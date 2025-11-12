What is Gabe Kaplan's net worth?

Gabe Kaplan is an American comedian, actor, writer, and professional poker player who has a net worth of $50 million. Gabe Kaplan is best known for starring as high school teacher Gabe Kotter on the classic 1970s sitcom "Welcome Back, Kotter." With his sharp comedic timing, working-class wit, and memorable classroom banter with the "Sweathogs," Kaplan became one of television's most recognizable faces of the decade. Outside of acting, he built a successful second career as a skilled poker player, commentator, and author, earning respect in both entertainment and competitive gaming circles.

Early Life

Gabriel Kaplan was born on March 31, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in a modest household and briefly attended New Utrecht High School before leaving to pursue work. His early jobs included bellhop and busboy, but he found his true calling in comedy after performing at small clubs in New York City. Drawing heavily from his Brooklyn upbringing, Kaplan developed a stand-up routine that celebrated and satirized the working-class neighborhoods and eccentric characters he knew well.

Stand-Up and Breakthrough

Kaplan's observational humor and natural storytelling ability quickly earned him a following on the comedy circuit. By the early 1970s, he was appearing on national television programs such as "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Ed Sullivan Show." His material often focused on his school days and the colorful classmates he grew up with—material that would later serve as the foundation for his breakout TV role.

"Welcome Back, Kotter"

In 1975, Kaplan co-created and starred in "Welcome Back, Kotter," a sitcom based loosely on his own experiences as a high-school student and teacher. The show centered on Gabe Kotter, a wisecracking Brooklyn teacher who returns to his alma mater to educate a group of remedial students known as the Sweathogs. The ensemble cast included John Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino, Ron Palillo as Arnold Horshack, Robert Hegyes as Juan Epstein, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Freddie "Boom Boom" Washington.

"Welcome Back, Kotter" became an instant hit, blending broad humor with themes of compassion and second chances. The show's theme song, performed by John Sebastian, topped the Billboard charts, and Travolta's breakout role helped turn the series into a pop-culture phenomenon. Kaplan's character embodied warmth and wit, offering a grounded counterpoint to his rowdy students. The series ran for four seasons, from 1975 to 1979, and remains one of the most iconic sitcoms of its era.

Later Career and Poker Success

After "Kotter" ended, Kaplan returned to stand-up and began appearing in television specials and guest roles, including "Battle of the Network Stars" and the comedy film "Fast Break" (1979), in which he played a basketball coach. Over time, his interests turned increasingly toward professional poker.

Kaplan became a respected presence in the poker world, competing in high-stakes tournaments and working as a commentator for ESPN's coverage of the World Series of Poker. He co-authored several poker books and was known for his analytical mind and calm demeanor at the table. By the 2000s, he had earned a reputation as one of poker's most recognizable personalities, bridging the worlds of Hollywood and high-level gaming.

Real Estate

In December 1977, Gabe paid $685,000 for a home in Beverly Hills, California. The 2.4-acre property features an 8,400-square-foot home that was built in 1936. Gabe still owns this home, and today it is likely worth around $10 million.