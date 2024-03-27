Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Birthdate: Jul 15, 1978 (45 years old) Birthplace: Walnut Creek Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Actor, Producer, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Greg Sestero's Net Worth

Greg Sestero is an American actor, filmmaker, author, and former model who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Greg Sestero is best known for playing Mark in Tommy Wiseau's notorious 2003 cult film "The Room." He later cowrote a memoir about the film called "The Disaster Artist," which was adapted into a 2017 film by James Franco, and appeared in the remake of "The Room" called "The Room Returns!" Among his other notable works, Sestero wrote, co-produced, and starred in the 2017 film "Best F(r)iends" alongside Tommy Wiseau.

Early Life and Education

Greg Sestero was born on July 15, 1978 in Walnut Creek, California and was raised in Danville. There, he attended Monte Vista High School as a teenager. After he decided to become an actor, Sestero attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Career Beginnings

Sestero began his career as a teenage model. While still in high school, he modeled abroad in Milan and Paris for such top designers as Giorgio Armani and Gianfranco Ferré. Sestero transitioned to film in 1997 with an uncredited part in the dystopian science-fiction film "Gattaca." He had another uncredited part the next year, in the biographical dramedy "Patch Adams." Sestero had his first major acting role in 1999, playing the younger version of Guy Rolfe's main character in the direct-to-video horror film "Retro Puppet Master," the seventh film in the "Puppet Master" franchise.

The Room

Sestero became best-known to audiences for his role as Mark in Tommy Wiseau's notorious 2003 independent film "The Room." Told by Wiseau, whom he met in an acting class, that he could be his costar if he helped raise the funds to make the film, Sestero initially agreed to only work behind the scenes on the film. However, Sestero ended up getting the role of Mark, the best friend of Wiseau's character Johnny and the illicit boyfriend of Juliette Danielle's character Lisa. Although "The Room" was savaged by critics and only shown in a limited number of theaters in California upon its original release, it soon became a cult classic due to its bizarre storytelling and performances, myriad technical issues, and chaotic production history. Widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made, "The Room" continues to attract a cult following while enjoying regular late-night showings at repertory theaters.

The Disaster Artist

In 2013, Sestero published a memoir about his experiences making "The Room" entitled "The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside 'The Room,' the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made." The book was cowritten by Tom Bissell and published by Simon & Schuster. A New York Times Best Seller, "The Disaster Artist" was eventually adapted into a 2017 film written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and directed by James Franco. The film starred James Franco as Wiseau, with Sestero portrayed by brother Dave Franco. Sestero himself had a cameo in the film as a casting agent.

Further Film Career

Sestero has continued to appear in films since "The Room." In 2009, he had a supporting role in the erotic thriller "The Pit and the Pendulum," a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe's classic short story. Sestero next appeared in the 2015 satirical slasher film "Dude Bro Party Massacre III," created by the comedy troupe 5-Second Films. In 2017, he reunited with Tommy Wiseau for the dark comedy thriller "Best F(r)iends," which was inspired by a road trip the two had taken in 2003. Sestero also wrote and co-produced the film, which was directed by Justin MacGregor.

In 2022, Sestero made his feature directorial debut with the horror film "Miracle Valley," which he also wrote and starred in. His subsequent credits include "The Room Returns!," a remake of "The Room." However, instead of reprising his role as Mark from the original, Sestero was cast as Chris-R in the film. Written by Tommy Wiseau and directed by Brando Crawford, the remake stars Bob Odenkirk as Johnny, Bella Heathcote as Lisa, and Crawford as Mark. It also features Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan.

Television Career

Sestero has appeared on some television shows over the years, starting with a guest role on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in 2000. In 2006, he appeared as a model in two episodes of the nighttime soap opera "Fashion House." Much later, in 2020, Sestero played the recurring role of James in the Netflix miniseries "The Haunting of Bly Manor," the second entry in Mike Flanagan's supernatural gothic romance anthology series "The Haunting."