Burak Deniz on the Show TV romantic comedy series "Aşk Laftan Anlamaz," which became a major hit in the Middle East and in India and Pakistan. Erçel won many accolades for her work on the show, including the Golden Butterfly Award for Best Actress in a Comedy.

From 2017 to 2018, Erçel starred on "Siyah İnci," and in 2019 she had lead roles on both "Halka" and "Azize." Her next big role was on the Fox romantic comedy series "Sen Çal Kapımı," on which she starred opposite Kerem Bürsin. Erçel played grieving florist Eda Yıldız, who falls in love with internationally famous architect Serkan Bolat, played by Bürsin. "Sen Çal Kapımı" ran from 2020 to 2021 and won Erçel and Bürsin the Golden Butterfly Award for Best Couple.

In 2023, Erçel reunited with her former co-star Burak Deniz on the Fox romantic drama "Bambaşka Biri." She played Leyla Gediz, a public prosecutor who becomes romantically involved with Deniz's character Kenan Öztürk, a journalist with dissociative identity disorder. "Bambaşka Biri" ran until early 2024. The following year, Erçel turned to streaming with her role as Güneş Gulner on the Disney+ series "Aşkı Hatırla." She also played the lead role of Bilge on the Amazon Prime Video series "Iki Dünya Bir Dilek."

Film Career

Erçel transitioned to the big screen in 2024 with a supporting role in the historical romance film "Intoxicated by Love." The film focuses on the relationship between 13th-century Persian poets Mawlana and Shams Tabrizi, played by Parsa Pirouzfar and Shahab Hosseini, respectively. Erçel plays Kimia Khatoon. "Intoxicated by Love" was an immediate and massive hit, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Iranian history. Following this success, Erçel starred opposite Barış Arduç in the romance film "Chasing the Wind," which was released on Netflix in early 2025.