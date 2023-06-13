Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Nov 27, 1963 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Film Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Fisher Stevens' Net Worth

Fisher Stevens is an American actor, director, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $8 million. Over the course of a multi-decade career, Fisher Stevens has appeared in dozens of movies. His notable films include "Hackers," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The French Dispatch," and "Asteroid City," "Short Circuit" and "Super Mario Bros." More recently Fisher appeared on the acclaimed HBO series "Succession."

Fisher Stevens served as a producer on the films "Swimfan," "Uptown Girls," "The Cove," "Awake," and "Crazy Love." For "The Cove," a 2009 documentary about dolphin killing in Japan, Fisher won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary. Fisher produced and directed the 2016 climate change documentary "Before the Flood."

Early Life

Stevens was born on November 27, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. He was born to parents Sally and Norman Fisher and raised in a Jewish household. His father was a furniture executive while his mother was a painter and AIDS activist. He grew up in various neighborhoods of Chicago including Hyde Park, Highland Park, and Evanston. When he was 13, his parents divorced and he moved to New York City with his mother and began acting at the age of 16. After high school, he completed one year at New York University before deciding to pursue acting full time.

Career

Stevens had already landed his first movie role in the horror film "The Burning" when he was 16 in 1981. He then appeared in a number of other films throughout the 1980s including "Baby It's You," "The Brother from Another Planet," "The Flamingo Kid," "My Science Project," "Short Circuit," "The Boss' Wife," "Short Circuit 2," and "Bloodhounds of Broadway." He also acted in television throughout this decade, making appearances in shows like "CBS Schoolbreak Special," "Tall Tales & Legends," and "Columbo.

Additionally, in 1986, he co-founded the Naked Angels Theater Company with longtime friends Rob Morrow, Nicole Burdette, Pippin Parker, Charles Landry, Nancy Travis, and Ned Eisenberg. He also began his Broadway and off-Broadway career in the 1980s. In 1982, he appeared in the Broadway production of "Torch Song Trilogy." In 1988, he appeared in a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" playing the character of Demetrious.

In the 1990s, Stevens appeared in even more films. He had roles in "Reverse of Fortune," "The Marrying Man," "Mystery Date," "When the Party's Over," "Nina Takes a Lover," "Only You," "Hackers," "The Pompatus of Love," "Four Days in September," "Taxman," and "The Tic Code." He also had television roles in "General Motors Theatre," "Key West," "Friends," and "Law & Order." From 1996 to 2000, he appeared as character Chuck Fishman in 48 episodes of "Early Edition." He also co-founded Greene Street Films, a film production company in Tribeca, in 1996.

Throughout the 2000s, Stevens appeared in films like "Slow Burn," "Red Angel," "Rio Sex Comedy," "Undiscovered," "Awake," and "Kettle of Fish." He also appeared in television shows like "Lost," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Dr. Vegas," "Hope & Faith," and "Hack," among others. His next recurring role in television came in 2015 when he was cast as character Marvin Gerard in "The Blacklist." He appeared in 15 episodes of the show between 2015 and 2022. He also began landing more prominent film roles around this time. In 2014, he was cast in the Wes Anderson film "The Grand Budapest Hotel." He later had roles in "Hail, Caesar!," "Isle of Dogs," and "The French Dispatch," among others. From 2019 to 2023, he appeared as character Hugo Baker in the wildly popular television series "Succession," appearing in 19 episodes total.

Stevens has also had a successful career in directing and producing. His first directing credit came in 1995 when he directed "Call of the Wylie." In 2002, he directed "Just a Kiss" and in 2007 "Crazy Love." He directed "Stand Up Guys" in 2012 and then "Before the Flood" and "Bright Lights" Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" in 2016. In 2021, he directed "Palmer." As a producer, he has worked on television, film, and theater productions like "Uptown Girls," "Slow Burn," "A Prairie Home Companion," "Wedding Daze," "Meet Bill," "Awake," "Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach," "Mission Blue," "Racing Extinction," "Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang," "Before the Flood," "The Cove" and "Tiger King."

Many of the accolades that Stevens has received throughout his career are related to his work in documentary film and television making. In 2009, he won an Academy Award for "The Cove," which he produced, in the Best Documentary Feature category. A number of his projects have been nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including "Tiger King," "American Masters," and "Racing Extinction."

He has also done some work as a writer and narrator of other written projects. In 2000, he wrote the story "Sam the Man." In 2009, he authored "The Grean Teem." He has also narrated books like "Secondhand Souls: A Novel," "A Dirty Job," "Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ's Childhood Pal," and "The Highest Tide: A Novel."

Personal Life

Stevens dated actress Michelle Pfeiffer from 1989 until 1992. They met while they were both appearing in a New York Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night. He later began dating longtime filmmaking partner and producer, Alexis Bloom. In 2017, the couple married in a private ceremony. The couple have two children together.