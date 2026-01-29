Greg Grunberg Net Worth

What Is Greg Grunberg's Net Worth?

Greg Grunberg is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Greg Grunberg made his onscreen debut in the early 1990s, then he had several smaller roles before landing the role of Sean Blumberg on the hit series "Felicity" alongside Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, and Amy Jo Johnson in 1998. Grunberg also appeared in "Hollow Man" (2000) and "NYPD Blue" (2001) before scoring the part of Eric Weiss on the Jennifer Garner hit series "Alias," which he appeared on from 2001 until 2006. Greg is also known for playing Matt Parkman on NBC's "Heroes" (2006–2010), and he has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002), "Malibu's Most Wanted" (2003), " "Mission: Impossible III" (2006), "Star Trek" (2009), "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), "Star Trek Beyond" (2016), "A Star Is Born" (2018), "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019), and "The Fabelmans" (2022). Grunberg has also served as a producer on several projects, such as the films "Future Shock" (1994) and "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters" (2020) and the TV series "Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose" (2024).

Early Life

Greg Grunberg was born Gregory Phillip Grunberg on July 11, 1966, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of Gerry and Sandy Grunberg. Greg grew up in a Jewish household, and he graduated from University High School in West Los Angeles in 1984.

Career

Grunberg made his onscreen acting debut in the 1990 TV movie "Stolen: One Husband," and in 1991, he appeared in four episodes of "Up All Night." He then guest-starred on "Melrose Place" (1992), "Flying Blind" (1992), "Baywatch" (1994), "Ned and Stacey" (1996), "Murphy Brown" (1996), "Mike Hammer, Private Eye" (1998), "Diagnosis: Murder" (1998), and "Profiler" (1999). His first feature film was 1993's "Witchcraft V: Dance with the Devil," and he followed it with "Future Shock" (1994), "The Pallbearer" (1996), "The Trigger Effect" (1996), "Picture Perfect" (1997), "Dinner and Driving" (1997), "Senseless" (1998), "BASEketball" (1998), and "With Friends Like These" (1998). From 1998 to 2002, Greg played Sean Blumberg on The WB drama "Felicity," which aired 84 episodes over four seasons. "Felicity" earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama in 1999, and it was included on Time magazine's 2007 list of the "All-Time 100 Best TV Shows." Grunberg began the 2000s with a role in the film "Hollow Man," then he appeared in "Austin Powers in Goldmember" (2002), "Malibu's Most Wanted" (2003), "The Ladykillers" (2004), "Connie and Carla" (2004), "The Darkroom" (2006), and "Mission: Impossible III" (2006). In 2001, he had a recurring role as Joey Schulman on the ABC police procedural "NYPD Blue," and he began playing Eric Weiss on the spy thriller "Alias" on the same network. "Alias" ran for 105 episodes, and in 2002, it won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Television New Drama Series and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama.

Greg guest-starred on "The Dead Zone" (2004), "Monk" (2006), and "House" (2006), and he had a recurring role as Nick Case on the NBC sitcom "The Jake Effect" in 2006. From 2006 to 2010, he starred as Matt Parkman on NBC's "Heroes," which aired 77 episodes over four seasons and won People's Choice Awards for Favorite New TV Drama (2007) and Favorite Sci Fi/Fantasy Show (2009). "Heroes" also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama in 2007. Grunberg reprised his role on "Heroes Reborn" from 2015 to 2016. In 2009, he voiced James T. Kirk's stepfather and Uncle Frank in 2009's "Star Trek," and he played a different character, Commander Finnegan, in 2016's "Star Trek Beyond." Next, he appeared in the films "Kill Speed" (2010), "Group Sex" (2010), "Big Ass Spider!" (2013), "Let's Kill Ward's Wife" (2014), "Tales of Halloween" (2015), "A Star Is Born" (2018), "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters" (2020), and "The Fabelmans" (2022), and he played Temmin "Snap" Wexley in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." He also lent his voice to the 2018 films "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay."

Greg guest-starred on "Hawaii Five-0" (2011; 2015), "Psych" (2012), "Vegas" (2012), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2014), "Criminal Minds" (2015), "The Mysteries of Laura" (2016), "The Flash" (2016–2017), "Life in Pieces" (2016–2017), "The Boys" (2020), "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2021), "The Rookie" (2021–2022), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2022), and he had recurring roles as Dale on Lifetime's "The Client List" (2012–2013), Gene Moretti on Showtime's "Masters of Sex" (2013–2014), and Boucher on Hulu's "Castle Rock" (2019). He co-hosted the AMC talk show "Geeking Out" with Kevin Smith in 2016, and in 2018, he portrayed Scott Paterno, the son of Joe Paterno, in the HBO movie "Paterno," which received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. In 2025, Grunberg played Nathan Abbott on the HBO Max crime thriller "Duster."

Personal Life

Greg has been married to Elizabeth Dawn Wershow since 1992, and they have three sons, Jake (born 1996), Ben (born 1999) and Sam (born 2003). Jake suffers from epilepsy, and Grunberg spends a considerable amount of time working to raise awareness about the disorder. He has hosted events for the Pediatric Epilepsy Project, attracting celebrity participants such as Pink, Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan, Hayden Panettiere, and Donald Trump. Greg founded TalkAboutIt.com, a site that seeks to provide community support for those diagnosed with epilepsy and their loved ones. In 2004, he took part in the first national TV advertising campaign that supported donations to Jewish organizations. The campaign featured "film and television personalities celebrating their Jewish heritage and promoting charitable giving to the Jewish community." In a May 2025 YouTube video, Grunberg revealed that he had been diagnosed with alopecia.

Award Nominations

Grunberg earned Saturn Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor on Television for "Heroes" in 2007 and 2008. In 2023, Greg and co-stars from the short film "Imaginary Friends" received a Best Ensemble Cast nomination at the Portland Comedy Film Festival.

Real Estate

In June 2001, Grunberg paid $815,000 for a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.