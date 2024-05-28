Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Birthdate: May 10, 1899 - Jun 22, 1987 (88 years old) Birthplace: Omaha Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Choreographer, Percussionist, Film Producer, Dancer, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Fred Astaire's Net Worth

What was Fred Astaire's Net Worth?

Fred Astaire was an American dancer, choreographer, musician, singer, and actor who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. That's the same as around $30 million in today's dollars. Fed Astaire's career lasted over 70 years, during which time he made 31 musical films and many award-winning television specials and recordings. Astaire was named the 5th Greatest Male Star of All Time by the American Film Institute.

A multi-talented star who graced the stage and screen with the likes of Joan Crawford, Judy Garland, and Audrey Hepburn, he was perhaps best known for being the frequent dancing partner and on-screen romantic interest of Ginger Rogers. The pair co-starred in 10 Hollywood musicals together. Gene Kelly said that the "history of dance on film begins with Astaire." Astaire won an Honorary Academy Award in 1950 for his unique artistry and his contributions to the technique of musical pictures. He won three Golden Globe Awards, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and three Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1960, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6756 Hollywood Blvd. Fred Astaire died of pneumonia in Los Angeles, California, on June 22, 1987. He is buried in Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Early Life

Frederick Austerlitz was born on May 10, 1899, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Friedrich Austerlitz and his wife Johanna Geilus. Johanna formed a musical duo with Fred and his sister Adele. Fred was not interested in dance lessons but learned to play the piano, clarinet, and accordion. In 1905, after Freidrich lost his job, he moved the family to New York City with the idea of involving the two children in show business. Fred and Adele were enrolled in the Alvieni Master School of the Theatre and Johann suggested they begin using the last name "Astaire." Their first act was named "Juvenile Artists Presenting an Electric Musical Toe-Dancing Novelty." They were soon offered a talent contract to travel around the country and perform their act. Eventually, Fred's parents decided to allow the children a two-year break from performing to prevent the breaking of any child labor laws. When the duo resumed performing, they added tap dancing, waltzing, and the tango to their act.

Show Business

Fred Astaire and his sister Adele first performed on Broadway in 1917 in "Over the Top." Over the next few years, they would also begin appearing on stages in London. Among the acts they performed together were "The Bunch and Judy" in 1922, "Lady, Be Good" in 1924, and "Funny Face" in 1927. They then attended a screen test in Hollywood, in hopes of being signed to Paramount Pictures but did not get a contract. The duo retired in 1932 when Adele married.

Fred Astaire remained in show business after splitting from the duo he had been part of with his sister for so long. In 1933, he performed in the musical "The Dancing Lady." That same year, he performed in the films "The Gay Divorce" and "Flying Down to Rio" with Ginger Rogers. He and Rogers would go on to appear in eight more films together; "Roberta" and "Top Hat" in 1935, "Follow the Fleet" and "Swing Time" in 1936, "Shall We Dance" in 1937, "Carefree" in 1938, and "The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle" in 1939. Their last performance together was "The Barkleys of Broadway" in 1949. Fred next teamed up with dancer and actress Eleanor Powell to perform in "Broadway Melody of 1940."

Awards

Fred Astaire was the recipient of an Honorary Academy Award, three Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, the Film Society of Lincoln Center Tribute in 1973, the Kennedy Center Honors in 1978, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 1980.

He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1972, and into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1999, the American Film Institute named him the fifth greatest male star of Hollywood cinema.

Musicals

In addition to starring in musicals on Broadway and London's West End, Fred Astaire performed in 31 musical films, including: "Top Hat" in 1935, "Shall We Dance" and "A Damsel in Distress" in 1937, "You'll Never Get Rich" in 1941, "You Were Never Lovelier" with Rita Hayworth and "Holiday Inn" with Bing Crosby in 1942, "The Skies The Limit" in 1943, "Yolanda and the Thief" and "Zigfield Follies" in 1945, "Blue Skies" in 1946, "Easter Parade" in 1948, "Three Little Words" and "Let's Dance" in 1950, "Royal Wedding" in 1951, "The Belle of New York" in 1952, "The Band Wagon" in 1953, "Daddy Long Legs" in 1955, "Funny Face" in 1957, "Silk Stockings" in 1957 and his last musical, "Finian's Rainbow" in 1968.

Television

Fred Astaire starred in four television specials which aired in 1958, 1959, 1960 and 1968. His 1958 special "An Evening with Fred Astaire" won nine Emmy Awards.

In 1970, he appeared in the action-adventure series "It Takes a Thief."

He voiced characters in the animated films "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" in 1970 and "The Easter Bunny is Comin' to Town" in 1977.

He appeared in the 1978 movie "A Family Upside Down."

In 1979, he appeared in the series "Battlestar Galactica." That same year, he appeared in the television film "The Man in the Santa Claus Suit."

Film

Fred Astaire won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination as well as a Best Actor in a Supporting Role British Academy Film Award for his performance in "The Towering Inferno" in 1975.

He appeared in "The Amazing Dobermans" in 1976, "The Purple Taxi" in 1977, and "Ghost Story" in 1981.

Writing & Dance Studios

In 1947, Fred Astaire founded "Fred Astaire Dance Studios," a chain of ballroom studios located across the United States and Canada and headquartered in Massachusetts.

In 1959, he published his autobiography "Steps in Time."

Albums

In 1975, Fred Astaire recorded three albums; "Attitude Dancing," "They Can't Take These Away From Me," and "A Couple of Song and Dance Men."

His 1952 musical album "The Astaire Story" won a Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 1999.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Fred Astaire married Phyllis Livingston Potter in 1933. She died in 1954. He then married Robyn Smith in 1980 and is the father of two children.

In 1961, Fred constructed a 6,100-square-foot hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, Ca. He lived there for the rest of his life, and his widow remains in the home today. The home is likely worth north of $10 million based on similar nearby sales.