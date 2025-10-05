Last Updated: October 6, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2.5 Million
Birthdate:
Dec 17, 1928 - May 6, 2012 (83 years old)
Birthplace:
Fairfield
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft 2 in (1.8796 m)
Profession:
Actor, Writer, Teacher, Comedian, Voice Actor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Was George Lindsey's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Early Career And Breakthrough
  4. Hee Haw And Later Career
  5. Philanthropy And Honors
  6. Personal Life And Legacy
  7. Nashville House

What was George Lindsey's net worth?

George Lindsey was an American actor who had a net worth of $2.5 million at the time of his death in 2012. George Lindsey was best known for playing the lovable, dimwitted gas station mechanic Goober Pyle on the classic sitcoms "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Hee Haw." His cheerful drawl, comedic timing, and country charm made him a staple of small-town American television for more than two decades. Lindsey's portrayal of Goober, with his signature beanie and easy grin, made him one of TV's most enduring supporting characters. Beyond his work in television comedy, Lindsey enjoyed a long career in theater, voice acting, and philanthropy, particularly through his efforts to support education and special needs programs in his native Alabama. Though often associated with his bumbling on-screen persona, Lindsey was a thoughtful performer who took great pride in his craft and in representing rural Southern life with warmth and humor.

Early Life

George Smith Lindsey was born on December 17, 1928, in Fairfield, Alabama, and grew up in the small town of Jasper. Raised by his mother after his father left the family, Lindsey developed a quick wit and a love for storytelling early on. He attended Walker County High School, where he excelled in sports and drama, and later studied at Florence State Teachers College (now the University of North Alabama), earning a degree in physical education. After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Lindsey briefly worked as a teacher and basketball coach before deciding to pursue a career in acting.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Lindsey moved to New York City in the late 1950s to study at the American Theatre Wing, the same organization that founded the Tony Awards. He honed his acting skills in theater and television bit parts before landing a role on Broadway in the play "All American" opposite Ray Bolger. His early TV appearances included guest spots on shows like "The Rifleman," "The Twilight Zone," and "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour."

In 1964, Lindsey joined "The Andy Griffith Show" as Goober Pyle, the cousin of Jim Nabors' character, Gomer Pyle. After Nabors left for his own spinoff, "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," Lindsey took over as Mayberry's full-time gas station attendant. His character became a fixture on the show, known for his childlike enthusiasm, physical comedy, and good-natured humor. Lindsey's Goober appeared in 86 episodes through the end of the series and later carried over to its follow-up, "Mayberry R.F.D."

Getty

Hee Haw and Later Career

After "The Andy Griffith Show" ended, Lindsey spent a few years appearing on other television programs and films, including "Cannonball Run II" and "Take This Job and Shove It." But his most enduring second act came when he joined the long-running country comedy-variety series "Hee Haw" in 1972. As a regular cast member, Lindsey performed in sketches, musical numbers, and comedic bits that celebrated rural humor. His natural Southern charm made him one of the show's most recognizable faces for nearly two decades.

Lindsey also lent his voice to several animated Disney films, including "The Aristocats," "Robin Hood," and "The Rescuers," where he voiced characters with his signature folksy style. His warm voice and humor translated well to children's entertainment, earning him new generations of fans.

Philanthropy and Honors

Off-screen, George Lindsey devoted much of his time to charity. Beginning in 1973, he hosted the "George Lindsey Celebrity Golf Weekend" in his hometown of Jasper, raising millions of dollars for the Alabama Special Olympics and the University of North Alabama. He was deeply proud of his roots and often returned to the state to support local causes.

Lindsey received numerous honors for his work, including induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (as a contributor for his charitable golf events) and the University of North Alabama's Alumni Hall of Fame. In 1992, the university renamed its annual film festival the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival in his honor, an event that continues to this day.

Personal Life and Legacy

Lindsey married Joyanne Herbert in 1955, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 1991. Despite being typecast as Goober for much of his career, Lindsey embraced the character's popularity and often said he was grateful for the opportunity it gave him. He published a memoir titled "Goober and Me" in 1995, reflecting with humor and humility on his life and career.

George Lindsey died on May 6, 2012, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 83. His legacy endures through decades of laughter, his charitable work, and his iconic portrayal of one of television's most beloved small-town characters. Even years after his passing, reruns of "The Andy Griffith Show" continue to introduce new audiences to Goober Pyle—the cheerful mechanic with a heart as big as Mayberry itself.

Nashville House

In 1988, George constructed a 3,500-square-foot stately mansion in Nashville, Tennessee. His estate sold this home about a year after his death, in July 2013, for $460,000.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
