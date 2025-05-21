What is Gemma Arterton's Net Worth?

Gemma Arterton is an English actress who has a net worth of $12 million. Since making her feature film debut in the 2007 comedy "St Trinian's," she has appeared in such films as "Quantum of Solace," "Tamara Drewe," "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," "The Escape," and "The King's Man," and on such television series as "Funny Woman," "Culprits," and "Secret Service." Arterton has also acted on stage, earning Laurence Olivier Award nominations for her work in "Made in Dagenham" and "Nell Gwynn."

Early Life and Education

Gemma Arterton was born on February 2, 1986 in Gravesend, Kent, England to Sally-Anne and Barry. Born with extra fingers, she had them removed shortly after her birth. When Arterton was still young, her parents divorced, and she and her younger sister Hannah were raised by their mother on a council estate. After attending Gravesend Grammar School of Girls, Arterton studied performing arts at North Kent College in Dartford. Later, she studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2008.

Film Career

In 2007, Arterton made her feature film debut in the comedy "St Trinian's," based on the works of English cartoonist Ronald Searle. The next year, she appeared in three films: the comedies "Three and Out" and "RocknRolla" and the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace," in which she plays Bond girl Strawberry Fields. Arterton went on to make waves in 2009 with her lead role in the crime thriller "The Disappearance of Alice Creed," in which she appears nude in several violent scenes of abuse. Also in 2009, she appeared in "The Boat That Rocked" and "St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold." Arterton had another big year in 2010, appearing in four films, including the Hollywood blockbusters "Clash of the Titans" and "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." She also played the titular role in Stephen Frears's romantic comedy "Tamara Drewe," based on the comic strip of the same name by Posy Simmonds. After some time away from the big screen in 2011, Arterton returned in 2012 with starring roles in Neil Jordan's "Byzantium" and the dramedy "Song for Marion."

In her first film of 2013, Arterton starred opposite Jeremy Renner in the 3D action horror fantasy film "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters." She next co-starred with Justin Timberlake in the crime thriller "Runner Runner." In 2014, Arterton starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Marjane Satrapi's psychological horror comedy "The Voices," and also played the titular role in "Gemma Bovery," based on the graphic novel by Posy Simmonds. She went on to have her biggest year on film yet in 2016, when she appeared in five titles: "100 Streets," "The Girl with All the Gifts," "The History of Love," "Orpheline," and "Their Finest." For her performance in the post-apocalyptic drama "The Girl with All the Gifts," Arterton received a BIFA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She earned another BIFA nomination, this time for Best Actress, for her performance in the 2017 film "The Escape." The year after that, Arterton portrayed author Vita Sackville-West in the biographical romance "Vita & Virginia," about the romantic relationship between Sackville-West and fellow author Virginia Woolf.

In 2019, Arterton appeared in the Netflix comedy "Murder Mystery," Julie Delpy's drama "My Zoe," and the coming-of-age comedy "How to Build a Girl." She portrays Maria von Trapp in the lattermost film. Kicking off the 2020s, Arterton lent her voice to the animated superhero film "StarDog and TurboCat" and starred in the World War II-era drama "Summerland." She subsequently starred as secret agent Polly Wilkins in Matthew Vaughn's 2021 action spy film "The King's Man," the third installment in the "Kingsman" film series. In 2022, Arterton voiced Peaches in the animated fantasy comedy "The Amazing Maurice" and starred opposite James Norton in the biographical mystery thriller "Rogue Agent." She went on to star in the period thriller "The Critic" in 2023. Arterton followed that with voice roles in two animated films: 2024's "Buffalo Kids" and 2025's "Grand Prix of Europe."

Television Career

After appearing in the BBC Two television film "Capturing Mary" in late 2007, Arterton had her first lead roles on television in two 2008 literary adaptations: "Lost in Austen" and "Tess of the d'Urbervilles." She didn't appear much on the small screen in the years following that, only returning in 2014 with a guest role on the anthology series "Inside No. 9." In the late 2010s, Arterton voiced Clover in a miniseries adaptation of "Watership Down" and portrayed Marilyn Monroe in an episode of the comedy series "Urban Myths." For her next major role, she played Sister Clodagh in the 2020 miniseries adaptation of "Black Narcissus." The next year, Arterton began voicing Mona Lisa on the animated show "Moley." In 2023, she had two lead roles on television: as beauty queen-turned-comedy star Barbara Parker on "Funny Woman" and as criminal mastermind Dianne Harewood on "Culprits." She later played the main role of Kate Henderson on "Secret Service."

Theater Career

Arterton made her professional theatrical debut in a 2007 production of "Love's Labour's Lost" at the Globe Theatre in London. Three years later, she made her West End debut in the UK premiere of the comedy play "The Little Dog Laughed." Arterton also starred in a production of Ibsen's "The Master Builder" the same year, at the Almeida Theatre. She next appeared on stage in 2014, playing the titular character in "The Duchess of Malfi" at the newly opened Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe. Later in the year, Arterton began starring in the original West End production of the musical "Made in Dagenham," based on the film of the same name about the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968. For her work, she received her first Laurence Olivier Award nomination. Arterton garnered another Olivier Award nomination for her titular role in the 2016 West End debut of the biographical play "Nell Gwynn." The following year, she played the titular role in a production of Shaw's "Saint Joan."

Other Endeavors

In 2016, Arterton launched the production company Rebel Park Productions to support female-led film and television projects. Through the company, she produced Jessica Swale's 2018 comedy short "Leading Lady Parts" in support of the nonprofit Time's Up. Arterton is also involved with the group ERA 50:50, which advocates for equal pay in the UK.

Personal Life

Previously, Arterton was in relationships with production assistant John Nolan and Spanish stuntman Eduardo Muñoz, both of whom she had met on the sets of movies she was in. In 2010, she married her first husband, Stefano Catelli. The pair ended up separating in 2013 and divorcing in 2015. At the end of the decade, Arterton wed Irish actor Rory Keenan, with whom she had a son in late 2022.