Gaby Espino Net Worth:

Gaby Espino is a Venezuelan actress, model, and presenter who has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for starring in telenovelas.

Gaby Espino was born in Maracay, Venezuela in November 1976. She was married to Cristobal Lander from 2007 to 2011 and was in a relationship with Jencarlos Canela from 2010 to 2014. Espino starred as Natalia Aristiguieta on the television series A todo corazon from 1997 to 1998. From 1999 to 2000 she starred as Ivana Robles on the TV series Enamorada. Gaby Espino starred as Abril Cardenas on the series Amantes de Luna Llena from 2000 to 2001. In 2002 she starred as Aleli Gonzalez on the television series Las Gonzalez. Gaby Espino starred as Princesa Izaguirre on the TV series Rebeca in 2003 and as Luna Mendoza on the series Luna, la heredera from 2004 to 2005. Espino starred as Maria Carlota Rivas on the series Se solicita principe azul from 2005 to 2006 and as Mariangela Cruz on the series Mundo de fieras from 2006 to 2007. She has also starred on the TV series Sin Verguenza, El Rostro de Analia, Ojo por ojo, Santa Diabla, Lady of Steel, and Playing with Fire.