What is Freddy Rodriguez's Net Worth?

Freddy Rodriguez is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Freddy Rodriguez is known for his roles in the television series "Six Feet Under," "Bull," and "Ugly Betty." He also starred in the series "CHAOS" and "The Night Shift," and did voice acting for such animated shows as "Handy Manny," "Generator Rex," and "Kaijudo." On the big screen, Rodriguez has appeared in "Joseph's Gift," "Harsh Times," "Havoc," "Bobby," and "Planet Terror," among other films.

Early Life and Education

Freddy Rodriguez was born on January 17, 1975 in Chicago, Illinois. As a teenager, he went to Lincoln Park High School. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his acting career.

Film Career

Rodriguez had his first major acting role in 1994 in the film "The Fence." The following year, he appeared in the period romantic drama "A Walk in the Clouds" and the crime film "Dead Presidents." In the latter half of the decade, Rodriguez had roles in the black comedy "The Pest," the teen romcom "Can't Hardly Wait," and the action thriller "Payback." He also starred as the titular character in the 1998 drama "Joseph's Gift," a modern-day retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph. In the early 2000s, Rodriguez appeared in such films as "Dallas 362," "Victor and Eddie," and "Chasing Papi." He was in three films in 2005: the action crime film "Harsh Times," the sports drama "Dreamer," and the crime drama "Havoc." Rodriguez was in three more major films in 2006: the historical drama "Bobby," the fantasy thriller "Lady in the Water," and the action disaster film "Poseidon." As a member of the cast of "Bobby," he shared a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In 2007, Rodriguez starred as El Wray in the action comedy horror film "Planet Terror," which was director Robert Rodriguez's portion of the double-feature film "Grindhouse." The next year, he appeared in "Nothing Like the Holidays" and "Bottle Shock." Rodriguez didn't appear much on the big screen in the years immediately after that. He returned in 2012 with a role in the action film "Soldiers of Fortune." Rodriguez subsequently appeared in the 2013 films "CBGB" and "Fort Bliss." After a decade-long break from film, he appeared in the 2023 found-footage horror anthology film "V/H/S/85," playing a detective in the segment entitled "Dreamkill." Rodriguez's other credits include "Days When the Rains Came," starring Marisa Coughlan, Beau Bridges, and Bridey Elliott.

Television Career

Rodriguez made his television debut in 1999 with a guest role on "Party of Five." Later in the year, he had a role on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Oh, Grow Up." Rodriguez landed his breakthrough role in 2001, as Federico Diaz in the HBO series "Six Feet Under." The critically acclaimed show ran for five seasons through 2005, and garnered Rodriguez an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. With the cast of the show, he also won two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. During the run of "Six Feet Under," Rodriguez appeared in three episodes of the medical sitcom "Scrubs" as Marco Espinosa. He also did voice acting in episodes of the animated shows "Static Shock," "Danny Phantom," "American Dad!," and "Teen Titans."

From 2007 to 2010, Rodriguez played the love interest of America Ferrera's titular character on ABC's "Ugly Betty," a recurring role that spanned 12 episodes. Subsequently, from 2010 to 2012, he voiced the character Reuben Garcia on the Disney animated children's show "Handy Manny." In 2011, Rodriguez had a main role in the short-lived CBS series "CHAOS." He followed that with voice roles in the animated series "Generator Rex" and "Kaijudo." Rodriguez also had a guest role on TNT's "Perception" in 2013. He had his next main role from 2014 to 2015, playing Dr. Michael Ragosa in the first two seasons of the NBC medical drama series "The Night Shift." Rodriguez went on to play the main role of Benny Colón in the CBS legal drama series "Bull," which ran from 2016 to 2022.

Other Appearances

Among his other notable appearances, Rodriguez was in the music videos for Fergie's song "Glamorous" and Santana's song "Into the Night," both in 2007. He has also voiced characters in some video games, including "Saints Row" and "LocoCycle."

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife Maria Elsie Rivera, whom he married in 1995, Rodriguez has two sons named Giancarlo and Elijah.

In 2001, Freddy and Maria paid $482,000 for a home in Woodland Hills, California. Today this home is worth around $1.5 million. In 2006, they paid $405,000 for a condo in Chicago's Gold Coast area.