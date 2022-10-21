Garrett Hedlund Net Worth:

What Is Garrett Hedlund's Net Worth and Salary?

Garrett Hedlund is an American actor, singer, musician, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Garrett Hedlund played Joel Hurley on the HBO series "Mosaic" (2017–2018), and he has appeared in films such as "Troy" (2004), "Friday Night Lights" (2004), "Four Brothers" (2005), "Eragon" (2006), "Tron: Legacy" (2010), "On the Road" (2012), "Mudbound" (2017), and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (2021). Garrett also produced and starred in the 2018 short film "Tocsin." Hedlund performed several songs in the films "Country Strong" (2010) and "Dirt Music" (2019), and he released the singles "The Road," "Tulsa Night," "More Like Home," and "Best Ones" in 2022. His duet "Give in to Me" with Leighton Meester (from "Country Strong: More Music from the Motion Picture") reached #79 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. In May 2022, it was announced that Garrett had been cast as Mitch Keller on the Paramount+ crime drama "Tulsa King."

Early Life

Garrett Hedlund was born Garrett John Hedlund on September 3, 1984, in Roseau, Minnesota. He is the son of Kristine Yanish and Robert Hedlund, and he has two older siblings, Amanda and Nathaniel. Garrett grew up on a beef cattle farm near Wannaska, Minnesota, and when he was a high school freshman, he moved to Arizona with his mother. During his youth, Hedlund participated in track and field, football, melee fight, and ice hockey. While living in Arizona, Garrett worked as a waiter and saved his tips to pay for acting lessons. Hedlund attended Horizon High School, and he moved to Los Angeles six months after he graduated. During his teenage years, Garrett modeled for "Teen Magazine" and L.L. Bean.

Career

Hedlund made his acting debut at 19 years old in the 2004 film "Troy," which starred Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Kruger, brought in $497.4 million at the box office, and earned Garrett a Teen Choice Award nomination. That year he also played Don "Donny" Billingsley in the football drama "Friday Night Lights," then he co-starred with Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, and André Benjamin in the 2005 action film "Four Brothers," which grossed $92.5 million against a $30 million budget. Hedlund played Murtagh Morzansson in the 2006 film "Eragon," which was based on the 2002 Christopher Paolini novel of the same name. "Eragon" earned $250.4 million at the box office and received a Saturn Award nomination for Best Fantasy Film. In 2007, Garrett co-starred with Jane Fonda and Lindsay Lohan in "Georgia Rule" and with Kevin Bacon in "Death Sentence." Hedlund starred as Samuel "Sam" Flynn in 2010's "Tron: Legacy," which grossed $400.1 million at the box office, and he reprised his role in the 2011 short film "Tron: The Next Day." Also in 2010, he played Beau Hutton in the drama "Country Strong" alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw, and Leighton Meester. Garrett performed several songs for the film, with "Chances Are" appearing on "Country Strong: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" and "Silver Wings," "Hard Out Here," "Turn Loose the Horses," "Give in to Me," "Hide Me Babe," and "Timing Is Everything" appearing on "Country Strong: More Music from the Motion Picture."

In 2012, Hedlund played Dean Moriarty / Neal Cassady in "On the Road," which was based on the 1957 Jack Kerouac novel of the same name, then he appeared in the films "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013), "Lullaby" (2014), "Unbroken" (2014), "Mojave" (2015), and "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (2016). He played Captain James Hook in 2015's "Pan," and in 2017, he co-starred with Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, and Mary J. Blige in the historical drama "Mudbound," which earned several Best Ensemble awards and nominations. From 2017 to 2018, Garrett starred as Joel Hurley on the murder mystery series "Mosaic" alongside Sharon Stone, and in 2018, he played the title role in the film "Burden" and appeared in the short films "Tocsin" and "Lucero: Long Way Back Home." In 2019, Hedlund starred in the films "Triple Frontier," "Dreamland," and "Dirt Music," contributing several songs to the "Dirt Music" soundtrack. In 2021, he appeared in the "In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses" episode of the Amazon Prime Video anthology series "Modern Love," guest-starred on the FX on Hulu comedy-drama "Reservation Dogs," and portrayed Federal Bureau of Narcotics commissioner Harry J. Anslinger in the biopic "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." He also voiced Henry Denton in the 2021 podcast adaptation of the Stephen King short story "Strawberry Spring."

Personal Life

From 2012 to 2016, Garrett dated his "On the Road" castmate Kirsten Dunst, and they were engaged at one point. In March 2019, he began dating actress Emma Roberts, and they welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund on December 27, 2020. Rhodes' godfather is Garrett's "Friday Night Lights" and "Country Strong" co-star Tim McGraw.

In early 2022, it was announced that Garrett and Emma had split up a few weeks earlier. Shortly after the announcement, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee. Earlier that week, he was sued by a mother and daughter who alleged that they were injured in a 2020 "horrible head-on crash" caused by Garrett, who was reportedly driving with a blood alcohol level of .36 percent. According to court documents, "There were open bottles of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle which Hedlund discarded prior to the arrival of police. Hedlund tried to flee the scene of the accident by attempting to continue to turn on his vehicle…forcing others to take away his keys and prevent him from leaving." After the accident, Garrett completed a 30-day treatment program as well as a nine-month drug and alcohol education counseling program.

Hedlund plays guitar and violin, and his "Eragon" co-star Jeremy Irons taught him alternative violin techniques.

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Garrett won a Young Hollywood Award for Actor of the Year and a Maui Film Festival Rising Star award for "Tron: Legacy." The film also earned him an MTV Movie Award nomination for Breakthrough Male Performance and a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor. In 2004, Hedlund received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Breakout Movie Star – Male for "Troy," and in 2006, the "Four Brothers" cast earned a Black Reel Award nomination for Best Ensemble. In 2011, Garrett was named Man of the Year at the "Glamour" Awards, and in 2013, he received an International Online Cinema Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "On the Road." Hedlund and his "Mudbound" co-stars won Best Ensemble awards from the Gotham Awards, Black Film Critics Circle Awards, and Hollywood Film Awards as well as the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The cast also earned nominations from the Awards Circuit Community Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and CinEuphoria Awards.

Real Estate

In 2017, Hedlund paid $1.6 million for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. He sold the home for $2 million in early 2022.