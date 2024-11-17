What is Gary Clark Jr.'s Net Worth?

Gary Clark Jr. is an American actor, guitarist and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Gary Clark Jr. is best known for being the first Grammy Award nominee to be considered for Best Rock Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance within the same year. He has co-written songs with vocalists such as Alicia Keyes, covered hits such as the Beatles' "Come Together," and provided tracks for motion pictures including "Cars 3."

Early Years

Gary Lee Clark Jr. was born on February 15, 1984, in Austin, Texas. At the age of 12, he began playing the guitar and putting on musical performances at small local venues. After his path crossed that of Clifford Antone – founder of the Austin blues club Antone's – Clark was introduced to other musicians whom he began to perform with. His style – a combination of blues & soul, with a little rock and hip-hop mixed in – proved interesting to the amateur as well as the professional musicians he began to work with.

Career

In 2010, Gary Clark Jr. provided vocals on a cover of the Jackson 5 song "I Want You Back" on American singer Sheryl Crow's album "100 Miles from Memphis." The following year, American monthly music magazine Rolling Stone ranked the 26-year-old as the "Best Young Gun" in its Best of Rock issue, while Spin magazine ranked him as that November's breakout artist. The following year, he signed with Warner Brothers Records and released the EP "Bright Lights."

In 2012, Clark co-wrote the song "Fire We Make" with American singer Alicia Keyes, record producer Andrew "Pop" Wansel, and record producer Warren "Oak" Felder for Keyes' album "Girl on Fire." In October of that year, he released his next album – "Blak and Blu." For this album, he received his first two Grammy Award nominations – one for Best Rock Song for "Ain't Messin' Round" and one for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Please Come Home" which won. The album reached number six on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and number one on the Blues Albums chart. Rolling Stone ranked the album at number 27 on its list of the Top 50 Albums of 2012 and awarded it a three-and-a-half star rating. In 2013, the album was nominated for A Blues Music Award – presented by the Blues Foundation – for Best Contemporary Blues Album. On April 30, 2014, Clark released "Blak & Blu the Mixtape" in addition to his first live album – "Gary Clark Jr., Live."

In 2015, Clarks' album "The Story of Sonny Boy Slim" was released. The next year, he provided vocals on the song "No Gun Control" on American singer Tech N9ne's album "The Storm" and provided a guitar solo on the track "The Night Me and Your Mama Met" on American singer Childish Gambino's album "Awaken, My Love!"

In 2017, Clark released his second live album – "Live North America 2016." That same year, he and American singer ZZ Ward recorded the song "Ride" for the soundtrack of the animated Pixar motion picture "Cars 3." Also that year, Clark released a cover of British rock band The Beatles' 1969 song "Come Together." As his only single to make it onto the charts, the cover reached number 15 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and appeared in that year's American superhero film "Justice League."

Clark made a guest appearance on the 2018 album "Return of the Trill" – the fifth studio album by American rapper Bun B. Clark – featured on two of the album's songs, "Blood on the Dash" and "Gone Away." He also appeared on the album "The Atlas Underground" – the fourth studio album released by American singer Thomas Morello. Clark provided vocals and guitar on the track "Where It's At Ain't What It Is." On March 1, 2019, Clark's album "This Land" was released.

Playing Live

Gary Clark Jr. performed live at the 50th Monterey Jazz Festival in 2007 and at the Crossroads Guitar Festival – which benefits the Crossroads Centre drug treatment center – in 2010. In 2011, he performed at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball Benefit – an organization co-founded by singer Alicia Keyes to provide healthcare, housing, and other support to communities in Africa and India affected by HIV and AIDS.

In 2011 and 2012, he performed at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee. In 2012, he also performed at the Red, White & Blues event hosted by The White House. The event was aired on PBS. Later, he played a few dates with the American rock band The Dave Matthews Band and opened the Bridge School Benefit – an annual charity that benefits children with severe physical impairments and communication needs – in Mountain View, California. That same year and the next, he put in several guest appearances along the English rock band The Rolling Stones' 50thanniversary tour.

Clark opened for American singer Eric Clapton on May 13, 2013, in England and, the following month, performed at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

On February 9, 2014, Clark performed the 1968 Beatles song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" on the CBS television special "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles." A week later, he performed at the National Basketball Association All-Star Game halftime show. That May, he played at the Brazilian multi-day music festival 'Rock in Rio.'

The PBS television show "Austin City Limits" featured Clark as a guest on February 7, 2015. Later that year, he performed again with the Rolling Stones as well as with the American rock band Foo Fighters and was a guest on the American late-night show "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Clark returned to the Glastonbury Festival stage in 2016 and took part in the Basilica Block party – an annual two-day musical festival held in Minnesota.

In 2019, Clark opened for The Rolling Stones at a stop on their No Filter Tour. In 2022, he performed during the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Film

Gary Clark Jr. starred in the 2007 American drama film "Honeydrippers," playing a young electric guitarist hired to bring life back to a failing blues club. The film won the 2008 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.

In 2014, he performed in the American comedy-drama "Chef" and, the following year, performed in the American biographical drama "Miles Ahead."

Television

In 2010, Gary Clark Jr. was featured in an episode of the American sports drama series "Friday Night Lights." In 2016, he played a street performer in an episode of the American action crime drama "NCIS: New Orleans." In 2018, he performed on the American streaming series "Luke Cage" and, in 2022, played American blues singer Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in the dramatic biographical film "Elvis." Clark filled the role of T-Bone in the American biographical sports film "Sweetwater" in 2023.

Accolades

May 3, 2001 was declared to be Gary Clark Jr. Day by the mayor of Austin, Texas. Over the course of his career, Clark went on to win several Austin Music Awards – Best Blues and Electric Guitarist, Band of the Year, Musician of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year among them.

Clark won the Blues Music Award for Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. He won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2014 and three Grammy Awards for his album and song, both titled "This Land" – for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song – in 2020.

Personal Life

Gary Clark Jr. began dating Australian fashion model Nicole Trunfio in 2012 after they met at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They were married on April 19, 2016, in Palm Springs, California. They have three children together.