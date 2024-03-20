Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1 Million Birthdate: Jun 22, 1952 (71 years old) Birthplace: Ohsweken, Ontario Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Presenter Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Graham Greene's Net Worth

Graham Greene is a First Nations actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Graham Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Kicking Bird in the 1990 film "Dances with Wolves." Greene has played Mr. Crabby Tree on "The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon" (1994–1997), Edgar K. B. Montrose on "The Red Green Show" (1994–2006), Mr. Sherman Blackstone on "Wolf Lake" (2001–2002), and Rafe McCawley on "Defiance" (2013–2015), and he hosted "Exhibit A: Secrets of Forensic Science" on Discovery Channel Canada from 1997 to 2001. Greene has more than 160 acting credits to his name, including the films "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995), "The Green Mile" (1999), "Skins" (2002), "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009), "Winter's Tale" (2014), "Wind River" (2017), "The Shack" (2017), "Molly's Game" (2017), "A Dark Foe" (2020), and "The Performance" (2023) and the television series "Northern Exposure" (1992–1993), "Lonesome Dove: The Series" (1994), "Cover Me" (2000–2001), "Being Erica" (2010–2011), "Longmire" (2014–2017), "The Detour" (2018), and "Goliath" (2019). In 2015, Graham was made a Member of the Order of Canada (CM).

Early Life

Graham Greene was born on June 22, 1952, on the Six Nations Reserve, Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. He is the son of Lillian Greene and paramedic/maintenance man John Greene. Before pursuing an acting career, Graham worked as a welder, steelworker, and draftsman. While working as an audio technician for bands in Labrador and Newfoundland, musician Kelly Jay encouraged Greene to audition for a play. There is a misconception that Graham graduated from the Native Theatre School program at Toronto's Centre for Indigenous Theatre, but in a 2012 interview, he said that he actually "helped run it, as executive director of a school-supporting local arts organization." By the '70s, Greene had begun appearing in professional theatre productions in Toronto as well as England. In 1976, he performed in a touring workshop production of James Reaney's "Wacousta" put on by the University of Western Ontario.

Career

Graham made his TV debut in a 1979 episode of "The Great Detective," and his first film was 1983's "Running Brave." He then appeared in the films "Revolution" (1985), "Powwow Highway" (1989), "Thunderheart" (1992), "Benefit of the Doubt" (1993), "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995), "The Education of Little Tree" (1997), "Shattered Image" (1998), "The Green Mile" (1999), and "Misery Harbour" (1999), and he earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Kicking Bird in 1990's "Dances with Wolves." Greene starred in the TV movies "Where the Spirit Lives" (1989), "Lost in the Barrens" (1990), "Cooperstown" (1993), "The Broken Chain" (1993), and "The Pathfinder" (1996), and he guest-starred on "L.A. Law" (1991), "Murder, She Wrote" (1992; 1994), and "The Outer Limits" (1996). He had recurring roles as Leonard on "Northern Exposure" (1992–1993) and Red Hawk on "Lonesome Dove: The Series" (1994), and he played Mr. Crabby Tree on "The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon" (1994–1997) and "The Red Green Show" (1994–2006). Next, Graham appeared in the films "Desire" (2000), "Lost and Delirious" (2001), "Snow Dogs" (2002), "Skins" (2002), "Phil the Alien" (2004), "Transamerica" (2005), and "Just Buried" (2007), and he played Harry Clearwater in 2009's "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," which grossed $711 million at the box office.

From 2000 to 2001, Greene had a recurring role as Michael Nighthorse on the USA Network series "Cover Me," and he starred as Mr. Sherman Blackstone on the CBS/UPN supernatural drama "Wolf Lake" from 2001 to 2002. He appeared in the miniseries "Shattered City: The Halifax Explosion" (2003) and the TV movies "Spirit Bear: The Simon Jackson Story" (2005) and "Buffalo Dreams" (2005), followed by the films "Casino Jack" (2010), "Chasing Shakespeare" (2013), "Winter's Tale" (2014), "Wind River" (2017), "The Shack" (2017), "Molly's Game" (2017), "Astronaut" (2019), "A Dark Foe" (2020), "Antlers" (2021), "The Wolf and the Lion" (2021), "The Performance" (2023), and "Squealer" (2023). Graham had recurring roles as Dr. Arthur on the CBC series "Being Erica" (2010–2011), Malachi Strand on the A&E/Netflix crime drama "Longmire" (2014–2017), Narvin on the TBS sitcom "The Detour" (2018), and Littlecrow on the Amazon Prime Video legal drama "Goliath" (2019). He guest-starred on "Family Tree" (2013), "Riverdale" (2018), "Project Blue Book" (2019), "American Gods" (2021), "The Last of Us" (2023), and "Reservation Dogs" (2023) and appeared in the 2022 miniseries "1883," a prequel to the popular series "Yellowstone." From 2013 to 2015, Greene starred as Rafe McCawley on the Syfy series "Defiance," and in 2024, he played Skully in the Disney+ miniseries "Echo," which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Personal Life

Graham married Hilary Blackmore on December 20, 1990, and they have four children. He enjoys playing golf and building boats as well as writing. In 1997, Greene was hospitalized after he went through a major depressive episode. The "Tampa Bay Times" reported that Graham was in a Toronto hospital "after a standoff with police in which he threatened to kill himself." According to authorities, he had been "despondent over matters involving family and friends." Greene reportedly recovered with help from fellow actors Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis. In 2008, Graham received an honorary doctor of law degree from Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford campus.

Awards and Nominations

In 1991, Greene earned an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Dances with Wolves." In 2000, he won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for "Listen to the Storyteller: A Trio of Musical Tales from Around the World" (shared with Kate Winslet, Wynton Marsalis, David Frost, and Steven Epstein). "Skins" earned Graham an award from the Tokyo International Film Festival and nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Prism Awards, and American Indian Film Festival, and for "A Dark Foe," he won a Barcelona Planet Film Festival award, London Independent Film Award, and Best Actor Award. He has received several Gemini Award nominations, winning for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series (1994) and Best Performance in a Pre-School Program or Series (1998) for "The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon," and he was honored with the Earle Grey Award in 2004.

At the First Americans in the Arts Awards, Greene won awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Film) for "The Education of Little Tree" (1998) and "The Green Mile" (2000), and Graham and his "The Green Mile" co-stars shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture and an Awards Circuit Community Award nomination for Best Cast Ensemble. He was named Best Actor for "Wind River" at the 2017 American Indian Film Festival, and the film won a BAM Award for Best Cast. In 2023, "The Performance" earned Greene Best Actor awards at the Madrid Film Awards, Tekka International Film Festival, and Rohip International Film Festival, and he won Kodaikanal International Film Festival awards for Best Actor and Best Actor – December for "Afterwards." Graham received a Golden Boot at the 2003 Golden Boot Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2009 Red Nation Film Festival.