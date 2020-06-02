Gerald Anderson net worth: Gerald Anderson is a Filipino American actor who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for being a popular Filipino actor.

Gerald Anderson was born in Subic, Zambales, Philippines in March 1989. He made his acting debut in 2006 and starred as Joaquin "Keeno" Alejandro on the television series My Only Hope from 2008 to 2009. Anderson starred as JR on the TV series The Two of Us in 2009. That same year he starred as Santiago "Tiago" Ronquillo on the series Tiagong Akyat. Gerald Anderson starred as Robbie Castillo on the television series Kung tayo'y magkakalayo in 2010. From 2011 to 2012 he starred as Benjamin "Budoy" Maniego on the TV series Budoy. Anderson starred as Alfredo "Fredo" Montilla on the series Dyesebel in 2014. In 2015 he starred as Paul V. Laxamana on the TV series Nathaniel. Anderson starred as Alex Marasigan on the series A Soldier's Heart in 2020.