French Stewart Net Worth:

What Is French Stewart's Net Worth and Salary?

French Stewart is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Stewart is probably most famous for playing extraterrestrial Harry Solomon on the NBC sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996–2001), and he played Chef Rudy on the CBS series "Mom" (2013–2020). French has more than 110 acting credits to his name, including the films "Stargate" (1994), "McHale's Navy" (1997), "Love Stinks" (1999), "Clockstoppers" (2002), "Inspector Gadget 2" (2003), and "Queen Bees" (2021), the TV movies "Murder at the Cannes Film Festival" (2000), "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House" (2002), "Like Magic" (2019), and "Lords of Satan" (2021), and the television series "The New WKRP in Cincinnati" (1992), "The Middle" (2013–2015; 2017), and "Secrets and Lies" (2015). He also co-produced the 2010 film "Chase the Slut."

Stewart voiced Icarus on "Hercules: The Animated Series" (1998–1999), Bob Alman on "God, the Devil, and Bob" (2000), and Richard De Longpre on "Allen Gregory" (2011), and he has lent his voice to the film "Bartok the Magnificent" (1999) and TV shows such as "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" (2000–2001), "Phineas and Ferb" (2008), "The Penguins of Madagascar" (2010–2012), "Pound Puppies" (2011), and "Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" (2016).

Early Life

French Stewart was born Milton French-Stewart IV on February 20, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. French's mother, Helene Haushalter, was a homemaker, and his stepfather, Russ Haushalter, worked as a microfilm technician. Stewart studied at Del Norte High School and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After graduating from high school, he spent two semesters at West Texas State University (now known as West Texas A&M University).

Career

French toured in regional theatre productions for seven years before landing his first onscreen role, Razor Dee on the syndicated sitcom "The New WKRP in Cincinnati." He starred on the show from 1992 to 1993, and in 1994, he guest-starred on "Seinfeld," "The Larry Sanders Show," and "The Boys Are Back" and appeared in his first film, playing Lieutenant Louis Ferretti in "Stargate." In 1995, he appeared in the films "Leaving Las Vegas," "Glory Daze," and "Magic Island," followed by "Broken Arrow" in 1996. From 1996 to 2001, Stewart played Harry Solomon on "3rd Rock from the Sun" alongside John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jane Curtin. The series aired 139 episodes over six seasons and earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Series – Musical or Comedy. While starring on "3rd Rock from the Sun," French guest-starred on "NewsRadio" (1997), "Caroline in the City" (1997), "Just Shoot Me!" (1998), and "Charmed" (2000) and appeared in the films "McHale's Navy" (1997), "Dick" (1997), and "Love Stinks" (1999) and the TV movies "CinderElmo" (1999), "Murder at the Cannes Film Festival" (2000), and "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House" (2002).

Stewart guest-starred on "That '70s Show" (2001), "Ally McBeal" (2002), "Becker" (2002), "The Drew Carey Show" (2004), and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004), and from 2003 to 2005, he had a recurring role as Gene Schmidtline on ABC's "Less Than Perfect." He played the title role in the 2003 direct-to-video movie "Inspector Gadget 2," then he appeared in the films "Duck" (2005), "If I Had Known I Was a Genius" (2007), "The Flock" (2007), "Surveillance" (2008), "Dog Gone" (2008), "Give 'em Hell, Malone" (2009), "Opposite Day" (2009), "Convincing Clooney" (2011), and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2" (2011). French guest-starred on "Bones" (2007), "The Closer" (2007), "Pushing Daisies" (2008), "Castle" (2010), "True Jackson, VP" (2010), "Private Practice" (2010), "Days of Our Lives" (2010), "Community" (2012), and "Psych" (2012), and he played Principal Cameron in five episodes of ABC's "The Middle" between 2013 and 2017.

In 2013, Stewart began portraying Chef Rudy on "Mom" alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney, appearing in 31 episodes during the critically-acclaimed show's eight-season run. In 2015, he had a recurring role as John Patrick on the ABC mystery anthology series "Secrets and Lies," then he guest-starred on "2 Broke Girls" (2016), "NCIS" (2017–2018), "Trial & Error" (2017), "Roseanne" (2018), "Leverage: Redemption" (2021), and "How We Roll" (2022) and appeared in the films "More Beautiful for Having Been Broken" (2019) and "Queen Bees" (2021). He served as co-artistic director of L.A.'s Sacred Fools Theater Company during its 2012–2013 season and produced and starred in "Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes" there, playing Sigmund Freud and Queen Victoria. French also appeared in a Sacred Fools production of "Stoneface: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Buster Keaton," which was written by his wife, Vanessa Claire Smith.

Personal Life

On May 19, 1998, French married actress Katherine LaNasa. The two met when Katherine guest-starred on "3rd Rock from the Sun" in 1996. Stewart and LaNasa divorced in late 2009, and during the marriage, French was stepfather to Henry, Katherine's son from her marriage to actor Dennis Hopper. Stewart wed actress Vanessa Claire Smith on June 11, 2011, and they welcomed daughter Helene on June 28, 2013.

Award Nominations

In 2000, Stewart earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for "Hercules." He received a DVD Exclusive Award nomination for Best Actor in a DVD Premiere Movie for "Inspector Gadget 2" in 2003, and he earned a "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for "Surveillance" in 2010. French and his "3rd Rock from the Sun" co-stars received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1997, 1998, and 1999. In 2011, Stewart earned Ovation Award nominations for Lead Actor in a Play for "Voice Lessons" and Featured Actor in a Play for "Watson – The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes," which were both Sacred Fools Theatre Company productions.

Real Estate

In 2010, French paid $1.06 million for a 1,523 square foot bungalow in Los Angeles. After a decade or so, he performed a full renovation, and he listed the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $1.985 million in May 2022. Built in 1919, the home is located in the Spaulding Square neighborhood, which has been the setting for horror movies such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Halloween."