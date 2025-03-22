What is Gina Schock's net worth?

Gina Schock is an American drummer and actress who has a net worth of $10 million.

Gina Schock is an American musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the powerhouse drummer of the groundbreaking all-female rock band The Go-Go's. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Schock brought her distinctive hard-hitting drum style to Los Angeles in 1979, helping to transform The Go-Go's from punk scene upstarts to chart-topping hitmakers. Her solid backbeat and energetic performance style became a defining element of the band's sound on iconic albums like "Beauty and the Beat" (1981), which made history as the first album by an all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to reach #1 on the Billboard charts. Beyond her work with The Go-Go's, Schock has enjoyed a multifaceted career that includes successful songwriting collaborations with pop stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, fronting her own bands, authoring a photo memoir, and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Throughout her four-decade career, Schock has maintained her reputation as one of rock's most accomplished female drummers while continuously reinventing herself as an artist.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born Regina Ann Schock on August 31, 1957, in Baltimore, Maryland, Gina grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Dundalk. She began playing drums at age 13, developing her skills through persistent practice and determination. In her teens, she played with several local Baltimore bands, honing her craft and developing the dynamic, powerful style that would later become her trademark.

In 1979, Schock made the bold decision to leave Baltimore for Los Angeles to pursue her musical ambitions. Shortly after arriving on the West Coast, she auditioned for and joined The Go-Go's, replacing their original drummer Elissa Bello. Her arrival helped solidify the classic lineup of the band alongside Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine.

The Go-Go's Era

Schock's impact on The Go-Go's was immediate and significant. Her formal training and technical skill elevated the band's musicianship, helping them transition from their raw punk origins toward a more polished new wave sound. Her powerful, precise drumming provided the foundation for hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Vacation."

The band's debut album, "Beauty and the Beat" (1981), spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts and went on to sell over two million copies. Their follow-up albums "Vacation" (1982) and "Talk Show" (1984) further cemented their place in music history, with Schock's drumming remaining a central element of their signature sound.

During this period, Schock also began to contribute as a songwriter, co-writing several tracks for the band including "Yes or No" and "Can't Stop the World" from their "Vacation" album. Her health became a concern in 1984 when she underwent surgery to repair a congenital heart defect, but she recovered fully and continued performing.

Solo Projects and Other Bands

After The Go-Go's initially disbanded in 1985, Schock formed her own band, House of Schock, with former Bangle Vicki Peterson. The group released one self-titled album in 1988 through Capitol Records. Though the project was short-lived, it showcased Schock's versatility as she stepped away from the drum kit to serve as lead vocalist and frontwoman.

In the 1990s, Schock formed another band called K-Five, which played around Los Angeles but didn't achieve commercial success. She also worked as a session drummer and producer during this period, continuing to build her reputation as a respected musician in the industry.

Songwriting

Gina Schock co-penned "Breakout," the title track of Miley Cyrus's hit 2008 album Breakout, which debuted at #1 and sold over a million copies. While "Breakout" wasn't released as a single, its position as the album's title track ensured substantial publishing revenue for Schock with every album sale.

Schock's songwriting success continued with Selena Gomez & The Scene's 2009 debut album Kiss & Tell, for which she co-wrote four songs, including the title track "Kiss & Tell" and the single "Falling Down." The album achieved Gold certification, introducing Gomez's music to a wide audience and generating significant royalty income for Schock from album sales, streaming, and radio/TV plays.

The Go-Go's Reunions and Legacy

Since their initial breakup, The Go-Go's have reunited multiple times for tours and new recordings. Schock has remained a constant presence through these reunions, bringing her signature energy to performances across the decades. The band released the album "God Bless The Go-Go's" in 2001, their first new studio album in seventeen years, with Schock once again behind the drum kit.

In 2021, The Go-Go's were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing their pioneering status and enduring influence. During her acceptance speech, Schock spoke passionately about the band's journey and their role in opening doors for women in rock music.

Recent Projects and Personal Life

In recent years, Schock has embraced her role as the archivist of The Go-Go's history. In 2021, she published "Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go's," a photo memoir featuring personal photographs and stories from throughout the band's career. The book offers fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the group's rise to fame through Schock's perspective.

Schock continues to be involved in various musical projects and remains an advocate for female musicians. She has been open about her experiences as a gay woman in the music industry, becoming an inspiration for LGBTQ+ musicians.