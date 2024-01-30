What is Freddie Stroma's Net Worth?

Freddie Stroma is a British actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Freddie Stroma rose to stardom after appearing in the "Harry Potter" film series. He later had roles in "Unreal," "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," and "Time After Time." He also appeared in the DC Extended Universe series "Peacemaker."

Early Life

Freddie Stroma was born on January 8, 1987 in London, England. His father is Swedish-born computer industry executive Stefan Sjostrom while his mother is German Crystal Kupper. He grew up in Ascot, England in Berkshire, around 25 miles west of London with his older sister, Antonia, and younger brother, Philipp. He was educated at Sunningdale School and then went to the boys-only boarding school, Radley College, in Oxfordshire.

When he was 16 years old, Stroma was accepted to the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain. He formally began his acting training at this time and landed some early roles in television series but still opted to enroll in university rather than pursue a career in acting full time. He attended the University College London where he studied neuroscience. He did take a few years off to film the "Harry Potter" films but attained a degree in neuroscience in 2009.

Career

Stroma's early roles were in British television shows. He appeared in episodes of the shows "Mayo" and "Casualty" in 2006. In 2007, he appeared in the television film "The Last Flight to Kuwait." In 2008, he appeared in the role of Matt in the film "Lady Godiva." He also modeled during university to make money. He modeled for Acne Underwear in their Autumn/Winter 2008 collection. Early on in his career, he started using the surname Stroma instead of his father's last name, Sjostrom, because of an NHL player named Fredrik Sjostrom.

Stroma was cast in the sixth installment of the "Harry Potter" series when he landed the role of Cormac McLaggen in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." He temporarily took some time off from his university studies in order to accommodate the filming schedule. The film was released in 2009. He reprised the role in "Harry Potter and the Death Hallows – Part 1" which was released in 2011 and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" which was released the following year.

In 2010, Stroma also appeared in the film "4.3.2.1." In 2011, he appeared as Luke Morgan in "A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song." He played opposite Lucy Hale in the direct-to-DVD romantic film. In 2012, he had a minor role in "Pitch Perfect" starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel, Wilson, and Adam DeVine in which he played the role of a radio station manager.

In 2014, Stroma was cast in the role of Jack in the psychological thriller "After the Dark." He appeared in the film alongside his former "Harry Potter" co-star, Bonnie Wright. The film was shot on location in Jakarta, Indonesia. In 2014, Stroma appeared in the films "Extraterrestrial" and "The Inbetweeners 2."

Stroma landed his first major television role when he was cast in the series "Unreal" as character Adam Cromwell. He was in the main cast for the first season of the show and appeared as a guest star in the second season. He appeared on the show from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, Stroma appeared in an episode of "Game of Thrones" as character Dickon Tarly. He also had a role in the film "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" by director Michael Bay. He played Yale University graduate student Brit Vayner, an undercover CIA officer in Libya.

Stroma was cast in the lead role of H.G. Wells in the series "Time After Time" in 2017. The series is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Karl Alexander. He shot 12 episodes for the first season, which were set to air on ABC. However, ABC removed the series from its broadcasting schedule after only five episodes. The series was aired in its entirety in Spain, Portugal, South Africa, and Australia.

In 2018, Stroma appeared as Rob Ebsen in the romantic comedy film "Second Act." In 2019, he was cast in two episodes of "Grand Hotel." In 2020, he appeared as Prince Friedrich in three episodes of the popular Netflix show "Bridgerton." He landed the main role of Jake Martin in the 2021 series "The Crew." It was cancelled after one season.

In 2022, Holland appeared in the series "Peacemaker," a superhero television series on HBO based on the DC Comics character Peacemaker. It is the only DC Extended Universe television series and spin-off from the 2021 film "The Suicide Squad" and stars John Cena. Holland appears as character Adrian Chase/Vigilante.

Personal Life

Stroma began dating his "Unreal" co-star Johanna Braddy in the summer of 2015. They got engaged in May 2016 and were married on December 20, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Stroma enjoys music and plays the guitar and sings.