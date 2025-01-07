What is Glen Powell's net worth?

Glen Powell is an American actor who has a net worth of $12 million.

Glen Powell has emerged as one of Hollywood's most promising leading men, particularly following his breakout roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022) and "Anyone But You" (2023). Since his acting debut in the early 2000s, Powell has steadily built a career marked by versatile performances across both television and film. Initially gaining attention for supporting roles in projects like "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012) and "The Expendables 3" (2014), Powell earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of astronaut John Glenn in "Hidden Figures" (2016). His career reached new heights with his charismatic performance as Jake "Hangman" Seresin in "Top Gun: Maverick," which showcased his ability to command the screen alongside established stars. Beyond acting, Powell has ventured into production and development, demonstrating his broader ambitions within the entertainment industry. His combination of classic Hollywood charm and modern sensibility has drawn comparisons to earlier generations of movie stars, while his recent romantic comedy successes have established him as a leading man capable of carrying major studio releases.

Early Life

Born Glen Thomas Powell Jr. on October 21, 1988, in Austin, Texas, Powell was raised in a supportive family environment that encouraged his creative pursuits. He attended Westwood High School in Austin, where he began performing in theater productions and developing his passion for acting. During his high school years, Powell also excelled in athletics and academics, demonstrating the well-rounded personality that would later serve him well in Hollywood.

Career Beginnings

Powell's entry into professional acting came while he was still a teenager, with small roles in films like "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" (2003) and various television appearances. After graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time, attending the University of Texas part-time while building his career. His early years in Hollywood were marked by persistent effort and gradual progress, taking on guest roles in television shows and supporting parts in films.

Breakthrough

The mid-2010s marked a turning point in Powell's career. His role in Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens" (2015-2016) brought him increased visibility and demonstrated his ability to balance comedy with drama. However, it was his portrayal of John Glenn in "Hidden Figures" that truly announced his arrival as a serious actor. The film's critical and commercial success, combined with Powell's commanding performance, opened doors to more substantial roles.

The release of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 catapulted Powell to new levels of fame. His portrayal of the cocky but capable pilot "Hangman" earned widespread praise and demonstrated his ability to hold his own alongside Tom Cruise. The film's massive success, grossing over $1.4 billion worldwide, significantly raised Powell's profile in Hollywood. He followed this with a leading roles in the romantic comedy "Anyone But You," opposite Sydney Sweeney. This film went on to make $220 million, more than doubling its costs, and established Glen a versatile leading man capable of carrying different genres of films. In 2023, he starred in the Netflix film "Hit Man." He also co-wrote and produced the film. This role subsequently earned him a Golden Globe nomination. In 2024 he starred in "Twisters," a re-boot of the 1990s action classic "Twister." Twisters went on to earn more than $370 million in the US alone.

In January 2025 Glen and his Barnstorm production company signed a first-look film production deal with Universal Pictures,

Personal Life

In 2019 Glen was confirmed to be in a relationship with model Gigi Paris. After many years of living in Los Angeles, in 2024, he moved to his hometown of Austin, Texas.