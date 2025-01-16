What is Freddie Jackson's Net Worth?

Freddie Jackson is an American rhythm & blues and soul singer who has a net worth of $3 million. Freddie Jackson is best known for his smooth Grammy Award-winning voice on songs such as "You Are My Lady" and "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)." Having been diagnosed with kidney disease, Jackson has become an outspoken advocate for greater awareness and understanding of the illness.

Early Years

Freddie Anthony Jackson was born on October 2, 1956, in Manhattan, New York, the son of Juanita Lavinia Jackson. He has called his mother his "heart and soul" and wrote the song "My First Love" for her. Although he grew up in a single-parent home, Jackson explained on the YouTube show "My Real" in 2023 that he came from a "house of love" where he was raised by two women – his mother and his grandmother. Jackson never knew his father and has never even seen a photograph of him. During the interview, he stated that when his parents were involved with each other, his grandmother hated his father. In later years, just before Jackson went out on stage to perform one of his shows, he was approached by a woman who claimed to be his paternal aunt. Although she had all the documents to back up her claim and wanted to connect with Jackson, he considered the option before deciding not to pursue it. He explained during the interview that he was already in his fifties, it having been five decades since his father left. Choosing to leave the matter in the past rather than tunnel energy into it, he said that he sought advice from God before making the decision and that God told him, "Peace be still."

As a child, Jackson began singing gospel music at the White Rock Baptist Church of Harlem, where he was paid to perform as a soloist every Sunday. Known as "Ever-ready Freddie," he was often told by the other congregation members what an incredible voice he had. Future singer Paul Jones attended the same church, and he eventually asked Jackson to join his new group, the Laurence Jones Ensemble. The LJE performed at area nightclubs.

During the late 1970s, Jackson moved to California, where he was the lead vocalist for the funk band Mystic Merlin. Between 1980 and 1982, the band released three albums. Jackson then returned to New York to work for the independent record label Hush Productions.

Jackson's first professional gig was singing backup vocals for American singer Harry Belafonte, who became known for popularizing calypso music. At that time, Jackson's primary income was coming from his work as a word processor. When he learned what Belafonte made as a famous singer, he quit his job and set out toward the music industry with new determination. He proceeded to join singer Melba Moore on the road as her backup vocalist before signing with American record label Capital Records in 1984 and released his debut album "Rock Me Tonight." The album resulted in four top-10 hits – "You Are My Lady," "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)," "Love is Just a Touch Away," and "He'll Never Love You (Like I Do)." In 1986, Jackson was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In 1988, Jackson's album "Don't Let Love Slip Away" issued two more hits – "Hey Lover" and "Nice 'N' Slow" – the latter of which won him an American Music Award for Favorite Soul/Rhythm & Blues Single.

In 1993, Jackson signed with RCA/BMG Records and, the following year, released the album "Here It Is."

He later teamed up with American singer Irene Cara to record the track "Love Survives" for the soundtrack of the American animated musical fantasy film "All Dogs Go To Heaven." In 1995, he signed with the Street Life division of the California-based record label Scotti Brothers Records and released the album "Private Party."

Jackson released the albums "Life After 30" in 1999 and "Live in Concert" in 2000. In 2004, Martland Entertainment released his album "It's Your Move."

Jackson's tenth studio album "Transitions" was released by Orpheus Music in 2006. Four years later, his album "For You" was released by the Entertainment One Music label. His next album – "Love Signals" – was released in 2017 and reached number one on the Indie Soul chart.

Television

Freddie Jackson played a lounge singer on an episode of the American comedy television series "The Golden Girls" in 1989.

Kidney Disease Advocate

Freddie Jackson publicly announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease. He stated that he is facing the situation with openness and resilience and has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness and support. Jackson explained to his fans that he is determined to turn his personal experience into a platform for greater understanding and advocacy regarding kidney disease.

Today's Music

During a 2023 interview with radio host Konan on Magic 95.9, Freddie Jackson said that today's music isn't the same as it was during his heyday. He blames technology and social media for deleting actual conversations from people's lives and changing the course of music. Jackson stated that no one writes "love music" anymore – music that was gentle and caressed the mind – because people are in too much of a hurry today. Describing modern music as sort of mundane, he said that while music fans used to know what a song was about simply by listening to it, today's songs need to be deciphered.