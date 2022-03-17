What Is Gabrielle Carteris' Net Worth?

Gabrielle Carteris is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Carteris is best known for playing Andrea Zuckerman on the Fox series "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1990–1996; 1998; 2000). Gabrielle has more than 70 acting credits to her name, including the films "Raising Cain" (1992) and "Meet Wally Sparks" (1997), the television series "Code Black" (2015) and "BH90210" (2019), and the TV movies "Mixed Blessings" (1995), "To Face Her Past" (1996), and "Deck the Halls" (2005).

Carteris also executive produced "BH90210," and she has lent her voice to the video games "La Pucelle: Tactics" (2002), "Forgotten Realms: Icewind Dale II" (2002), "Minority Report: Everybody Runs" (2002), "Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits" (2003), "Shout About Movies" (2004), "Marvel: Ultimate Alliance" (2006), "Spider-Man 3" (2007), and "Bionic Commando" (2009). In 2012, she was elected executive vice president of the trade union SAG-AFTRA, and in March 2016, she became acting president after the death of Ken Howard, who had been SAG-AFTRA president since 2009. A few weeks later, Gabrielle was officially elected president of SAG-AFTRA, marking the first time the organization's top three officers were women. She was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, but she decided not to run again in 2021 and was succeeded by Fran Drescher.

Early Life

Gabrielle Carteris was born Gabrielle Anne Carteris on January 2, 1961, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her mother, Marlene, was a realtor, and her father, Ernest, owned a restaurant. Marlene and Ernest split up when Gabrielle and her twin brother, James, were six months old, and Marlene and the children moved to San Francisco, California, where she opened a children's clothing store. Carteris attended Redwood High School in Larkspur, and as a teenager, she studied ballet and toured Europe as a mime. After graduation, Gabrielle enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, earning a bachelor's degree in liberal arts in 1983.

Career

Carteris made her television debut in 1984, playing a character named Janice on the soap opera "Another World." She returned to the series as a different character, Tracy Julian, in multiple 1988 episodes. Around this time, she also appeared on "CBS Schoolbreak Special" (1987) and "ABC Afterschool Special" (1987–1988), and her first film was 1989's "Jacknife." In 1990, 29-year-old Gabrielle began playing high school student Andrea Zuckerman on the teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210." She was a series regular during the first five seasons, and she returned as a guest star in seasons six, eight, and ten, appearing in more than 140 episodes. During her time on the show, Carteris launched her own production company, GABCO Productions, and it entered into a deal with Rysher TPE in 1993. In 1992, she appeared in the Brian De Palma-directed film "Raising Cain" alongside John Lithgow, and in 1995, she starred in the TV movies "Seduced and Betrayed" and "Mixed Blessings." Gabrielle then guest-starred on "Touched by an Angel" (1996 and 1998) and "The Love Boat: The Next Wave" (1998) and voiced characters on "Johnny Bravo" (1997), "King of the Hill" (1999), and "The Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot" (1999). In 1995, she hosted the short-lived talk show "Gabrielle," and in 1997, she had a cameo as herself in the Rodney Dangerfield comedy "Meet Wally Sparks."

In 2001, Carteris appeared in the films "Full Circle" and "Malpractice," and she guest-starred on "Strong Medicine" and "JAG." She then starred in the TV movies "Trapped: Buried Alive" (2002) and "Combustion" (2004) and guest-starred on "NYPD Blue" (2002), "For the People" (2002), "The Agency" (2003), and "Nip/Tuck" (2003). In 2005, Gabrielle played a detective in the TV movie "A Lover's Revenge" and appeared in the Christmas television film "Deck the Halls" as well as an episode of "Crossing Jordan." She guest-starred on "Drake & Josh" in 2006, then she appeared in the films "Plot 7" (2007), "Dimples" (2008), and "Print" (2009) and the TV movie "Dan's Detour of Life" (2008). In 2008, Carteris played Principal Tuckerman on the web series "My Alibi," which ran for 18 episodes and also starred Alison Brie. Gabrielle guest-starred on "Criminal Minds" (2010), "The Event" (2011), "Make It or Break It" (2011), "The Middle" (2013), and "Longmire" (2013), appeared in the TV movie "12 Wishes of Christmas" (2011), and voiced Vicky Vale in an episode of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (2011). In 2015, she had a recurring role as Nurse Amy Wolfowitz on the CBS series "Code Black," then she appeared in the 2016 TV movie "The Suicide Note" and guest-starred in a 2018 episode of "N.C.I.S." In 2019, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast reunited for Fox's "BH90210" (minus Luke Perry, who tragically died of a stroke before filming began). The series aired six episodes and involved the cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves. In 2020, Carteris appeared in the film "How to Deter a Robber," and in August 2021, she was cast as Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force head Andrea Smith in the HBO miniseries "We Own This City."

Personal Life

Gabrielle began a relationship with stockbroker Charles Isaacs while she was filming the "Beverly Hills, 90210" pilot in 1990, and he moved to L.A. the following year to be with her. The couple married on May 3, 1992, at the Four Seasons resort in Santa Barbara, and they welcomed daughter Kelsey Rose on May 11, 1994, followed by another daughter, Mollie Elizabeth, on February 8, 1999.

In 2006, Carteris was filming an attack scene for a TV movie that involved Gabrielle being "pulled up by [her] chin over and over again" and dragged down stairs. She told "Entertainment Tonight" that after the filming of the scene ended, "I was jerking around, I lost my speech and was having spasms. My face was doing wild things and I couldn't feel my hands and was having headaches." Her face was partially paralyzed, and she eventually left the project and was replaced with another actress. Gabrielle avoided public events for the next year, and she managed her condition with physical therapy, acupuncture, and Klonopin.

Real Estate

In 2006, Gabrielle paid $2.6 million for a home in Sherman Oaks, California. Today this home is likely worth $4 – $5 million.