Gwendoline Christie Net Worth:

What Is Gwendoline Christie's Net Worth?

Gwendoline Christie is a British actress and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Gwendoline Christie is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Brienne of Tarth on HBO's "Game of Thrones" (2012–2019) and for playing Captain Phasma in the films "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). Gwendoline has appeared in the films "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" (2009), "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" (2015), "Welcome to Marwen" (2018), and "Our Friend" (2019), the television series "Wizards vs Aliens" (2012–2013), "Top of the Lake" (2017), and "The Sandman" (2022), and stage productions of "Cymbeline" (2007), "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (2009), "Dr. Faustus" (2010), and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (2019). Christie was an associate producer on the shorts "Ourhouse, Episode 1: 'Games'" (2010), "Ourhouse, Episode 4: 'Internal Problems'" (2010), "Ourhouse, Episode 2: 'Class'" (2011), and "Ourhouse, Episode 3: 'The Cure of Folly'" (2011). Gwendoline has also lent her voice to the animated series "Star Wars Resistance" (2018) and "Green Eggs and Ham" (2022) and the video games "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2016) and "Star Wars Battlefront II" (2017).

Early Life

Gwendoline Christie was born Gwendoline Tracey Philippa Christie on October 28, 1978, in Worthing, West Sussex, England. Gwendoline is the daughter of Mathilda Renee Christie (a homemaker) and Bernard William Christie (who worked in marketing and sales), and she has two half-brothers. Christie trained as a gymnast during her childhood, but after she suffered a spinal injury, she decided to try acting. She attended the Drama Centre London, graduating in 2005, and she told "News Corp Australia Network" in 2017, "I went to a brilliant drama school but was made aware that I would probably never work because I didn't look the same as most actors." Gwendoline added, "When I saw Tilda Swinton in 'Orlando,' and I watched this incredible woman that was so pale and so unlike the kind of Hollywood actors I was used to seeing, I remember thinking, 'Well, she is in a film, she is otherworldly, and is definitely outside of the room.' I realised that maybe there is a place for me too."

Career

In the early 2000s, photographer Polly Borland saw Christie walking in Brighton and thought she was "very striking." Polly tracked Gwendoline down at a boutique she was working at and asked her to pose for some photographs, and from 2002 to 2008, Christie was the subject of a photo series called "Bunny." In 2006, she appeared in stage productions of "Pravda" and "Mirandolina," followed by "Cymbeline" in 2007. Gwendoline made her onscreen debut in the 2007 short film "The Time Surgeon," and in 2009, she played "Classy Shopper 2" in Terry Gilliam's "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus." Christie got her big break when she was cast as Brienne of Tarth during the second season of the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." She appeared in more than 40 episodes between 2012 and 2019 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance. From 2012 to 2013, Gwendoline starred as Lexi on the British science-fiction/fantasy series "Wizards vs Aliens," and in 2013, she appeared in the film "The Zero Theorem."

In 2015, Christie played Commander Lyme in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" and Captain Phasma in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Both films were hits, with "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" grossing $658.3 million at the box office and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" bringing in $2.068 billion (2015's highest-grossing film). Gwendoline reprised the role of Captain Phasma in 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which was the highest-grossing film of 2017 (earning $1.333 billion), as well as the Disney Channel series "Star Wars Resistance" (2018). Christie played herself in 2016's "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie," and in 2017, she starred as Miranda Hilmarson in the second season of the mystery TV series "Top of the Lake." She appeared in the films "The Darkest Minds" (2018), "In Fabric" (2018), "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (2019), and "Our Friend" (2019), and she co-starred with Steve Carell and Leslie Mann in 2018's "Welcome to Marwen." In 2022, Gwendoline voiced Marilyn Blouse on Netflix's "Green Eggs and Ham," had a recurring role as Lucifer Morningstar on Netflix's "The Sandman," and appeared in the film "Flux Gourmet." In September 2021, it was announced that Christie had been cast as Larissa Weems on Tim Burton's Addams Family series "Wednesday."

Personal Life

In 2013, Gwendoline began a relationship with Giles Deacon, a British fashion designer best known for creating Pippa Middleton's wedding dress. Deacon designed two dresses Christie wore in a London production of "A Midsummer's Night Dream," and he told "The Telegraph" in 2016, "She's a fantastic muse. She's a character herself, and her trail of various characters is brilliant — she's pretty transformative, which is always an interesting thing from a designer's point of view." Gwendoline is 6 feet 3 inches tall, and during her youth, she was bullied because of her height. Christie is a lifelong Madonna fan, and when Gwendoline was filming "Top of the Lake" in Australia in 2016, the Queen of Pop's manager, Guy Oseary, texted her because he had heard she was coming to a "Rebel Heart Tour" stop in Sydney and invited her to appear with Madonna onstage. Christie spoke about the experience during an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and said that she cried when she received the text message. She also spoke about seeing Madonna come out on stage, stating, "Madonna appears, and I start screaming so loudly that I think my lungs are going to come out of my mouth."

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Christie earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones." In 2014, she was named British Actress of the Year for the series at the "Harper's Bazaar" Women of the Year Awards, and in 2015, she won a British Style Award – Red Carpet Ambassador at The Fashion Awards. Gwendoline and her "Game of Thrones" castmates shared an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best TV Ensemble in 2019, and the show won a Merit – Honorary Award at the 2020 CinEuphoria Awards. "Game of Thrones" also earned Christie Best Supporting Actress nominations from the Saturn Awards (2014 and 2019), Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards (2020), Gold Derby Awards (2019), and Online Film & Television Association Awards (2019), and the cast received Best Ensemble nominations from the Gold Derby Awards (2018) and Screen Actors Guild Awards (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020). In 2015, Christie and her "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" co-stars received an Awards Circuit Community Award nomination for Best Cast Ensemble," and "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" earned a Best Cast nomination from The BAM Awards in 2017.