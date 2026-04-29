Grace Gummer net worth

What is Grace Gummer's net worth?

Grace Gummer is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million.

The daughter of legendary actress Meryl Streep, Gummer deliberately carved her own path in the industry, choosing smaller, character-driven projects over blockbuster shortcuts. She gained early recognition on stage before transitioning into television, where she appeared in series like "The Newsroom," "American Horror Story: Freak Show," and "Extant." Her breakout role came as FBI agent Dominique "Dom" DiPierro on the critically acclaimed series "Mr. Robot," which introduced her to a wider audience and showcased her ability to play complex, emotionally layered characters. In the years since, she has continued to build a diverse résumé with roles in projects like "Dr. Death," "Let the Right One In," and various independent films. Known for her understated style and strong ensemble work, Gummer has quietly established herself as a reliable and respected performer across multiple mediums.

Early Life

Grace Jane Gummer was born on May 9, 1986, in New York City. She is the third of four children born to actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer. Despite her mother's global fame, Grace and her siblings were raised largely outside the Hollywood spotlight in a quiet town in Connecticut.

Creativity ran throughout the family. Her older brother, Henry Wolfe, pursued music and acting, while her sisters Mamie Gummer and Louisa Jacobson both became actresses. As a child, Grace briefly used the stage name Jane Grey and even appeared on screen in "The House of the Spirits," playing the younger version of her mother's character.

Interestingly, acting was not her initial ambition. She was a competitive swimmer and served as a swim team captain in college, at one point harboring aspirations of competing at an elite level.

Education and Career Pivot

Gummer attended Vassar College, her mother's alma mater, graduating in 2008 with a degree in Art History and Italian. During this period, she leaned toward a career in fashion rather than acting. She studied abroad in Bologna, Italy, and gained hands-on experience working with designer Zac Posen, as well as with Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth in Rome.

Her entry into acting came unexpectedly. After being asked to assist with costume design for an Off-Off-Broadway production of "The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents," she auditioned for a role instead and was cast as the lead. The experience shifted her trajectory entirely and marked the beginning of her acting career.

Theater and Early Screen Roles

Gummer began by paying her dues in theater, making her stage debut in 2008. She continued to build credibility on stage, culminating in her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of "Arcadia," which earned her a Theatre World Award.

Around the same time, she started appearing on television. Early roles included the TeenNick series "Gigantic" and a recurring part on NBC's "Smash." She gained further visibility with her role as Hallie Shea on The Newsroom, created by Aaron Sorkin.

Television Breakthrough and "Mr. Robot"

Gummer's career reached a new level with her role as Dominique "Dom" DiPierro on the USA Network series "Mr. Robot." Joining the show in its second season, she portrayed a socially awkward but highly capable FBI cybercrime agent tasked with tracking down a group of hackers.

Her performance was widely praised for its nuance and emotional depth, and the role became her signature work. Appearing through the show's final seasons, she stood out in an ensemble cast led by Rami Malek, helping solidify her reputation as a serious dramatic actress.

During this period, she also appeared in projects like "Extant" alongside Halle Berry and had a memorable role in "American Horror Story: Freak Show."

Film Work and Recent Projects

In film, Gummer has gravitated toward independent and character-driven roles. She appeared in Frances Ha, directed by Noah Baumbach, as well as in "The Homesman" and "Learning to Drive." These roles, while not blockbuster hits, reinforced her reputation for choosing thoughtful, ensemble-oriented projects.

In the 2020s, she continued to expand her television work. She appeared in the drama "Dr. Death" and took on a leading role in the series "Let the Right One In." She also portrayed writer Nora Ephron in "Good Girls Revolt," further demonstrating her range.

Her recent and upcoming projects include a guest role in Ryan Murphy's "All's Fair" and a high-profile part portraying Caroline Kennedy in the FX limited series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette."

Personal Life

Grace Gummer's personal life has drawn occasional media attention, particularly her relationships. She married musician Tay Strathairn in July 2019, but the marriage was short-lived, ending just over a month later.

She later began a relationship with Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson. The couple reportedly met in 2019 and became engaged in 2021 before marrying later that year in a private ceremony.

Together, they have two children. Their first daughter, Ruthie, was born in March 2023, followed by a second daughter in February 2025.