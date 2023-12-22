What is Frankie Grande's Net Worth?

Frankie Grande is an actor, dancer, singer, producer, and television and social media personality who has a net worth of $2.5 million. He has performed in numerous theatrical productions, including the Broadway musicals "Mamma Mia!" and "Rock of Ages," and has competed on both the US and UK versions of the reality television series "Big Brother." Also on television, Grande played the character Frankini on the Nickelodeon show "Henry Danger" and its spinoff "Danger Force."

Early Life and Education

Frankie Grande was born on January 24, 1983 in New York City to Joan, the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, and Victor, a physician. He was raised in Englewood, New Jersey until the age of 10, and then moved with his mother to Boca Raton, Florida. There, Grande attended Pine Crest School. From his mother's remarriage to Edward Butera, Grande is half-siblings with pop singer and actress Ariana Grande. For his higher education, he attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, graduating in 2005.

Theater Career

Grande launched his professional performing career by acting in various regional theater productions and national tours. Among his early roles were Boots the Monkey in "Dora the Explorer Live!," Mike Costa in "A Chorus Line," and the titular role in "George M!" In 2007, Grande debuted on Broadway in the musical "Mamma Mia!," which he continued appearing in through 2010. He has also produced a variety of shows both on and off Broadway, including "Hamlet" and revivals of "La Bête" and "Born Yesterday." Elsewhere, Grande has performed in cabaret acts at such famed New York City institutions as 54 Below and Birdland. In late 2014, he returned to Broadway to play Franz in the musical "Rock of Ages" for a limited-time engagement. Grande's other theater credits have included productions of "The Rocky Horror Show," "Cruel Intentions: The Musical," and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

Television Career

Grande became more widely known in 2014 when he competed on the 16th season of the US version of the reality television series "Big Brother." Although he was a highly controversial houseguest, he finished in fifth place out of 16 contestants. In 2015, Grande returned to reality television to serve as a judge on the revival of the MTV competitive dance show "America's Best Dance Crew." He also hosted a special on the Oxygen channel about social media faux pas. In 2016, Grande returned to "Big Brother" to compete on the 18th season of the show's UK version; he ended up coming in sixth place. The same year, he appeared as a guest panelist on the game show "Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul."

In 2017, Grande competed in an episode of the CBS game show "Candy Crush." He also began playing the character Frankini in the Nickelodeon series "Henry Danger," and appeared in the season-two finale of the Netflix series "Haters Back Off." The next year, Grande made a guest appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and voiced his "Henry Danger" character Frankini in an episode of the animated series "The Adventures of Kid Danger." He reprised his role as Frankini in the spinoff series "Danger Force" from 2020 to 2022," as well as in a crossover episode of the show "Side Hustle" in the latter year. In 2023, Grande returned to "Big Brother" yet again with some guest appearances on "Big Brother 25." He also competed in the spinoff series "Big Brother Reindeer Games."

Internet Career

Grande is active on YouTube and Instagram, having racked up over 400,000 YouTube subscribers and more than two million Instagram followers. Elsewhere online, he co-hosted the Amazon.com live streaming show "Style Code Live" from 2016 to 2017. After that, Grande appeared in the Vimeo web series "Indoor Boys." In 2021, he began co-hosting the Nickelodeon podcast "SpongeBob BingePants" with Hector Navarro.

Other Media Appearances

Among his many other appearances in the media, Grande has hosted various red carpets, modeled for Malan Breton during New York Fashion Week, and performed at DigiFest NYC. He has also appeared in music videos for Lance Bass and Macy Gray. In 2020, Grande played the role of Richard in the satirical horror film "Spree."

Philanthropy

In 2007, Grande co-founded the non-profit arts organization Broadway in South Africa, which was created to teach performance arts to disadvantaged kids. The group later merged with the international charity buildOn. For buildOn, Grande has raised money and helped construct schools in Africa.

Personal Life

Grande is openly gay. In the spring of 2022, he married his boyfriend of three years, Hale Leon. Grande obtained Italian citizenship the following year.