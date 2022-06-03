Freya Allan Net Worth:

What is Freya Allan's Net Worth and Salary?

Freya Allan is an English actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Freya Allan rose to stardom by playing the character of Princess Cirilla in the Netflix series "The Witcher."

Early Life

Allan was born on September 6, 2001 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. She attended Headington School in Oxford and then continued her education at the National Film and Television School in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. While there, she starred in two short films – "Bluebird" and "The Christmas Tree" and also studied dance. She then enrolled at the Arts University Bournemouth. During her time there, she had a role in the short film "Captain Fierce."

Career

When Allan was 18, she had a minor role in the first episode of the 2019 BBC drama "The War of the Worlds." She also appeared on the over of "Schön!" magazine for their 10th anniversary celebration.

Allan caught her big break when she landed a role in the Netflix series, "The Witcher." The series is based on the popular fantasy drama book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. She was originally cast in a small role in the first episode of the series but was then recast as Ciri, one of the main roles. While filming the first season, she lived in Budapest, Hungary in eight months. The first season premiered in 2019.

She then signed on for the second season of "The Witcher" which filmed for much of 2019 and 2020 and was released on Netflix in 2021. In the second season, her character is depicted in a number of fight scenes which required Allan to go through extensive physical and stunt training in preparation for the season. For her performance, Allan was nominated in the Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series at the 2021 Saturn Awards. In 2020, she also appeared as the character Kali in five episodes of the miniseries "The Third Day."

Allan was cast in the lead role in the horror film "Baghead" alongside Ruby Barker and directed by Alberto Corredor in 2021. She also appeared in the action thriller film "Gunpower Milkshake" in 2021.

Personal Life

Allan keeps her personal and dating life private. Some speculate that she is in a relationship with the man, Maciej Musial, she posted a photo of on Instagram in 2019, but neither Allan nor Musial have confirmed these rumors.

In addition to acting, Allan is a talented painter. She has stated that she draws inspiration from her friends, three of whom have attended art school. Allan has been painting and creating art since she was 11 and sometimes likes to draw or paint during downtime on the set of a project.