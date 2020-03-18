Gloria Henry net worth: Gloria Henry is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best knowing for starring as Alice Mitchell on the TV series Dennis the Menace.

Gloria Henry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana in April 1923. She starred as the mother of Dennis the Menace on the TV series from 1959 to 1963. Henry starred as Michelle Malone on the television series The Files of Jeffrey Jones in 1952. She appeared in episodes of TV series including The Abbott and Costello Show, Perry Mason, Father Knows Best, The Life of Riley, Falcon Crest, Dallas, Doogie Howser, M.D., Parks and Recreation, and more. She was born Gloria Eileen McEniry and started out working on radio shows and commercials. Gloria Henry appeared in several films including Adventures in Silverado, Triple Threat, Rusty Saves a Life, Riders in the Sky, The Tougher They Come, and more.