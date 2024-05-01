Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Jul 31, 1935 - Apr 7, 2015 (79 years old) Birthplace: San Diego Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.765 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Geoffrey Lewis' Net Worth

What was Geoffrey Lewis' net worth?

Geoffrey Lewis was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2015. Geoffrey Lewis had a prolific career spanning over four decades. He appeared in numerous films and television shows, often collaborating with Clint Eastwood. Some of his notable roles include Orville Boggs in "Every Which Way But Loose" (1978) and its sequel, as well as appearances in "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" (1974), "Bronco Billy" (1980), and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" (1997). Lewis also had recurring roles on TV series such as "Falcon Crest" and "Flo." Geoffrey Lewis passed away on April 7, 2015, at the age of 79. His daughter is actress Juliette Lewis.

Early Life

Geoffrey Lewis was born on July 31, 1935, in Plainfield, New Jersey, but he mainly grew up in Wrightwood, California. After studying theater arts at San Bernardino Valley College he took a job working as a truck driver. At some point, he moved to New York City, where he took classes at the Neighborhood Playhouse.

Career

In the 1960s, Geoffrey began appearing in television series such as "The Rifleman" and "Bonanza." His early film roles included appearances in "The Devil's Brigade" (1968) and "The Culpepper Cattle Co." (1972). Lewis' career took off when he formed a long-standing collaboration with Clint Eastwood, appearing in several of his films. Among his most famous roles were Orville Boggs in the hit comedy "Every Which Way But Loose" (1978) and its sequel, "Any Which Way You Can" (1980). He also appeared in Eastwood's "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" (1974), "Bronco Billy" (1980), and "Pink Cadillac" (1989). Lewis' versatility as an actor was evident in his diverse roles, ranging from comedic to dramatic. He had notable appearances in films such as "The Wind and the Lion" (1975), "Night of the Comet" (1984), and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" (1997). On television, Lewis had recurring roles in popular series like "Falcon Crest" and "Flo," further showcasing his acting prowess.

Personal Life

Geoffrey Lewis was married three times and reportedly had ten children. One of his children is actress Juliette Lewis. Juliette was born in 1973 to his first wife, Glenis Batley. They appeared in two movies together: 2004's "Blueberry" and 2000's "The Way of the Gun."