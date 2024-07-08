Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $7 Million Birthdate: Mar 2, 1949 (75 years old) Birthplace: Cuyahoga Falls Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.715 m) Profession: Actor, Film director, Choreographer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Gates McFadden's Net Worth

What is Gates McFadden's net worth?

Gates McFadden is an American actress who has a net worth of $7 million. Gates McFadden is best known for playing Dr. Beverly Crusher in the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She also starred in the franchise's four full-length spin-off films and the series "Star Trek: Picard."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Cheryl Gates McFadden was born on March 2, 1949 in Akron, Ohio. McFadden is of Lithuanian descent on her mother's side. She grew up in the nearby suburb of Silver Lake and went to Old Trail High School where she graduated in 1966. She attended Brandeis University in pursuit of her passion for theatre graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts. She then moved to Paris to study under actor Jacques Lecoq at his renowned physical theatre school.

In the 1970s McFadden taught dance and theatre at various prestigious institutions including Havard University, George Washington University and the University of Pittsburgh. During this time she also founded The New York Theatre Commotion. McFadden worked with The Jim Henson Company, directing choreography and puppet movement for films like "The Muppets Take Manhattan" and "Labyrinth". She typically goes by Cheryl McFadden as a choreographer and Gates McFadden as an actress.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

In 1987, McFadden was cast as Dr. Beverly Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She clashed with Maurice Hurley, the head writer, over her character's portrayal and criticized the episode "Angel One" as sexist leading to her contract not being renewed after the first season. She was replaced by Diana Muldaur as Dr. Katherine Pulaski and only returned in the third season after fan support and a call from Patrick Stewart. Subsequently, she continued in the role for the remainder of the series. Some memorable moments for her character as Dr. Crusher include getting trapped in an alternate reality in "Remember Me," being kidnapped by terrorists in "The High Ground," a romance with an alien in "The Host," solving a murder in "Suspicions," exploring her true feelings for Picard in "Attached," dealing with a seductive ghost in "Sub Rosa" and commanding the Enterprise in "Descent".

McFadden reprised her role in all TNG movies, directed the seventh season episode, "Genesis," choreographed a dance routine in the fourth season's "Data's Day" and voiced PC games (Star Trek Generations and Star Trek A Final Unity).

After The Next Generation

McFadden co-starred with James Belushi in the 1980 comedy "Taking Care of Business". In the same year, she portrayed Catherine Ryan in "The Hunt for Red October". She also starred in the TV series "Marker" in 1995 and the movie "Crowned and Dangerous" in 1997. Later, she portrayed Allison Rourke in the sitcom "Mad About You" and appeared in Microsoft commercials in 2006.

McFadden has taught at various universities including Havard, Purdue, Temple, the Stella Academy in Hamburg, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Southern California where she became an adjunct faculty member in 2010. She spearheaded the creation of the Atwater Village Theatre Collective in Los Angeles as the artistic director of the Ensemble Studio Theatre/Los Angeles from 2009-2014.

McFadden has also narrated several audiobooks including Confessor (2010). Additionally, she narrated and became executive producer of "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek". She reprised her role as Dr. Crusher in "Star Trek: Prodigy," "Star Trek: Picard" and the video game "Star Trek Online."

Television

McFadden has been on several TV shows including "The Practice," "The Division," "Party of Five" and "Franklin & Bash." She has also been featured in "Dream On," "Marker," "Dirty and " The Simpsons."

Theatre

McFadden's stage works include performances in various theatrical productions, ranging from Shakespearean plays to contemporary dramas. She has]appeared in popular productions such as "The Taming of the Shrew," "To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

Besides acting, McFadden has a rich background in choreography and her stage career has reflected a commitment to classical and innovative theatrical expressions. She worked as the Director of Choreography and Puppet Movement for the Jim Henson Company.

Personal Life & Real Estate

McFadden became a mother in 1991. Her character frequently wore a lab coat over her uniform during the fourth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," to cover up her pregnancy. Her son's godfather is her Next Generation co-star Brent Spiner.

In December 1990, Gates paid $725,000 for a gorgeous, hilltop home in Los Angeles. She performed a major renovation in recent years. Today the home is likely worth $4-5 million.