Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $15 Million Date of Birth: Apr 25, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Manhattan Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America

What is Gina Torres' net worth?

Gina Torres is an American actress who has a net worth of $15 million. Gina is probably best-known for appearing on the series "Suits," "Firefly," "Serenity," and "Pearson." She appeared in 94 of the 134 episodes of "Suits." She is also known for being married to Laurence Fishburne from 2002 to 2018.

Early Life

Gina Torres was born on April 25, 1969 in New York City to parents who were natives of Cuba before moving to the United States. She grew up in the Bronx and learned English as well as Spanish while growing up. Her father worked as a typesetter for "La Prensa" and for the New York "Daily News." Torre began singing at an early age and attended Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. She trained in opera and jazz and also performed in a gospel choir. She planned on attending college and was accepted by several but ultimately could not afford to attend. Instead, she decided to pursue a career as an actress.

Career

Torres began her career in television. Some of her early roles included spots on episodes of "Unnatural Pursuits," "Law & Order," "Profiler," "The Gregory Hines Show," and "Xena: Warrior Princess." From 1995 to 1996, she appeared in 17 episodes of "One Life to Live" as the characters Magdalena and Nell. From 1997 to 1999, she appeared in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."

In 2000, she landed one of her major roles in "Cleopatra 2525" when she was cast as Helen Carter. She appeared in 28 episodes of the show through 2001. For her work on the show, she received an ALMA Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Syndicated Drama Series category. In 2001, she also landed recurring roles in "Alias" and "Any Day Now." From 2002 to 2003, she appeared as main character Zoe Washburne in "Firefly." Over the next few years, she appeared in episodes of "The Agency," "Angel," "The Guardian," CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "The Shield." In 2004, she appeared in seven episodes of "24." Between 2006 and 2007, she had a main role in "Standoff." Towards the end of the decade, she landed small roles in episodes of "Bones," "Boston Legal," "Criminal Minds," "Eli Stone," "The Unit," "FlashForward," "Drop Dead Diva," and "Gossip Girl." In 2010, she had a main role in "Huge" as Dorothy Rand.

Torres had a voice role in "Transformers: Prime" from 2011 to 2013. Her next major role came when she was cast as the character Jessica Pearson in "Suits." She remained in the role until 2018, appearing in a total of 94 episodes. In 2018, she won an Imagen Award in the Best Supporting Actress – Television category for her work on "Suits." While on the show, she also had roles in "Castle," "Hannibal," "Con Man," "Revenge," "Westworld," and "Claws," among others. In 2017, she appeared in 10 episodes of "The Catch." She later appeared as the main character in a spin-off of "Suits" called "Pearson." The show lasted for one season. In 2021, she was cast as Tommy Vega in "9-1-1: Lone Star."

In addition to her busy television career, Torres has also had a successful film career. She first appeared in a film in 1996 with a role in "Bed of Roses." In 2003, she appeared in both "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." In 2004, she had a role in "Hair Show" followed by roles in the films "Fair Game" and "Serenity" in 2005. In 2006, she appeared in "Jam" and "Five Fingers." Her next roles were in "I Think I Love My Wife" and "South of Pico" in 2007. In 2009, she appeared in the film "Don't Let Me Drown" as Diana. In 2010, she voiced the role of Superwoman in "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths," a direct to video film. In 2013, she appeared in "Mr. Sophistication."

Torres took a break from film acting while she was busy with her role on "Suits." After the show concluded, she pursued more work in film. In 2019, she was cast in the film "Selah and the Spades" as the character Maybelle Summers. The same year, she also appeared in "Dispel," a short film. In 2023, she was cast in the film "The Perfect Find" as character Darcy Vale. The film is based on the book of the same name by author Tia Williams.

Torres has voiced a number of characters in video games as well. These include characters in "DC Universe Online," "Transformers: Prime – The Game," "Lichdom: Battlemage," "Destiny," "Destiny: The Taken King," "Destiny 2: Forsaken," "Lego DC Super-Villains," and "Immortals of Aveum," among others.

Personal Life

Torres got engaged to Laurence Fishburne in February 2001. They were married on September 22, 2002 at The Cloisters museum in New York City. Together, they have a daughter. Torres also became the stepmother to Fishburne's two children from his previous marriage. In September 2017, Torres announced that she had separated from Fishburne. He filed for divorce in November 2017, and the divorce was finalized May 2018.