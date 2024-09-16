What Is Frances O'Connor's Net Worth?

Frances O'Connor is an Australian actress, director, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $3.5 million. Frances O'Connor is best known for her roles in such films as "Mansfield Park" (1999), "Bedazzled" (2000), "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001), "The Importance of Being Earnest" (2002), "Iron Jawed Angels" (2004), and "The Conjuring 2" (2016). Frances has played Zoe Burden on "Cashmere Mafia" (2008), Rose Selfridge on "Mr Selfridge" (2013–2014), Hecuba on "Troy: Fall of a City" (2018), Dr. Kate Brennan on "The End" (2020), and Meredith Nelson-Moore QC on "The Twelve" (2014). She also wrote and directed the 2022 film "Emily." O'Connor won an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Blessed (2009) and was the recipient of Golden Globe Award nominations for "Madame Bovary" (2000) and "The Missing" (2014).

Early Life

Frances O'Connor was born Frances Ann O'Connor on June 12, 1967, in Wantage, Berkshire, England. She is the daughter of a nuclear physicist father and a pianist mother, and she grew up with four siblings in a Roman Catholic household. When Frances was two years old, her family relocated to Perth, Western Australia. She attended Mercedes College, followed by the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. O'Connor then enrolled at Curtin University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in literature.

Career

In 1993, Frances played Marissa Green on the Australian TV series "Law of the Land," then she guest-starred on "The Damnation of Harvey McHugh" (1994), "The Man from Snowy River" (1995), and "Halifax f.p." (1995). O'Connor appeared in the 1995 short film "Bathing Boxes," and her first feature film was 1996's "Love and Other Catastrophes." That year, she also had a recurring role as Gabe Greenway on the Australian police drama "Blue Heelers" and starred as Dr. Jane on the comedy-drama "Shark Bay." Next, she appeared in the films "Kiss or Kill" (1997), "Thank God He Met Lizzie" (1997), and "A Little Bit of Soul" (1998), and she played the lead role of Fanny Price in 1999's "Mansfield Park." Frances guest-starred on "Frontline" in 1997, and in 2000, she starred as Emma Bovary in the TV movie "Madame Bovary," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. O'Connor appeared in the films "About Adam" (2000), "Bedazzled" (2000), "The Importance of Being Earnest" (2002), "Windtalkers" (2002), "Timeline" (2003), "Iron Jawed Angels" (2004), "Book of Love" (2004), "Three Dollars" (2005), "The Lazarus Child" (2005), "Piccadilly Jim" (2005), and "Blessed" (2009), and she co-starred with Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Brendan Gleeson, and William Hurt in Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" (2001), which grossed $235.9 million at the box office.

In 2008, O'Connor starred as Zoe Burden on the short-lived ABC series "Cashmere Mafia," and in 2011, she played Sarah Fitch in the miniseries "Ice." She guest-starred on "Vegas" (2013) and "Once Upon a Time" (2014), and from 2013 to 2014, she starred as Rose Selfridge on the British period drama "Mr Selfridge." Frances played Emily Hughes in the 2014 miniseries "The Missing," Charlotte Cleary on the 2016 ABC series "Cleverman," and Hecuba in the 2018 historical drama miniseries "Troy: Fall of a City," and she appeared in the films "The Hunter" (2011), "Jayne Mansfield's Car" (2012), "Best Man Down" (2012), "Little Red Wagon" (2012), "The Truth About Emanuel" (2013), "Mercy" (2014), and "The Conjuring 2" (2016). In 2020, Frances starred in the sports drama "Go Karts" (also known as "Go!"), and she played Dr. Kate Brennan on the Australian series " The End." She wrote and directed the award-winning 2022 film "Emily," and in 2024, she starred as Meredith Nelson-Moore QC on the Australian drama "The Twelve." In May 2024, it was announced that O'Connor had joined the cast of the popular Netflix series "Wednesday."

Personal Life

Frances married actor/director Gerald Lepkowski in 2011. The couple welcomed a son, Luka, in April 2005.

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Frances received an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Love and Other Catastrophes," and in 1997, "Kiss or Kill" earned her Best Actress awards from the Film Critics Circle of Australia and Montreal World Film Festival. That year she also received an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Thank God He Met Lizzie." In 1999, O'Connor earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Mansfield Park," followed by a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for "Madame Bovary" in 2000. For "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," she received Saturn Award and Empire Award nominations for Best Actress and an American Film Institute Award nomination for Featured Actor of the Year – Female – Movies.

In 2005, Frances earned an AACTA Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Three Dollars," and in 2009, she won that award for "Blessed." That film also earned her a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actress, and two years later, she won the same award for "The Hunter." In 2013, O'Connor shared an Ashland Independent Film Festival Award for Best Acting Ensemble with her "The Truth About Emanuel" co-stars, and the following year, she received a Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Miniseries and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for "The Missing." For "Emily," she won a Stockholm Film Festival Award for Best Director and received a British Independent Film Award nomination for the Douglas Hickox Award, a London Critics Circle Film Award nomination for Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year, and a Toronto International Film Festival Award nomination for the Platform Prize.