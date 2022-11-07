Gaby Hoffmann Net Worth:

What is Gaby Hoffmann's Net Worth?

Gaby Hoffmann is an American actress who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Gaby Hoffman was born in New York City, New York in January 1982. Her parents Janet Hoffman and Anthony Hererra were both actors. Gaby's birth was documented in Brigid Berlin's The Andy Warhol Diaries. She grew up in the Hotel Chelsea where she would roller-skate in the halls and spy on the drug dealer across the way.

Gaby started acting at four years old in commercials. Her first film role came as Karin Kinsella in the 1989 blockbuster "Field of Dreams." As a child actor she also starred in the movies "Sleepless in Seattle", "Uncle Buck" and "The Man Without a Face." As a teen actress she starred in "Volcano," "Now and Then," "200 Cigarettes," and "You Can Count on Me."

She made her television debut in the series "Someone Like Me" in 1994.

From 2014 to 2017 Hoffmann had a recurring role as Caroline Sackler in the TV series "Girls."

From 2014 to 2019 she starred on the series "Transparent."

Other notable works include the 2014 Veronica Mars movie, "Obvious Child," "Goodbye World," "All That I Am," and "Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus." Gaby won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress Supporting Role in a Motion Picture in 1990 for "Field of Dreams."

Early Life

Hoffmann was born on January 8, 1982 in New York City to actor parents. Her mother Viva, born Janet Susan Mary Hoffmann, is an actress, writer, and former Warhol superstar while her father is Anthony Herrera, a soap opera actor famous for his role in "As the World Turns." Shortly after Hoffmann was born, her parents were estranged and Hoffmann was primarily raised by her mother at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She did have one older half-sister from her mother's prior marriage named Alex.

Hoffmann attended elementary school in Manhattan and then another school in Hell's Kitchen. When she moved to Los Angeles in 1994, she attended the Buckley School before ultimately graduating from Calabasas High School in 1999. She then enrolled in New York's Bard College to pursue a degree in literature in writing. She graduated in 2004.

Acting Career

Hoffmann's acting career began at a young age. She began appearing in commercials at the age of four to help pay the family bills. In 1989, she landed her first starring movie role in "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner. For her work in the film, she won the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The same year, she appeared in the film "Uncle Buck" alongside John Candy and Macaulay Culkin. She took a break from acting for a few years as she got a bit tired of it but then decided to reenter the profession, though she was still a child.

In 1992, she starred in "This Is My Life" and the starred opposite Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle" in 1993. The same year, she also starred in "The Man Without a Face" opposite Mel Gibson. The following year, she landed her own sitcom called "Someone Like Me" on NBC. The series only lasted for six episodes despite being generally well-received. She was nominated in the Best Youth Comedienne in a TV Show category at the Young Artist Awards for her work on the show.

In 1995, she won the starring role opposite Shelley Long in the 1995 television film "Freaky Friday," a remake of the 1976 film of the same name. She also appeared in the coming-of-age film, "Now and Then," also starring Demi Moore. She also played the daughter of Andrea Eagerton in the CBS television film, "Whose Daughter Is She?"

While attending college, she continued acting. She appeared in "200 Cigarettes," "Coming Soon," "Black & White," "You Can Count on Me," and "Perfume," among others. After finishing college in New York, she then decided to focus her acting career more on theatre work. Some of the roles she had during the next few years included parts in "The Sugar Syndrome," "Third" and "24 Hour Plays." She also appeared in the Broadway play "Suburbia" along with Kieran Culkin and Jessica Capshaw.

Since 2007, Hoffmann had gradually returned to appearing on screen in films. In 2007, she starred in the film "Severed Ways: The Norse Discovery of America." She then appeared in "Guest of Cindy Sherman," in 2008, a documentary about art commentator Paul Hasagawa Overacker's relationship with the photographer Cindy Sherman. The same year, she appeared in "Chelsea on the Rocks," a documentary tribute to the hotel where she grew up.

In 2009, Hoffmann appeared in "Life During Wartime" and in the thriller film "13." In 2013, she was in "Crystal Fairy & Magical Cactus" opposite Michael Cera. While filming the move in Chile, Hoffmann reportedly took the psychedelic plant mescaline for one of her scene performances. She was nominated in the Best Female Lead category at the Independent Spirit Awards in 2014 for her work on the film. She also appeared in the television series "Louie" and appeared in both season four and five of the popular HBO series "Girls."

In 2013, she completed a web series called "Lyle" that was created by Stewart Thorndike and Jill Soloway. She again worked with Soloway on "Transparent." Soloway had written the role for Hoffmann after seeing her performance in "Louie." For her role in "Transparent," she received a Primetime Emmy Award Nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. The same year, she was also nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on "Girls."

Personal Life

Hoffmann has been in a longtime relationship with boyfriend Chris Dapkins. Dapkins works as a cinematographer. The two had a daughter together in 2014. Hoffmann primarily resides in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City.