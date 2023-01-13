Gabriel Macht Net Worth:

What is Gabriel Macht's Net Worth?

Gabriel Macht is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife since 2004, actress Jacinda Barrett. Gabriel Macht is best known for his role as Harvey Specter in the USA Network legal drama television series "Suits." He also had a main role in the short-lived series "The Others" in 2000, and a main role in the 2005 BBC television film "Archangel." On the big screen, Macht has starred in such films as "Why Would I Lie?," "The Spirit," "Middle Men," and "Whiteout."

Early Life and Education

Gabriel Macht was born on January 22, 1972 in the Bronx borough of New York City to Jewish parents Suzanne, a museum curator and archivist, and Stephen, an actor. He has three siblings named Jesse, Ari, and Julie. When Macht was five, he moved with his family to California. There, he attended Beverly Hills High School as a teenager. Macht went on to attend the Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts, from which he graduated in 1994 with his BFA.

Film Career

Macht began his film career at the age of eight in the 1980 dramedy "Why Would I Lie?" Credited as Gabriel Swann, he earned a Young Artist Award nomination for his performance. He didn't appear on the big screen again until 1998, when he was in two films: the romcom "The Object of My Affection" and the dramedy "The Adventures of Sebastian Cole." The year after that, Macht appeared in another romcom, "Simply Irresistible," starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sean Patrick Flanery. He had more substantial roles in 2001, portraying real-life Confederate soldier Frank James in "American Outlaws" and Navy Pilot Lieutenant Jeremy "Smoke" Stackhouse in "Behind Enemy Lines." Following that, Macht played CIA agents in both the action comedy "Bad Company" and the spy thriller "The Recruit." Meanwhile, he portrayed singer-songwriter and musician Gram Parsons in the biopic "Grand Theft Parsons," costarring Johnny Knoxville.

In 2004, Macht played struggling writer Lawson Pines in the psychological drama "A Love Song for Bobby Long," costarring John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson. Two years later, he had a smaller supporting role in Robert De Niro's spy film "The Good Shepherd." He followed that with a role in the romcom "Because I Said So." Next, in 2008, Macht starred as the titular masked crimefighter in Frank Miller's "The Spirit," based on the Will Eisner superhero comic of the same name. The year after that, he had starring roles in the drama "Middle Men" and the crime thriller "Whiteout." Macht's other credits have included the romcom "Love & Other Drugs," the direct-to-DVD action crime film sequel "S.W.A.T.: Firefight," and the dramedy "A Bag of Hammers."

Television Career

On the small screen, Macht first appeared in a 1991 episode of the teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Later in the decade, he was in episodes of "Spin City," "Sex and the City," and "Wasteland"; he also appeared in the television film "Follow the River." Kicking off the new millennium, Macht portrayed famed Hollywood actor William Holden in the biographical drama television film "The Audrey Hepburn Story," starring Jennifer Love Hewitt as the titular starlet. The same year, he starred in the short-lived NBC supernatural drama series "The Others" alongside Julianne Nicholson, Bill Cobbs, and John Billingsley, among others.

In 2005, Macht starred alongside Daniel Craig and Yekaterina Rednikova in the BBC television film "Archangel," based on the eponymous novel by Robert Harris. After a substantial break from the small screen, he returned in 2011 to star in the USA Network legal drama series "Suits." Macht played Harvey Specter, a successful closer running a law firm in New York City with college dropout Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams. A highly acclaimed show, "Suits" ran for nine seasons through 2019. Macht also reprised his role in an episode of the short-lived spinoff series "Pearson."

Personal Life

In 2004, Macht wed actress Jacinda Barrett, who rose to fame in 1995 as part of the cast of the fourth season of the MTV reality television series "The Real World." Later on, she had a recurring role in her husband's series "Suits" and a main role in Netflix's "Bloodline"; she also appeared in such films as "The Human Stain," "Ladder 49," and "The Last Kiss." Together, Macht and Barrett have a daughter and a son.