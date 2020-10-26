Gianni Decenzo net worth: Gianni Decenzo is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring on several TV series including Cobra Kai.

Gianni Decenzo was born in Los Angeles, California in October 2001. He made his acting debut in the short The Lucky One in 2011. From 2015 to 2016 he starred as Arthur Pickwickle on the television series 100 Things to Do Before High School. Decenzo began starring as Caleb Williger on the TV series Coop and Cami Ask the World in 2019. In 2018 he began starring as Demetri on the series Cobra Kai. Gianni Decenzo appeared in the film 37 in 2014. He has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Dark Wall, The Middle, The League, Eagleheart, Back in the Game, Liv and Maddie, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, and more. Gianni Decenzo has appeared in shorts and TV movies including Saint Francis and Il Mantello.