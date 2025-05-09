What is Genie Francis' net worth?

Genie Francis is an American actress who has a net worth of $25 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of more than three decades, actor and director Jonathan Frakes. Francis is best known for her iconic role as Laura Spencer on the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital," a character she has portrayed on and off since 1977. Her portrayal of Laura, especially during the late 1970s and early 1980s, helped redefine the soap opera genre and brought daytime television to unprecedented popularity. Beyond "General Hospital," Francis has appeared in several other daytime dramas, miniseries, and television films, showcasing her versatility and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Eugenie Ann Francis was born on May 26, 1962, in Englewood, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Canadian actor Ivor Francis and former actress and model Rosemary Daley. Growing up in a show business family, Francis was exposed to the entertainment industry from an early age. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 with a guest appearance on the television series "Family." Her breakthrough came in 1977 when she was cast as Laura Spencer on "General Hospital," a role that would catapult her to fame and become a defining part of her career.

General Hospital and Breakthrough Success

Francis' portrayal of Laura Spencer quickly resonated with audiences, and her on-screen romance with Anthony Geary's Luke Spencer became a cultural phenomenon. The 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura attracted over 30 million viewers, making it the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history. Francis' performance earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a daytime television star. She has returned to "General Hospital" multiple times over the decades, with her character evolving from a troubled teenager to the mayor of Port Charles. In 2007, she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the show.

Other Television Roles

In addition to her work on "General Hospital," Francis has appeared in several other television series and films. She starred as Diana Colville on "Days of Our Lives" from 1987 to 1989 and as Ceara Connor Hunter on "All My Children" from 1990 to 1992. Francis also played Genevieve Atkinson on "The Young and the Restless" from 2011 to 2012. Her other notable roles include Brett Main Hazard in the miniseries "North and South" and appearances in television films such as "The Note," "Taking a Chance on Love," and "Notes from the Heart Healer."

Personal Life

Genie Francis met actor and director Jonathan Frakes in 1982 while filming the television miniseries "Bare Essence." They began dating in 1985 after working together again on the miniseries "North and South." The couple married on May 28, 1988, and have two children together. Francis and Frakes have collaborated on various projects and have supported each other's careers throughout their marriage. They have resided in several locations, including Belfast, Maine, and Beverly Hills, California.

Real Estate

In 2017, Francis and Frakes purchased a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $2.8 million. They listed the property for sale in 2019 for just under $4 million. Previously, the couple owned a Colonial-style mansion in Beverly Hills, which they sold in 2015 for $12 million.