What is Gabrielle Anwar's Net Worth?

Gabrielle Anwar is a British actress who has a net worth of $20 million. Though, it should be noted that since 2015 Gabrielle has been married to Shareef Malnik, an extremely wealthy Miami-based investor and restauranteur. Together they have bought and sold several homes for tens of millions of dollars. Their combined net worth is likely in the $50 – 100 million range, with the majority attributed to Malnik.

Gabrielle Anwar is known for her roles on such television series as "The Tudors," "Burn Notice," and "Once Upon a Time." On the big screen, she is known for her performances in "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," "Scent of a Woman," "Body Snatchers," "Nevada," and "A Warrior's Heart," among other films. Anwar has also appeared in several television films, including "In Pursuit of Honor," "Try to Remember," and "Long Lost Son."

Early Life and Education

Gabrielle Anwar was born on February 4, 1970 in Laleham, England to actress Shirley Hills and film editor Tariq Anwar. On her father's side, she is of Austrian-Jewish and Indian-Muslim descent. As a youth, Anwar was educated at Laleham C of E Primary and Middle School. She went on to attend the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

Television Career

Anwar made her professional acting debut in the 1986 British miniseries "Hideaway." In the years after that, she appeared in episodes of such British series as "The StoryTeller," "First Born," "Summer's Lease," and "Prince Caspian and the Voyage of the Dawn Treader." In 1990, Anwar played Sam Black in the second season of the ITV children's series "Press Gang." The next year, she appeared in the miniseries adaptation of the adventure novel "The Mystery of the Black Jungle." Anwar subsequently had guest roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Fallen Angels." She went on to star in a string of television films after that, beginning with the HBO Western "In Pursuit of Honor" in 1995. That was followed by "The Ripper," "My Little Assassin," "Without Malice," and "How to Marry a Billionaire: A Christmas Tale." In 2002, Anwar played Rebecca Doyle in the television film "Sherlock: Case of Evil," starring James D'Arcy as the titular detective. She also appeared in an episode of the short-lived Fox science-fiction series "John Doe."

Returning to television films in 2004, Anwar starred as police detective Lisa Monroe in "Try to Remember," based on a short story by Mary Higgins Clark. The following year, she starred alongside Kyle MacLachlan and Patrick Stewart in the Hallmark Channel movie "Mysterious Island," loosely based on the Jules Verne novel. Anwar starred in two television films in 2006: "Long Lost Son," on Lifetime, and "The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines," on TNT. After that, she portrayed Princess Margaret in the first season of Showtime's "The Tudors" in 2007. The same year, Anwar began playing the main role of Fiona Glenanne on the USA Network spy series "Burn Notice." The series ran for seven seasons through 2013. During the show's run, Anwar appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and was in the television films "Lies Between Friends" and "Carnal Innocence." Following a break from television, she returned in 2017 to play Rapunzel Tremaine in the seventh and final season of the ABC fantasy adventure series "Once Upon a Time," which ended in 2018.

Film Career

Anwar first appeared on the big screen with a small role in Dušan Makavejev's 1988 film "Manifesto." Three years later, she appeared in the American action comedy "If Looks Could Kill," and portrayed horse diver Sonora Webster Carver in "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken." Following those films, Anwar appeared in Martin Brest's Oscar-winning 1992 drama "Scent of a Woman," in which she danced the tango with Al Pacino. She subsequently starred in three films in 1993: the science-fiction horror film "Body Snatchers," the romcom "For Love or Money," and the Disney adaptation of "The Three Musketeers." In 1995, Anwar appeared in the crime film "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead" and the thriller "Innocent Lies." Her credits over the remainder of the decade included "The Grave," "Nevada," "Beach Movie," "The Manor," and "Kimberly."

Commencing the new millennium, Anwar appeared in "If You Only Knew," "The Guilty," and "North Beach." In 2001, she starred as FBI Agent Kate Hayden in the direct-to-video thriller sequel "Turbulence 3: Heavy Metal." Anwar followed that in 2003 with "Save it for Later." She was in three films in 2006: the dystopian thriller "9/Tenths" and the horror films "The Marsh" and "Crazy Eights." Anwar starred in another horror film, "iMurders," in 2008. She next appeared on the big screen in the 2011 romantic sports drama "A Warrior's Heart," playing the mother of Kellan Lutz's protagonist. The same year, Anwar was in the ensemble cast of the dramedy "The Family Tree." After a long break from film, she returned in 2019 to play the mother of KJ Apa's character in the Netflix romcom "The Last Summer."

Personal Life

In the 1990s, Anwar was in a relationship with actor Craig Sheffer, with whom she appeared in numerous films. The couple had a daughter before splitting up. Later, in 2000, Anwar married actor John Verea; they had a son and a daughter before divorcing in 2005. A decade after that, Anwar wed investor/restraunteur Shareef Malnik. They reside in the Palm Island neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida.