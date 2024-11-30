What Is Gary Dourdan's Net Worth?

Gary Dourdan is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Gary Dourdan's net worth should probably be higher, but unfortunately, after a series of legal problems, he was forced to file for bankruptcy in August 2012. More details on his legal and financial problems later in this article.

Gary Dourdan obtained his net worth by playing Warrick Brown on the CBS series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" from 2000 to 2008. Dourdan has also played Shazza Zulu on "A Different World" (1991–1992), Jack Van Adams in "Soul Food" (2000–2001), Anthony Newsome on "Mistresses" (2013), Sheldon on "Being Mary Jane" (2015), and Dr. Malcolm Reynard on "First Wives Club" (2021). Gary has more than 80 acting credits to his name, including the films "Alien Resurrection" (1997), "Impostor" (2001), "Perfect Stranger" (2007), "Jumping the Broom" (2011), and "Redemption Day" (2021), the TV movie "King of the World" (2000), and the television series "Swift Justice" (1996), "The Family Business" (2018–2019), and "And Just Like That…" (2023). He also directed the short film "Swerve-Eli," which won several awards at film festivals in 2024, and he produced the 2024 film "Zero."

Early Life

Gary Dourdan was born Gary Robert Durdin on December 11, 1966, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His ancestry is African-American, Franco-Haitian, Scottish, Irish, Jewish, and Native American. Gary is the son of entrepreneur Robert Durdin and fashion designer/teacher Sandy Durdin; Robert was also an agent for jazz musicians. Gary had four siblings, but sadly, his older brother Darryl fell from a balcony in Haiti and died at the age of 21. Darryl was in Haiti "doing research on the family lineage," and it is believed that he may have been pushed from the balcony, but no one was ever charged with his murder. During Dourdan's youth, his family moved to Willingboro Township, New Jersey, where Gary became interested in music, acting, and martial arts. He later moved to New York City and took a job at a rehearsal studio as a doorman.

Career

In the early '90s, Dourdan played in numerous NYC bands and acted in regional theatre productions. From 1991 to 1992, he played Shazza Zulu on "The Cosby Show" spin-off "A Different World," and around this time, he appeared in the TV movie "The Good Fight" (1992), the miniseries "Laurel Avenue" (1993), and the Janet Jackson music video "Again" (1993). Gary's first feature film was 1993's "Weekend at Bernie's II," and he followed it with "The Paper" (1994), "Sunset Park" (1996), "Playing God" (1997), "Alien Resurrection" (1997), "Fool's Paradise" (1997), "Scar City" (1998), "Thursday" (1998), "The Weekend" (1999), and "New Jersey Turnpikes" (1999). He guest-starred on "New York Undercover" (1994), "Lois & Clark: New Adventures of Superman" (1996), "Sins of the City" (1998), "Seven Days" (1999), and "Beggars and Choosers" (1999–2000), and in 1995, he played Bobby Harold on the short-lived CBS sitcom "The Office" alongside Valerie Harper. From 2000 to 2001, Dourdan played Jack Van Adams on the Showtime drama "Soul Food," and from 2000 to 2008, he starred as Warrick Brown on the CBS series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." He appeared on more than 180 episodes before his character was killed off in the season nine premiere. Gary portrayed Malcolm X in the 2000 TV movie "King of the World," then he appeared in the films "Trois" (2000), "Dancing in September" (2000), "Impostor" (2001), "Perfect Stranger" (2007), "Black August" (2007), "Fire!" (2009), and "The Magnificent Cooly-T" (2009).

Gary had recurring role as Stephan on the web series "Christine" (2012), Anthony Newsome on ABC's "Mistresses" (2013), and Sheldon on BET's "Being Mary Jane" (2015), and he guest-starred on "Belle's" (2013), "Glee" (2014), "Power" (2018), and "The Family Business" (2019). He appeared in the films "Jumping the Broom" (2011), "The Woods" (2012), "Five Thirteen" (2013), "The Last Letter" (2013), "Mysterious Ways" (2015), "For the Love of Ruth" (2015), "Reversion" (2015), "Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story" (2016), "All She Wrote" (2018), "Influence" (2020), and "Righteous Villains" (2020), and in 2021, he had a recurring role as Dr. Malcolm Reynard on the BET+ series "First Wives Club." In recent years, Dourdan has guest-starred on "The Last O.G." (2021) and the "Sex and the City" spin-off "And Just Like That…" (2023) and appeared in films such as "Redemption Day" (2021), "Heaven Sent" (2023), and "Albany Road" (2024).

Personal Life

Gary was married to model Roshumba Williams from 1992 to 1994. He welcomed son Lyric with Cynthia Hadden and daughter Nyla with Jennifer Sutton. Dourdan is a collector of classic cars, and he appeared in a season one episode of the TLC series "Street Customs."

Legal & Financial Problems

In April 2008, Gary was arrested for possession of ecstasy, cocaine, and heroin. The heroin charge was later dropped. Though it was rumored that the drug charges led to his departure from "CSI," Dourdan had already filmed his final scenes before the arrest.

In July 2011, Gary crashed his car and was subsequently arrested for drug possession. The drug possession charge was dropped, but he was hit with another charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. Later that year, Dourdan was arrested after he broke his girlfriend's nose. He was charged with felony battery and sentenced to five years' probation, and a judge ordered him to complete a year of domestic violence counseling. Gary was also told to stay away from his ex-girlfriend for five years.

In August 2012, Dourdan filed for bankruptcy. At the time, he owed creditors approximately $1.7 million.

Awards and Nominations

Dourdan received five NAACP Image Award nominations for "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2003 and 2006. Gary and his "CSI" castmates earned four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, taking home the prize in 2005. Dourdan and his co-stars from "The Weekend" received a Citation of Excellence for Ensemble Cast Performance at the 2000 Seattle International Film Festival, and he was named Best Actor for "All She Wrote" at the 2018 South East European Film Festival. In 2021, the "Righteous Villains" cast won the Best Ensemble award at the Vegas Movie Awards, and in 2024, "Swerve-Eli," which he directed, was named Best Narrative Short at the Vegas Shorts Festival.

Real Estate

In 2005, Gary paid $902,000 for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Los Angeles. He sold this home in January 2018 for $1.225 million.