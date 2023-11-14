Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Jun 8, 1963 (60 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Frank Grillo's Net Worth

What is Frank Grillo's Net Worth and Salary?

Frank Grillo is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $12 million. Frank Grillo is perhaps best known for his role as Brock Rumlow in "Captain American: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and for his roles in "Warrior," (2011), "The Grey" (2012), "End of Watch" (2012) and "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014). Behind the scenes Frank was a producer on 2017's "Wheelman" and 2019's "Point Break". He appeared in several episodes of "The Shield" and had a starring role as Detective Marty Russo on "Blind Justice". Between 2005 and 2006 Frank appeared in 18 episodes of "Prison Break". Between 2014 and 2017 he appeared in 40 episodes of "Kingdom".

Frank's first marriage lasted from 1991 to 1998 and produced one son. He married actress Wendy Moniz in 2000. They announced their separation in 2020. They have two children together.

Early Life

Frank Grillo was born on June 8, 1965 to a working-class Italian-American family of Calabrian origin. He was raised in the Bronx and in Rockland Country, New York. At the age of eight, he began to wrestle and later took up boxing at the age of 18. In 1991, he began practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Rickson Gracie. He holds his brown belt. Grillo attended New York University and graduated with a business degree. He then worked for a year on Wall Street before being asked to do a Miller Genuine Draft beer commercial.

Career

Grillo's acting career began in commercials for companies like American Express and Sure deodorant. He then began landing roles in films and television shows in the early 1990s.

Grillo's first film role came in 1992 when he played the character of Machito in "The Mambo Kings." The following year, he had a role in "Deadly Rivals" as Grogan. In 1996, he appeared as Vince Carlucci in "Deadly Charades." He primarily focused his career on television over the next few years until he began landing film roles again in 2002. That year, he appeared in "The Sweetest Thing" as Andy and in "Minority Report" as a cop.

In 2006, he appeared as Rocco in "April's Shower." The next year, he had a role in "Raw Footage" followed by a role in "iMurders" in 2008. In 2009, he appeared in the films "Pride and Glory" as Eddie Carbone and "Blue Eyes" as Bob Estevez. In 2010, Grillo appeared in the horror film "Mother's Day" as character Daniel Sohapi. The following year, he appeared in the 2011 film "Warrior" in which he portrayed MMA trainer Frank Campana. He appeared as character Diaz in the thriller film "The Grey" opposite Liam Neeson in 2012. The same year, he also appeared in "End of Watch" with Jake Gyllenhaal. The next year, he starred in the romantic thriller film "Collision." He also had a small role in the action film "Homefront."

In 2014, Grillo appeared as HYDRA agent Brock Rumlow in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." He appeared in "The Purge: Anarchy" the same year as Sergeant Leo Barnes. He reprised the role in the 2016 film "The Purge: Election Year." Additionally, he reprised his role as Rumlow in "Captain America: Civil War." In 2015, he starred in the films "Demonic" and "Big Sky."

In 2017, Grillo appeared alongside Minnie Driver, Ed Westwick, AnnaSophia Robb, Diana Agron, John Leguizamo, Mary McCormack, Maggie Q, and Christopher McDonald in "The Crash." In 2018 he appeared in the film "Reprisal" alongside Bruce Willis and Johnathon Scheach. The next year, in 2019, he produced and starred in "Boss Level." The film was originally planned to be released in 2019, but was delayed until 2021. The same year, he appeared in "Ida Red," "This is the Night," and "The Gateway." In 2022, he had roles in "Stowaway," "Shattered," "A Day to Die," and "Paradise Highway."

In addition to his busy film career, Grillo has also had a successful career in television. He first appeared on television in episodes of "Silk Stalkings" and "Poltergeist: The Legacy." He then landed the role of Hart Jessup in the soap opera "Guiding Light" in 1996. He appeared in 74 episodes of the show from 1996 to 1999. In 1999, he appeared in three episodes of "Wasteland." The follow year, he landed the role of Anthony Stigliano in "Battery Park" and appeared in seven episodes.

In 2002, he appeared as Detective J.C. Hunter in "For the People." He also landed a recurring role on "The Shield." In 2005, he landed the role of Marty Russo in "Blind Justice" and appeared in 13 episodes of the series. He also was cast in the series "Prison Break" as Nick Savrinn and appeared in 18 episodes of the show from 2005 to 2006. Over the next few years, he appeared in episodes of "Without a Trace," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: NY," and "Las Vegas," among other shows." He also was cast in "The Kill Point" in 2007 and appeared in eight episodes.

In 2010, Grillo was cast in "The Gates" as character Nick Monohan. He appeared in 13 episodes of the show. He appeared in an episode of "Breakout Kings" in 2011 and in the television film "Mary and Martha" in 2013. His next major television role came in 2014 when he was cast in the series "Kingdom" as Alvey Kulina. He remained on the show through 2017. He hosted the travel documentary "Fight World" in 2018. In 2020, he appeared in seven episodes of "Billions" as Nico Tanner. The following year, he voiced the character of Brock Rumlow in the Marvel animated series "What If…?" In 2023, he appeared in an episode of "Paul T. Goldman" as Dan Hardwick.

Personal Life

In 1991, Grillo married his first wife, Kathy. They had a son together in 1997 before divorcing the following year in 1998. In 1996, Grillo met actress Wendy Moniz on the set of "Guiding Light." They got married on October 28, 2000. They had their first son together in 2004 followed by a second son in 2008. In 2020, the couple divorced.

Real Estate

In March 2017 Frank and his then-wife Wendy paid $4.5 million for a 4,500 square-foot ocean-view mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angles. Upon their divorce, Wendy took control of this property.

In November 2022 Frank paid $6.6 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.