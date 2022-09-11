Geraldine Chaplin Net Worth:

What is Geraldine Chaplin's Net Worth?

Geraldine Chaplin is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. Geraldine Chaplin had her breakthrough role in the 1965 historical epic film "Doctor Zhivago." She went on to have a prolific career following that, with notable film credits including "Nashville," "Welcome to L.A.," "Life is a Bed of Roses," "Ana and the Wolves," and "The Orphanage," among many others. On television, Chaplin portrayed Wallis, Duchess of Windsor in the third season of the Netflix series "The Crown."

Early Life

Geraldine Chaplin was born on July 31, 1944 in Santa Monica, California as the fourth of eight children of filmmaker and actor Charlie Chaplin and his wife Oona O'Neill. When she was still young, she went on vacation with her family to Europe. Unable to come back to the United States due to a federal order prohibiting the reentry of Chaplin's father, the family ended up moving to Switzerland. There, Chaplin attended a boarding school and became fluent in Spanish and French.

At the time of his death in 1977, Charlie Chaplin's net worth was $100 million. That's the same as around $400 million in today's dollars. Geraldine's mom Oona was the sole beneficiary.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 17, Chaplin chose to forgo college to pursue a career in dancing. She went on to study ballet in England and dance professionally in France. Soon, however, she gave up ballet and turned to modeling.

Film Career, Part 1

Chaplin first appeared on the big screen in an uncredited role in her father's 1952 film "Limelight." She didn't return to film acting until 1965, when she had her breakthrough role playing Tonya Gromeko in David Lean's historical epic "Doctor Zhivago." Also that year, Chaplin appeared in Jacques Deray's crime film "Crime on a Summer Morning." She was subsequently in such films as "We'll Go to the City," "I Killed Rasputin," "Stranger in the House," and her father's "A Countess from Hong Kong." In 1967, Chaplin starred in the psychological thriller "Peppermint Frappé," her first of many films directed by Carlos Saura. Concluding the decade, she starred in two Saura films, "Stress is Three" and "Honeycomb."

Beginning the 70s, Chaplin starred opposite Charlton Heston in "The Hawaiians." She followed that with "Perched on a Tree," "Innocent Bystanders," "Z.P.G.," and "A House Without Boundaries." In 1973, Chaplin reunited with Saura to star in "Ana and the Wolves"; also that year, she appeared in "The Three Musketeers" and "Yankee Dudler." Chaplin was next in "The Four Musketeers." Her career picked up during the middle of the decade, with notable roles in Saura's "Cría Cuervos" and Robert Altman's "Nashville," for which she earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 1976, Chaplin reunited with Altman for his Western "Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson," and also appeared in "Welcome to L.A." and "Noroît." Her subsequent credits in the 70s included "Roseland"; "Remember My Name"; "One Page of Love"; Altman's "A Wedding"; and Saura's "Elisa, Vida Mía," "Blindfolded Eyes," and "Mama Turns 100."

Film Career, Part 2

In the 80s, Chaplin appeared in many French films, including "Voyage en Douce"; "Love on the Ground"; "Les Uns et les Autres"; and Alain Resnais' "Life is a Bed of Roses" and "I Want to Go Home." She was also in the British films "The Mirror Crack'd," "White Mischief," and "The Return of the Musketeers," as well as the American film "The Moderns," which is set in 1920s Paris. In the early 90s, Chaplin appeared in "Gentille Alouette," "The Children," "Buster's Bedroom," and "Off Season." She also had a memorable, Golden Globe-nominated role in the biographical film "Chaplin," playing her own grandmother Hannah. Following that, her credits included "A Foreign Field"; "The Age of Innocence"; "Words Upon the Window Pane"; "Home for the Holidays"; "Jane Eyre"; "Os Olhos da Ásia; and "Crimetime." In the late 90s, Chaplin was in "Cousin Bette," "To Walk with Lions," and "Beresina, or the Last Days of Switzerland," among other titles.

Chaplin appeared in several Spanish-language films throughout the 00s. Early in the decade, she was in "The Faces of the Moon," "Talk to Her," and "In the City Without Limits," the lattermost of which earned her the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress. Chaplin's subsequent Spanish-language credits included "The Orphanage," "Theresa: The Body of Christ," "Miguel y William," and "Diary of a Nymphomaniac." She also appeared in "Heidi," "BloodRayne," "Melissa P.," "Boxes," "Inconceivable," and "Parc," among other international films. Kicking off the 2010s, Chaplin was in such films as "The Wolfman," "There Be Dragons," and "The Mosquito Nest." In 2011, she had roles in titles including "The Monk," "Americano," and "All Together." Chaplin's other notable credits have included "The Impossible"; "Sand Dollars"; "The Forbidden Room"; "Red Land"; "Holy Beasts"; and "The Barefoot Emperor."

Television Career

Chaplin's first major television credit came with the 1971 West German television film "Carlos." Two years after that, she starred as Egyptian queen Nefertiti in the Mexican television short film "Nefertiti y Aquenatos." Later in the decade, Chaplin was in the miniseries "The Word" and the television film "Short Letter to the Long Goodbye." Her credits in the 80s were the television films "The House of Mirth" and "The Corsican Brothers" and the miniseries "My Cousin Rachel." Chaplin appeared in more television films in the 90s, including "Duel of Hearts," "Mary, Mother of Jesus," and "Mother Teresa: In the Name of God's Poor," in which she portrayed the titular nun. She was also in the miniseries "Gulliver's Travels" and "The Odyssey."

At the dawn of the new millennium, Chaplin appeared in the miniseries "In the Beginning" and "Dinotopia." In 2004, she appeared in a television film adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." Later on, Chaplin was in the French miniseries "Beyond the Walls." In 2019, she portrayed Wallis, Duchess of Windsor in the third season of the Netflix historical drama series "The Crown."

Personal Life

With her longtime collaborator Carlos Saura, Chaplin had a son named Shane in 1974. She later had a relationship with cinematographer Patricio Castilla, with whom she had a daughter named Oona in 1986. Oona is also an actress. Chaplin and Castilla married in 2006.