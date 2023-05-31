Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Jan 14, 1990 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Norfolk Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Grant Gustin's Net Worth

What is Grant Gustin's net worth and salary?

Grant Gustin is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $9 million. Grant Gustin is best known for his role as Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, in the CW series "The Flash". He plays the same role on "The Arrow" and voiced the character in the mini-series "Vixen." He also starred as Sebastian Smythe from 2011 to 2013 on "Glee".

Early Life

Grant Gustin was born on January 14, 1990, in Norfolk, Virginia to Tom and Tina Gustin. Grant was raised alongside his two siblings in a close-knit family. He attended the Governor's School for the Arts program in Norfolk for musical theater and later graduated from Granby High School. His passion for performing arts was evident early on, and he went on to study at the prestigious Elon University in North Carolina, majoring in BFA Music Theatre. However, his education was cut short in 2010 when he was offered the role of 'Baby John' in the Broadway Revival Tour of "West Side Story".

Broadway Debut and Glee

Gustin's Broadway debut came in 2010 with "West Side Story", where his role as 'Baby John' gave him the first taste of professional theater. He toured with the production for about a year, performing in several cities around the United States. In 2011, Gustin auditioned for a role in the popular musical TV series "Glee", and landed the part of Sebastian Smythe, a member of the rival glee club 'The Warblers'. His performance was well-received and made him a recognizable face among TV audiences, setting the stage for his future television career.

The Flash and Arrowverse

In 2013, Gustin's career took a major turn when he was cast as Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW's "Arrow". Initially appearing as a guest star in the show's second season, his character was so well-received that it led to a spin-off series "The Flash". Premiering in 2014, the show became a hit, and Gustin's portrayal of the speedster superhero earned him critical acclaim and a strong fanbase. He has reprised his role in multiple crossover episodes in the DC Arrowverse, appearing in series like "Supergirl", "Legends of Tomorrow", and "Batwoman".

Other Roles and Accolades

While "The Flash" remains Gustin's most prominent role to date, he has made several appearances in other TV shows and films. He starred in the 2014 film "Affluenza", and voiced Barry Allen/The Flash in the 2020 animated web series "Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons". Over the years, Gustin has received numerous accolades for his performances, including the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television for "The Flash" in 2015 and the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in 2018.

Personal Life

Gustin married physical therapist Andrea "LA" Thoma in 2018 after a year-long engagement. A fitness enthusiast, Gustin often shares his workout routines and fitness journey with his fans. Despite his fame and busy schedule, he makes it a point to stay connected with his fans, frequently interacting with them on social media. He uses his platform to raise awareness about various social and environmental issues, further emphasizing his off-screen role as a real-life hero.

Real Estate

In May 2023 Grant paid $4.8 million for a home in Encino, California. The 6,600 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and was built in 2017. The seller was Irv Gotti.