What is Greg Germann's Net Worth and Salary?

Greg Germann is an American actor who has a net worth of $8 million. Greg Germann has established himself as a versatile character actor across television, film, and stage over a career spanning more than four decades. Best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Richard Fish on the legal comedy-drama "Ally McBeal" (1997-2002), Germann has become a familiar face on American television through recurring roles on popular series including "House of Lies," "Once Upon a Time," and "Grey's Anatomy." His distinctive blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth has made him particularly effective in portraying quirky authority figures and complex supporting characters. While television has provided his most prominent platform, Germann has also maintained an active presence in film, with notable appearances in movies like "Sweet November" and "Friends with Money," as well as regular returns to his theatrical roots on both Broadway and in regional productions.

Early Career and Stage Work

Before finding success on television, Germann honed his craft in theater. After studying at the University of Northern Colorado, he moved to New York City in the early 1980s to pursue acting. He became a founding member of the off-Broadway Atlantic Theater Company, working alongside David Mamet and William H. Macy. His Broadway debut came in 1982 in the play "The Person I Once Was," and he continued to work steadily in theater throughout the 1980s, earning critical acclaim for his performances in both classical and contemporary works.

Breakthrough in Television

Germann's television career began with guest appearances on shows like "Miami Vice" and "The Twilight Zone," but his breakthrough came with the role of Tom Verick in the sitcom "Ned & Stacey" (1995-1997). However, it was his portrayal of the eccentric attorney Richard Fish on "Ally McBeal" that truly established him as a television presence. He appeared in all 112 of the show's episodes. His performance as the morally flexible but oddly endearing Fish earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble cast and an Emmy nomination, while also providing him with his most recognizable role to date.

Post-"Ally McBeal" Career

Following "Ally McBeal," Germann continued to work prolifically in television, demonstrating his range through varied roles. He appeared in recurring roles on "Sweet Justice," "In Case of Emergency," and earned particular praise for his work as Laurence Dominic on "Dollhouse." More recently, he has become known to new audiences through his role as Albert Spencer/King George on "Once Upon a Time" and his portrayal of Dr. Tom Koracick on "Grey's Anatomy," where he brought his characteristic mix of humor and gravitas to the role of a brilliant but abrasive neurosurgeon.

Film Work

While television has been his primary medium, Germann has maintained a steady presence in film throughout his career. He has appeared in numerous supporting roles in both mainstream and independent productions, including "Down to Earth" (2001), "Sweet November" (2001), and "Friends with Money" (2006). His film work has often allowed him to explore different aspects of his acting range, from broad comedy to serious drama.

Personal Life

Germann has generally kept his personal life private, though he has been open about his commitment to various charitable causes, particularly those focusing on education and the arts. He was previously married to Christine Mourad, with whom he has a son, Asa, born in 1997. He later married Martha Champlin in 2013. In February 2025, Germann filed for divorce from Champlin after 12 years of marriage. They do not have any kids together.

Real Estate

In 2012, a year before he married Martha Champlin, Greg paid $1.639 million for a home in Los Angeles. He continues to own this home today. In 2019, he and Martha paid $3.36 milllion for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. He also owns apartments in New York CIty and San Diego.