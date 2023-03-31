Hal Linden Net Worth

What is Hal Linden's net worth?

Hal Linden is an American actor, director and musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Hal Linden, also known as Harold Lipshitz, was born in New York, New York, and was initially focused on becoming a musician. He graduated from the High School for the Performing Arts, and then went on to study music at Queens College. He eventually graduated from City College with a degree in Business Administration. He joined the Army and subsequently toured with the US Army Band, playing the saxophone and clarinet. After being introduced to the musical, "Guys and Dolls", by a friend, he decided to shift his focus to acting. He first gained notice as actor in the Broadway production of "Bells Are Ringing" in 1958. He would work in the theater throughout the 60s and 70s, winning a Tony Award for his work in "The Rothschilds". He also appeared in various commercials and sang jingles. He is most widely recognized for his work on the television show, "Barney Miller", as the title character. He appeared on various television shows after "Barney Miller", but has focused primarily on theater work and music since the late 90s.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Mar 20, 1931 (92 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.829 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Hal Linden's Net Worth

Early Life

Linden was born Harold Lipshitz on March 20, 1931 in the borough of the Bronx in New York City. He was born to Frances and Charles Lipshitz. His father was a Lithuanian Jew who had immigrated to the United States in 1910 and opened a printing shop. He grew up with his older brother, Bernard. Linden attended Herman Ridder Junior High School and later the High School of Music and Art before studying music at Queens College, City University of New York. He then enrolled in Baruch College and after the City College of New York where he received his Bachelor of Arts in business. He had changed his name after deciding to pursue a career in music, as he thought Linden would be a better professional name than Lipshitz. In 1952, he decided to enlist in the United States Army and was sent to Fort Belvoir where he played in the United States Army Band. While at Fort Belvoir, he saw the touring production of "Guys and Dolls" which inspired him to become an actor. He was discharged from the Army in 1954.

Career

In 1958, Linden replaced Sydney Chaplin in the Broadway production of "Bells Are Ringing." He made his breakthrough on the New York City stage in 1962 when we was cast in the revival of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" as character Billy Crocker. However, Linden's career slowed throughout the 1960s. He started working as a dubber for English dialogue in various foreign language films. He also did voiceover work for commercials and sang jingles.

Linden's career was revived in the 1970s when he was cast as Mayer Rothschild in the 1971 musical "The Rothschilds." For his work in the production, he earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 1973, he starred opposite Tony Lo Bianco in the NBC television film "Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside." The film was supposed to act as a pilot for a new series but was ultimately not picked up.

In 1974, Linden landed the starring role in the ABC television police sitcom "Barney Miller." He played the title character, who was the captain of the 12th precinct police department in Greenwich Village. For his work in the show, he earned seven Emmy Award nominations – one for each season he was on the show – though he never won an award. He is tied with Matt LeBlanc and John Goodman for the most nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category without ever winning. He also earned four Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. He remained on the show form 1975 until 1982, when the series ended.

While on "Barney Miller," Linden also was the narrator and host of the ABC children's shows "Animals, Animals, Animals" and "FYI." For his work as host, he won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement in 1984 and 1985.

Additionally, Linden appeared in several television films like "I Do! I Do!" and "Starflight: The Plane That Couldn't Land." In 1984, he costarred in the film "Second Edition." The following year, he portrayed the real life character of Jack L. Warner in the television biopic "My Wicked, Wicked Ways: The Legend of Errol Flynn."

In 1986, Linden returned to television in the NBC series "Blacke's Magic," playing the lead character of Alexander Blacke. The series was cancelled after 13 episodes. In 1988, he appeared in the romantic comedy film "A New Life." In 1992, he landed the leading role in the series "Jack's Place" which was cancelled in 1993. His next series, " The Boys Are Back," also suffered from low ratings and was canceled in 1994 after 18 episodes. However, the same year he appeared on "CBS Schoolbreak Special" as Rabbi Markovitz and earned his third Daytime Emmy Award in 1995 for his work.

In 1996, Linden appeared in the television film "The Colony." He had a guest role in the last of "The Rockford Files" reunion TV film, "The Rockford Files: If It Bleeds…It Leads." Throughout the rest of the 1990s and into the 2000s, he had roles on shows like "Touched by an Angel," "The King of Queens," "Gilmore Girls," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Hot in Cleveland." Later he appeared in "Supernatural" and "2 Broke Girls."

Linden also continued appearing on stage. He was in the 2009 production of "Tuesdays with Morrie" in Toronto. In July of 2011, he appeared opposite Christina Pickles in the Colony Theatre's production of "On Golden Pond." He also starred in "Under My Skin" in Pasadena in 2012. In 2015, he appeared at the Old Globe Theatre in the West Coast premiere of "The Twenty Seventh Man."

Throughout his career, Linden has also continued performing jazz, pop, and Broadway music. He released his first album, "It's Never Too Late," in April of 2011.

Personal Life

Hal Linden met dancer Fran Martin while doing summer stock in 1955. In 1958, they married. They had four children during their marriage and remained married for over 50 years before Martin died in 2010. Linden has served as the spokesman for the Jewish National Fund since 1997.