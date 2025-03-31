What is Greg Rikaart's net worth?

Greg Rikaart is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million.

Greg Rikaart has established himself as one of daytime television's most compelling actors over a career spanning more than two decades. Best known for his portrayal of Kevin Fisher on "The Young and the Restless," a role he has played since 2003, Rikaart has transformed what was initially intended to be a short-term villainous character into one of the show's most complex and beloved fixtures. His nuanced performance has earned him critical acclaim, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Beyond his signature role, Rikaart has expanded his presence in daytime drama with notable work on "Days of Our Lives" as Leo Stark. An outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Rikaart has used his platform to promote equality and representation in entertainment, making him not only a talented performer but also an important voice for change within the industry.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on February 26, 1977, in Brooklyn, New York, Gregory Rikaart grew up in Staten Island before pursuing higher education at Villanova University. He later transferred to Fordham University, where he earned a degree in Political Science. Despite his academic background in politics, Rikaart found himself drawn to acting and began pursuing roles in the early 2000s.

His early career included a recurring role on the popular teen drama "Dawson's Creek" and appearances in films such as "X-Men" and "Prey for Rock & Roll." These initial projects demonstrated his range and laid the foundation for what would become a successful career in television.

Breakthrough on "The Young and the Restless"

Rikaart's career-defining role came in 2003 when he was cast as Kevin Fisher on CBS's "The Young and the Restless." Initially introduced as a predatory internet stalker targeting young girls, the character was not intended to become a permanent fixture on the show. However, Rikaart's compelling performance and ability to bring depth to what could have been a one-dimensional villain led to the character's evolution and redemption.

Over the years, Rikaart has skillfully navigated Kevin's transformation from villain to complex anti-hero to sympathetic protagonist, showcasing his remarkable range as an actor. His performance earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2005 and multiple additional nominations throughout his tenure.

Expanding His Daytime Presence

In 2018, after 14 years on "The Young and the Restless," Rikaart briefly departed the show but soon found a new challenge in the role of Leo Stark on NBC's "Days of Our Lives." As the scheming and manipulative Leo, Rikaart once again demonstrated his talent for creating memorable characters that audiences love to hate.

His ability to balance roles on two major daytime dramas (eventually returning to "The Young and the Restless" while continuing to appear on "Days of Our Lives") showcased both his versatility and his status as a sought-after talent in the soap opera world.

Personal Life and Advocacy

In 2013, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Defense of Marriage Act, Rikaart publicly came out as gay, sharing a photo with his partner, writer Robert Sudduth. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their son, Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth, via surrogacy in 2016.

As an openly gay actor, Rikaart has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in the entertainment industry. He has used his platform to speak out against discrimination and has been particularly outspoken about the importance of portraying diverse relationships on daytime television.

Real Estate

In September 2006, Greg paid $865,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this property is worth around $2 million.