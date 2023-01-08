What Is Garcelle Beauvais' Net Worth?

Garcelle Beauvais is a Haitian-American actress, television personality, producer, author, and former fashion model who has a net worth of $4 million. Garcelle Beauvais has played Cynthia Nichols on "Models Inc." (1994–1995), Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on "The Jamie Foxx Show" (1996–2001), A.D.A. Valerie Heywood on "NYPD Blue" (2001–2004), Hanna Linden on "Franklin & Bash" (2011–2012), and Veronica Garland on "Tell Me a Story" (2019–2020). In 2020, Garcelle began starring on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and co-hosting the syndicated talk show "The Real." Beauvais has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Coming to America" (1988), "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" (2004), "White House Down" (2013), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), and "Coming 2 America" (2021) and the television series "Opposite Sex" (2000), "Eyes" (2005), "The Mentalist" (2014), "Grimm" (2015), "The Magicians" (2016–2019), "The Arrangement" (2018), "Siren" (2019), and "Merry Happy Whatever" (2019).

Garcelle has produced the films "And Then There Was You" (2013) and "Resilient Hearts" (2014), the short film "Lalo's House" (2018), the TV series "Cooking with Critters" (2020), and the podcast "Going to Bed with Garcelle" (2020), and she has written the memoir "Love Me as I Am" (2022) and the children's books "I Am Mixed" (2012), "I Am Living in 2 Homes" (2014), and "I Am Awesome" (2015). As a model, Beauvais appeared in print ads for brands such as Avon, Mary Kay, and Clairol, and she modeled in Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus catalogs. Garcelle also launched the children's jewelry line Petit Bijou and the home decor brand Garcelle at Home. She owns the production company Garcelle Beauvais Productions, and in 2022, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment signed her to a first-look development deal.

Early Life

Garcelle Beauvais was born on November 26, 1966, in Saint-Marc, Haiti. Her mother, Marie-Claire, was a nurse, and her father, Axel, was a lawyer. When Garcelle was 3 years old, her parents divorced, and at the age of 7, Beauvais and her six elder siblings moved to the U.S. with their mother. Garcelle attended elementary school in Peabody, Massachusetts, and when she first arrived in the U.S., she only spoke Creole and French. Beauvais learned English by watching "Sesame Street."

Career

When Garcelle was 16, she moved to Miami to pursue a modeling career. She told the "Tokyo Journal" in 2015, "I knew the lead girl in a Black is Beautiful commercial and I decided to drive to Fort Lauderdale without an appointment and see if the agency she was with would consider representing me. As I was driving, I stopped at a red light and put on lipstick while looking out the window at the mirror. Then this hand came in the car and startled me. It was the person who had stopped behind me and by chance she was the owner of the agency that I was on my way to see without an appointment." Beauvais worked for that agency for a year or so, then she moved to New York City, where she signed with Ford Models and lived with the agency's founder, Eileen Ford. Garcelle later worked with Irene Marie Models, and she appeared in fashion shows for Isaac Mizrahi and Calvin Klein. Beauvais has graced the covers of numerous magazines, such as "Harper's Bazaar," "Ebony," "Essence," "Playboy," and "Jet."

Garcelle made her acting debut in a 1984 episode of "Miami Vice," and her first film was 1986's "Manhunter." She guest-starred on "The Cosby Show" (1986), "Down the Shore" (1992), "Dream On" (1992), "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (1992; 1995), "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" (1993), and "The Wayans Bros." (1995), and from 1991 to 1996, she appeared in four episodes of "Family Matters" as four different characters. Beauvais played a royal rose bearer in 1988's "Coming to America" alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones, and she reprised her role in 2021's "Coming 2 America." From 1994 to 1995, Garcelle starred as Cynthia Nichols on the Fox series "Models Inc.," and from 1996 to 2001, she played Francesca "Fancy" Monroe on The WB's "The Jamie Foxx Show," which aired 100 episodes over five seasons. Around this time, she also appeared in the films "Every Breath" (1994), "Wild Wild West" (1999), "Double Take" (2001), and "Bad Company" (2002) and guest-starred on "Arli$$" (1999), "Titans" (2001), "The Bernie Mac Show" (2003), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2004), and "Life with Bonnie" (2004).

In 2000, Beauvais had a recurring role as Ms. Maya Bradley on Fox's "Opposite Sex," and she played A.D.A. Valerie Heywood on the ABC police procedural "NYPD Blue" (2001–2004) and Nora Gage on the ABC crime drama "Eyes" (2005). She co-starred with Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve, and Queen Latifah in 2004's "Barbershop 2: Back in Business," then she appeared in the films "American Gun" (2005), "I Know Who Killed Me" (2007), and "Women in Trouble" (2009), the TV movie "The Cure" (2007), and the miniseries "10.5: Apocalypse" (2006). Garcelle guest-starred on "CSI: Miami" (2006), "The Exes" (2012), "Psych" (2013), "Arrested Development" (2013), "The Mentalist" (2014), "Chicago Med" (2017–2018), "Power" (2019), and "Carol's Second Act" (2020), and from 2011 to 2012, she starred as Hanna Linden on TNT's "Franklin & Bash." Beauvais had recurring roles on "Grimm" (2015), "The Magicians" (2016–2019), "The Arrangement" (2018), "Siren" (2019), "Merry Happy Whatever" (2019), and "Tell Me a Story" (2019–2020), and in 2020, she became the first Black cast member in the history of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which was in its 10th season at the time. She starred as the First Lady in 2013's "White House Down," then she appeared in the films "Small Time" (2014), "A Girl Like Grace" (2015), and "You Get Me" (2017). Garcelle starred in the TV movies "Girlfriends' Getaway" (2014), "Girlfriends Getaway 2" (2015), and "Caught in His Web" (2022), and she played Doris Toomes in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which grossed $880.2 million at the box office.

Personal Life

Garcelle married producer Daniel Saunders in 1991, and they had a son named Oliver that year. After Beauvais and Saunders divorced in 2000, Garcelle wed CAA talent agent Mike Nilon on May 12, 2001. Beauvais and Nilon welcomed twin sons, Jax and Jaid, on October 18, 2007, after the couple underwent five years of treatment for infertility. Garcelle filed for divorce from Mike in May 2010, a month after he admitted that he had been cheating on her for the past five years. The divorce was finalized in April 2011. After Beauvais found out about the affair, she sent an email to Nilon's colleagues at CAA, writing, "I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don't deserve this!"

Garcelle suffers from eczema, and in June 2022, she spoke to "People" magazine about her experience with the chronic inflammatory skin condition, stating, "I was in my 30s when out of the blue I started getting these patches on my skin and they would be really itchy. I didn't know what it was — like, 'Did something bite me?' It just kept coming up in different places, and the more I stressed about it, the more they'd come out. I didn't know what to do." Beauvais added that she does her best to stay away from perfumes and scented lotions and avoids taking hot baths but that the stress of filming "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" sometimes causes breakouts.

Award Nominations

In 2022, Beauvais was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for "The Real" alongside Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Real Estate

Beauvais owns a $1.2 million, 3,362 square foot home in Northridge, California. Built in 2019, the home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a game room, and a balcony. In 2021, she purchased an 850 square foot beach cottage in Oxnard, Ca, for $765,000 with plans to tear it down. It was later revealed that Garcelle had torn the home down and planned to build a 2,700 square foot, two-story home in its place.