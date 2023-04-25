What is Frances Conroy's Net Worth?

Frances Conroy is an American actress of the stage and screen who has a net worth of $4 million. Frances Conroy is best known for her SAG Award-winning role as Ruth Fisher on the HBO television series "Six Feet Under." She is also known for her roles on the series "American Horror Story," "Casual," and "The Mist." Additionally, Conroy has acted in numerous films and stage productions since the 1970s.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Nov 13, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Monroe Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Frances Conroy's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Frances Conroy was born on March 15, 1953 in Monroe, Georgia to Ossie and Vincent. As a young adult, she went to Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she acted in school theater productions. Conroy went on to attend the Juilliard School in New York City and study at the Neighborhood Playhouse.

Theater Career

Conroy started her professional acting career on stage. In the late 1970s, she appeared in regional and touring productions of such Shakespeare plays as "Measure for Measure," "King Lear," and "All's Well That Ends Well." Her credits in the 1980s include productions of "Othello," "Zastrozzi," "Painting Churches," "Romance Language," "Man and Superman," "Our Town," and "The Secret Rapture." Conroy was even more prolific in the 1990s, appearing in "Ivanov," "Heartbreak House," "The Last Yankee," "Broken Glass," "The Rehearsal," "The Little Foxes," and "The Ride Down Mt. Morgan," among many other plays. She continued her role in "The Ride Down Mt. Morgan" when the show opened on Broadway in 2000, and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Television Career

Conroy began acting on television in the early 1980s. She appeared in episodes of "American Playhouse," "3-2-1 Contact," and the miniseries "Kennedy." Over the remainder of the decade, she made guest appearances on such shows as "Newhart," "Hill Street Blues," "Remington Steele," and "Crime Story." In the 90s, Conroy was in episodes of "Law & Order," "Crisis Center," "Cosby," and "Stark Raving Mad."

Conroy achieved her most widespread recognition yet in the new millennium for her role as troubled family matriarch Ruth Fisher on the HBO series "Six Feet Under." The highly acclaimed series, which ran from 2001 to 2005, earned Conroy SAG and Golden Globe Awards, plus four Emmy nominations.

She went on to play recurring roles on "ER," "Desperate Housewives," "How I Met Your Mother," and the short-lived series "Happy Town."

Conroy had her next big role in 2011 on the first season of the FX horror anthology series "American Horror Story," playing Moira O'Hara. She returned for the second season, called "Asylum," playing the Angel of Death. For the third season, entitled "Coven," Conroy starred as Myrtle Snow, and for the fourth season, "Freak Show," she played Gloria Mott. Returning for the sixth season, "Roanoke," she played the cannibal Mama Polk. Conroy went on to appear in the seventh, eighth, and tenth seasons of "American Horror Story": "Cult," "Apocalypse," and "Double Feature," respectively. Among her other notable credits, she had recurring roles on "Royal Pains," "Casual," "Arrested Development," and "Dead to Me," and a main role on the short-lived Spike adaptation of "The Mist."

Film Career

Conroy made her feature film debut playing a Shakespearean actress in Woody Allen's 1979 film "Manhattan." She next played a waitress in the 1984 film "Falling in Love." In the late 80s, Conroy appeared in "Amazing Grace and Chuck," "Rocket Gibraltar," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and two more Woody Allen titles: "Another Woman" and "Crimes and Misdemeanors." The next decade, she had roles in Robert Benton's "Billy Bathgate," Martin Brest's "Scent of a Woman," Nora Ephron's "Sleepless in Seattle," Terence Davies's "The Neon Bible," Rebecca Miller's "Angela," and Nicholas Hytner's "The Crucible."

Early in the 00s, Conroy appeared in "Maid in Manhattan" and "Die, Mommie, Die!" In 2004, she played Ophelia Powers in the superhero film "Catwoman" and Katharine Hepburn's mother in Martin Scorsese's biographical drama "The Aviator." Conroy went on to have roles in such films as "Shopgirl," "Broken Flowers," "Ira and Abby," "The Wicker Man," "Humboldt County," "Love Happens," "Stay Cool," and "Shelter." In 2010, she played the wife of Robert De Niro's character in the crime thriller "Stone." Conroy's other credits have included "No Pay, Nudity"; "The Tale"; "Mountain Rest"; "James vs. His Future Self"; Jane Campion's Academy Award-winning "The Power of the Dog"; and Todd Phillips's Academy Award-winning "Joker," in which she plays the mother of Joaquin Phoenix's titular character.

Personal Life

Conroy married her first husband, Jonathan Furst, in 1980; they divorced later in the decade. She went on to marry actor Jan Munroe in 1992.