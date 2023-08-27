Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $60 Million Date of Birth: Apr 5, 1916 - Jun 12, 2003 (87 years old) Place of Birth: La Jolla Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.905 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Gregory Peck's Net Worth

What was Gregory Peck's net worth?

Gregory Peck was an American actor who had a net worth of $60 million at the time of his death in 2003. Gregory Peck was an American actor whose career spanned over six decades, cementing him as one of Hollywood's most enduring and respected stars. He became an emblematic figure in classic American cinema, known for his distinctive voice and towering presence. His on-screen versatility allowed him to perform a wide range of roles, from morally upright heroes to complex, nuanced individuals.

One of Peck's most iconic roles came early in his career when he played Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962), a performance that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Atticus Finch became a cultural icon of integrity and decency, and the role set a precedent for the kind of characters Peck would portray throughout his career—honorable men often faced with ethical dilemmas.

Beyond "To Kill a Mockingbird," Peck starred in an array of critically acclaimed films. These included "Gentleman's Agreement" (1947), a groundbreaking film that tackled anti-Semitism and won three Oscars, including Best Picture; "Twelve O'Clock High" (1949), a World War II drama for which he received another Oscar nomination; and "Roman Holiday" (1953), where he starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in her breakout role.

In addition to his Academy Award for "To Kill a Mockingbird," Peck received four other Oscar nominations during his career. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Oscar in 1968, acknowledging his long-term contribution to the world of cinema.

Peck was also highly active outside of his film work. He served as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was a founding trustee of the American Film Institute. His humanitarian work included supporting various causes such as the American Cancer Society and the National Endowment for the Arts. He worked well into his later years, transitioning smoothly into television roles and even making appearances in a few made-for-TV movies.

Peck was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6100 Hollywood Blvd. He was honored by President Lyndon Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969. Gregory Peck passed away on June 12, 2003 at 87 from bronchopneumonia.

Early Life

Gregory Peck was born on April 5, 1916 in San Diego, California to Bernice Mae "Bunny" and Gregory Pearl Peck. His father worked as a chemist and pharmacist and was of English and Irish heritage while his mother was of English and Scottish ancestry. Peck's parents divorced when he was five and he was raised by his maternal grandmother. At the age of 10, he was sent to a Catholic military school, St. John's Miliary Academy in Los Angeles. While studying there, his grandmother died. When he was 14, he moved back to San Diego to live with his father. There, he attended San Diego High School and graduated in 1934. He then enrolled for one year at San Diego State Teacher's College, now known as San Diego State University.

While there, he joined the track team, took his first theatre and public speaking courses and pledged the Epsilon Eta fraternity. He originally planned to become a doctor and transferred to the University of California, Berkeley. There he was an English major and pre-medical student and also rowed on the university's crew team. He was encouraged in his public speaking courses to try acting and was recruited by the director of the university's Little Theater. He appeared in five plays during his senior year, including "Moby Dick."

Career

Peck moved to New York City after Berkeley to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse with legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner. He was often broke during this period of time and sometimes slept in Central Park. In 1939, he worked at the World's Fair as a barker and also as Rockefeller Center as a tour guide for NBC television. He also had a job at Radio City Music Hall.

His stage career began in 1941 when he was cast in the George Bernard Shaw play "The Doctor's Dilemma." He made his Broadway debut as the lead in Emlyn William's "The Morning Star" in 1942. His second Broadway performance that year was in "The Willow and I" alongside Edward Pawley. He remained quite busy throughout this period of time as many other male actors had been called to fight in World War II. Peck was exempted from military service due to a back injury. During this time, he performed in a total of 50 plays, including three short-lived Broadway productions, 4-5 road tours, and summer theater.

Peck made his break in Hollywood in the mid-1940s. His first leading role was in "Days of Glory" followed by "The Keys of the Kingdom." He continued appearing in films over the next couple years and had a hit with the film "Spellbound." He had a few career setbacks in the latter half of the decade but then bounced back in the 1950s with roles in films like "The Gunfighter," "David and Bathsheba," and "Roman Holiday" with Audrey Hepburn. His success led to more worldwide recognition.

His career continued to take off over the next decades with some of his most notable films including "Moby Dick," "The Guns of Navarone," "The Boys from Brazil," and "To Kill a Mockingbird." In 1983, he appeared in "The Scarlet and the Black." Later in his career, Peck served as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Over the course of his career, Peck received five total Academy Award nominations before winning the Best Actor award for his performance in "To Kill a Mockingbird." In 1967, he received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He received eight competitive nominations for Golden Globe Awards and five wins. In 1969, President Lyndon B. Johnson honored Peck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 1998, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton in recognition of his contributions to acting. During his lifetime, he was also a recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life and Death

In October of 1942, Peck married Finnish-born Greta Kukkonen. Together, they had three sons together – Jonathan, Stephen, and Carey Paul. They divorced in December of 1955. During this marriage, Peck had an affair with co-star Ingrid Bergman. The day after his divorce was finalized in 1955, Peck married Véronique Passani, a Parisian news reporter who had interviewed him in 1952 before he went to Italy to film "Roman Holiday." They had a son together in 1956 and a daughter in 1958. They remained married until Peck's death.

On June 12, 2003, Peck died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia at the age of 87 at his home in Los Angeles. His wife, Véronique, was by his side. He is entombed in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels mausoleum in Los Angeles. His eulogy was read by Brock Peters. Celebrities who attended Peck's funeral included Lauren Bacall, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Harrison Ford, Mike Farrell, Tony Danza, and Piper Laurie, among many others.

In 2008, the Peck family created the Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence to commemorate his legacy. The award is given to a director, producer, or actor to honor their life's work.

Beverly Hills Mansion

In 1999 Gregory and Véronique paid $7.65 million (that's the same as spending $14 million today) for a 1.3 acre property with a 9,000 square foot French-Chateau-style mansion in Beverly Hills. In 2014 Véronique sold the mansion to Google billionaire Eric Schmidt for $22 million.