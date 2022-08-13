Franka Potente Net Worth:

What is Franka Potente's Net Worth and Salary?

Franka Potente is a German actress and singer who has a net worth of $8 million. Franka Potente had her breakthrough role in 1998 as the titular character in Tom Tykwer's action thriller "Run Lola Run." She later made her transition to Hollywood in the early 21st century, appearing in such films as "Blow," "The Bourne Identity," "Che," and "The Conjuring 2." Potente has also acted on television in such series as "The Shield," "Copper," "Taboo," "American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Claws."

Early Life

Franka Potente was born on July 22, 1974 in Münster, West Germany to medical assistant Hildegard and teacher Dieter. She was raised in nearby Dülmen. Potente has Italian ancestry through her great-grandfather, a Sicilian slater. For her higher education, she attended the Otto Falckenberg School of Performing Arts in Munich.

Film Career

Potente made her feature film debut in 1995 as the star of the German romantic comedy "After Five in the Forest Primeval," which was directed by her boyfriend at the time, Hans-Christian Schmid. However, her breakthrough role came three years later in Tom Tykwer's action thriller "Run Lola Run," in which she stars as the titular character. A major international hit, the film grossed $14.5 million globally on a budget of $1 million, and earned Potente the BAMBI Award for Best Actress. Potente's subsequent credits were "Am I Beautiful?," "Paradise Mall," and "Downhill City." In 2000, she starred as a medical student who discovers a grisly cult conspiracy in the hit German horror film "Anatomy." That same year, she reunited with Tom Tykwer to star in his romantic drama "The Princess and the Warrior," for which she received European Film Award and German Film Award nominations for Best Actress.

In 2001, Potente made her English-language film debut in the biographical crime film "Blow," costarring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz. She also appeared in Todd Solondz's dramedy "Storytelling." Potente subsequently appeared alongside Matt Damon in the hit action thriller "The Bourne Identity," playing love interest Marie Kreutz; she reprised her role in the 2004 sequel "The Bourne Supremacy." In between the two films, Potente starred in the American films "All I Want" and "I Love Your Work" and the German film "Blueprint," and also reprised her role from "Anatomy" in the sequel "Anatomy 2." She went on to star in the horror film "Creep"; the dramas "Atomised" and "Romulus, My Father"; and the biographical films "Eichmann" and "Che." Potente's other credits have included the political thriller "Shanghai," the horror sequel "The Conjuring 2," and the German road movie "25 km/h."

Television Career

Potente first appeared on the small screen in the 1997 television film "Coming In." She was in another television film, "Opernball," the next year. Potente didn't return to the small screen until 2007, when she had a recurring role as Diro Kesakhian on the crime drama series "The Shield." She followed that with two television films in 2008, "Manhunt" and "The Bridge." Closing out the decade, Potente appeared in episodes of the medical drama series "House" and the detective dramedy "Psych." In 2011, she starred in a pair of television films based on real historical events, "The Sinking of the Laconia" and "Beate Uhse." In the latter, she portrayed the titular German pilot and sex pioneer.

From 2012 to 2013, Potente had her first main role on a regular series on the BBC America drama "Copper." She played Eva Heissen, a Prussian businesswoman and brothel madam in 1860s New York City. Also in 2012, Potente had a two-episode arc on "American Horror Story: Asylum" as a woman who claims she's Anne Frank. Potente next had a recurring role in the second season of the crime drama series "The Bridge" in 2014, playing cartel fixer Eleanor Nacht. She had another, shorter recurring role two years later on the Canadian science-fiction series "Dark Matter" as Chief Inspector Shaddick. Potente's next main role came in 2017 on the BBC limited series "Taboo," a period drama set in 1814 London; she played brothel madam Helga von Hinten. Following this, she appeared in two episodes of the TNT series "Claws." Potente's other credits include the DC Comics superhero series "Titans," on which she plays Mother Mayhem in the fourth season.

Personal Life

Potente married her husband, actor Derek Richardson, in 2012. The two had first met while filming an episode of the television series "House" in 2009. They have a pair of daughters named Polly and Georgie.