What is Haley Lu Richardson's Net Worth?

Haley Lu Richardson is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Haley Lu Richardson is known for her roles in such films as "Split," "Columbus," "Support the Girls," "Unpregnant," and "Love at First Sight." She has also acted on television in shows including "Ravenswood," "Recovery Road," and "The White Lotus." Beyond acting, Richardson has an Etsy shop where she sells her own crocheted clothing and accessories.

Early Life and Education

Haley Lu Richardson was born on March 7, 1995 in Phoenix, Arizona to Valerie, a marketing and branding professional, and Forrest, a golf course architect. She was educated at Villa Montessori and Arcadia High School. Growing up, Richardson often took part in theatrical productions and dance competitions across the American Southwest. From 2001 to 2011, she was a leading dancer in the Cannedy Dance Company in Phoenix.

Film Career

After moving to Los Angeles, California, Richardson starred in two films that premiered at the 2014 LA Film Festival: the post-apocalyptic film "The Last Survivors" and the romantic comedy "The Young Kieslowski." The following year, she played a gymnastics star in the sports dramedy "The Bronze." In 2016, Richardson had supporting roles in the coming-of-age film "The Edge of Seventeen" and the psychological thriller "Split." She went on to have her critical breakthrough in 2017, playing library worker and aspiring architect Casey in the drama "Columbus," written and directed by Kogonada. Richardson starred opposite John Cho, and for her performance, she received a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination for Best Actress. Following that success, she had a big year in 2018, appearing in three films: the comedy "Support the Girls," the historical thriller "Operation Finale," and the period drama "The Chaperone." In her final film of the decade, Richardson starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the romantic drama "Five Feet Apart," about a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis who fall in love.

Kicking off the 2020s, Richardson starred opposite Barbie Ferreira in the buddy road dramedy "Unpregnant," based on the novel of the same name by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks. Next, she reunited with her "Columbus" writer-director Kogonada for a supporting role in his science-fiction drama "After Yang," which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Richardson subsequently starred opposite Owen Teague in the drama "Montana Story," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021 before getting a theatrical release the following year. In 2023, Richardson starred opposite Ben Hardy in the Netflix romantic comedy "Love at First Sight," based on Jennifer E. Smith's novel "The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight." Among her subsequent credits is the science-fiction action film "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die," directed by Gore Verbinski and co-starring Sam Rockwell.

Television Career

Richardson had her first significant role on the small screen in 2012, as the star of the television film "Christmas Twister." The next year, she appeared as a dancer in an episode of the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake it Up," and began playing the recurring role of Tess Hamilton on the ABC Family supernatural teen drama "Ravenswood." In 2014, Richardson had a guest role on MTV's "Awkward," and in 2015 she had guest roles on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Your Family or Mine." She went on to play the recurring role of Ellie Dennis on the short-lived teen drama "Recovery Road," which aired on Freeform in 2016. Three years later, Richardson had a two-episode role on "Jane the Virgin." She had a bigger part in 2022, playing the main role of Portia in the second season of the HBO anthology series "The White Lotus."

Other Appearances

Among her other appearances in the media, Richardson was in the music video for the 2023 song "Wings," by the Jonas Brothers.

Personal Life

In 2012, Richardson started dating fellow "Ravenswood" actor Brett Dier. The pair got engaged in 2019, but broke it off in 2020.

A crocheter since the age of eight, Richardson has an Etsy shop through which she sells her own crocheted clothing and accessories.