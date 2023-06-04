Greta Gerwig net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Aug 4, 1983 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Sacramento Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Playwright, Voice Actor, Film Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Greta Gerwig's Net Worth

Greta Gerwig is an American actress, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Greta Gerwig earned numerous awards and nominations for her work as a writer and director on 2017's "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women," including Academy Award nominations for both films. Greta also wrote and directed the 2008 film "Nights and Weekends," and she wrote the screenplays for "Hannah Takes the Stairs" (2007), "Northern Comfort" (2010), "Frances Ha" (2012), and "Mistress America" (2015); she appeared in those films as well. Gerwig also produced "Nights and Weekends" and "Mistress America."

Greta has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "The House of the Devil" (2009), "Greenberg" (2010), "No Strings Attached" (2011), "Arthur" (2011), "To Rome with Love" (2012), "Maggie's Plan" (2015), and "White Noise" (2022) and the television series "The Mindy Project" (2016). Gerwig voiced Pony Merks on the Adult Swim series "Adult Swim" (2011–2015), and she has also lent her voice to the film "Isle of Dogs" (2018). In 2011, the Athena Film Festival honored Greta with an award that is given to "extraordinary women and some men for their leadership and creative accomplishments in the film industry," and 2014, she was chosen to be a member of the jury for the Berlin International Film Festival.

Early Life

Greta Gerwig was born Greta Celeste Gerwig on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California. Her father, Gordon, worked in the small business loans department at a credit union, and her mother, Christine, was an OB-GYN nurse. Greta's parents played the parents of her character in "Frances Ha." Gerwig's sister works for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and her brother is a landscape architect. Greta's ancestry is Irish, German, and English, and she grew up in a Unitarian Universalist household. She graduated from the Sacramento all-girls Catholic school St. Francis High School in 2002. Gerwig became interested in dance at an early age, and she got involved in competitive fencing but quit because it was too expensive. Though she initially planned to study musical theatre in college, she earned a degree in philosophy and English from Barnard College. One of Greta's dorm-mates was future "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon, and the two performed together in the Columbia University Varsity Show. Gerwig and McKinnon later worked together on "Barbie."

Career

Greta made both her film and television debuts in 2006, appearing in the indie movie "LOL" and guest-starring on "Young American Bodies." She teamed up with "LOL" director Joe Swanberg to write the 2007 film "Hannah Takes the Stairs," and the duo co-wrote and co-directed 2008's "Nights and Weekends." Gerwig starred in both films, and around this time, she also appeared in "Baghead" (2008), "Yeast" (2008), "I Thought You Finally Completely Lost It" (2008), "You Wont Miss Me" (2009), "The House of the Devil" (2009), "Art House" (2010), "The Dish & the Spoon" (2010), and "Damsels in Distress" (2011). She co-wrote 2010's "Northern Comfort," and she co-starred with Ben Stiller in "Greenberg" (2010), with Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in "No Strings Attached" (2011), and with Russell Brand, Helen Mirren, and Jennifer Garner in "Arthur" (2011). In 2012, Greta starred in "Frances Ha," which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, and she appeared in the romantic comedy "Lola Versus" and the Woody Allen-directed film "To Rome with Love." Next, she appeared in the French drama "Eden" (2014), co-starred with Al Pacino and Dianne Wiest in "The Humbling" (2014), and played the title role in "Maggie's Plan" (2015).

Gerwig co-wrote and starred in the 2015 comedy "Mistress America," and she guest-starred on "Portlandia" (2015) and "The Mindy Project" (2016). She appeared in the 2016 films "Wiener-Dog," "Jackie," and "20th Century Women," then she directed Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in 2017's "Lady Bird," which she also wrote. "Lady Bird" won more than 80 awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and it earned five Academy Award nominations. Greta voiced Tracy Walker in the 2018 Wes Anderson film "Isle of Dogs," and in 2019, she directed "Little Women," which grossed $218.9 million at the box office. Gerwig also wrote the film's screenplay, which received an Academy Award nomination. In 2022, she starred in the Noah Baumbach-directed absurdist comedy-drama "White Noise" alongside Adam Driver and Don Cheadle. In 2019, it was announced that Gerwig and Baumbach would be writing the screenplay for the live-action "Barbie" film, and Greta was confirmed as the director in 2021.

Personal Life

Greta began a relationship with fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach in late 2011. The couple welcomed son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach in 2019, followed by another son in early 2023. Gerwig met Baumbach when he cast her in "Greenberg," and they later co-wrote "Mistress America," "Frances Ha," and "Barbie."

Awards and Nominations

Gerwig has been nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for "Lady Bird" (2018) and Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women" (2020). She earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for "Frances Ha" (2014) and Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for "Lady Bird" (2018), and she received BAFTA Award nominations for Best Screenplay for "Lady Bird" (2018) and Best Screenplay (Adapted) for "Little Women" (2020). Greta has earned 11 nominations from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, winning for Best Woman Director and Best Woman Screenwriter for "Lady Bird" and Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Woman Screenwriter for "Little Women." She won Best Adapted Screenplay awards for "Little Women from the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Austin Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association, Florida Film Critics Circle, and Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association.

"Lady Bird" earned Gerwig Best Screenplay awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics, Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association, Houston Film Critics Society, and Seattle Film Critics Society, and she received a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Directing – Feature Film and a National Board of Review award for Best Director. Greta won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay for "Lady Bird" and earned a Best Female Lead nomination for "Greenberg." She received National Society of Film Critics awards for Best Director for "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" and Best Screenplay for "Lady Bird," and the Women Film Critics Circle named her Best Woman Storyteller for both films. Gerwig also received Writers Guild of America Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay for "Lady Bird" and Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women."