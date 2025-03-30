What is Fionnula Flanagan's Net Worth?

Fionnula Flanagan is an Irish actress of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $4 million. Fionnula Flanagan known for her performances in such films as "James Joyce's Women," "Waking Ned," "The Others," "Transamerica," and "The Guard." On television, she starred in the series "How the West Was Won" and "Brotherhood" and played the recurring role of Eloise Hawking on "Lost." Flanagan's stage credits include the plays "Ulysses in Nighttown" and "The Ferryman," both of which garnered her Tony Award nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Early Life and Education

Fionnghuala Flanagan was born on December 10, 1941 in Dublin, Ireland to Rosanna and Terence, the latter an Irish Army officer. She has four siblings, with whom she was raised speaking both English and Gaelic. Flanagan attended schools in England and Switzerland, and trained extensively at the Abbey Theatre School in Dublin.

Film Career

Flanagan made her film debut in 1967, playing Gerty MacDowell in Joseph Strick's adaptation of "Ulysses." She next appeared in John Huston's 1969 film "Sinful Davey." Flanagan didn't do many films in the 1970s, although she did star in the Academy Award-winning short film "In the Region of Ice" in 1976. In the first half of the 1980s, she appeared in "Mr. Patman," "Through Naked Eyes," and "Reflections." Following those, Flanagan starred in "James Joyce's Women," based on her 1977 one-woman play of the same name in which she plays all six main female roles. She subsequently had supporting roles in "Youngblood" and "P.K. and the Kid." In the early 1990s, Flanagan was in such films as "Mad at the Moon" and "Money for Nothing." Later in the decade, she starred in "Some Mother's Son" and "Waking Ned." With the cast of the latter film, Flanagan shared a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Flanagan's credits in the first half of the '00s included "The Others," "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," "Tears of the Sun," and "Man About Dog." In 2005, she played Elizabeth Schupak in "Transamerica," a role that won her the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress. Also that year, Flanagan was in John Singleton's action film "Four Brothers." Among her subsequent credits were "Slipstream," "Yes Man," and "The Invention of Lying." Flanagan went on to appear in the 2011 films "Kill the Irishman" and "The Guard," winning her second Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for the latter. Over the remainder of the decade, she appeared in such films as "Angels Sing," "Life's a Breeze," "Trash Fire," and "Supervized." She also lent her voice to the animated film "Song of the Sea." Flanagan's credits in the 2020s include "The Man from Rome," "Sight," and "Four Mothers."

Television Career

Flanagan first appeared on the small screen in the 1966 British series "Broome Stages," based on the novel by Clemence Dane. She transitioned to American television in the 1970s with guest roles on such shows as "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," "Mannix," "The Rookies," and "Rich Man, Poor Man." For her role as Clothilde on "Rich Man, Poor Man," Flanagan won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Flanagan later received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Molly Cullhane on "How the West Was Won." Her other credits in the 1970s included the television films "The Legend of Lizzie Borden," "Nightmare in Badham County," and "Mary White." Flanagan continued appearing in television films in the 1980s, such as "Scorned and Swindled," "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure," and "A Winner Never Quits." In the 1990s, she appeared in episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Poltergeist: The Legacy," among other series. Flanagan was also in the television film "A Secret Affair."

Commencing the new millennium, Flanagan had a supporting role in the HBO television film "For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story." She went on to have guest roles on "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Nip/Tuck." In 2005, Flanagan appeared in the miniseries "Revelations." The next year, she began starring as matriarch Rose Caffee in the series "Brotherhood," a role that earned her an Irish Film and Television Award nomination. Flanagan received another nomination in 2007 for her performance in the Irish series "Paddywhackery." That year, she began playing the recurring role of Eloise Hawking in the American mystery drama series "Lost." In 2013, three years after the end of "Lost," Flanagan had a recurring role in the first season of the Syfy series "Defiance." Later in the decade, she had a main role in the six-part series "Redwater" and guest roles on "American Gods" and "Origin." In the early 2020s, Flanagan appeared in the Irish series "Smother" and "Bad Sisters." She also had a role in the Netflix black comedy thriller series "Bodkin."

Stage Career

Originally a stage actress, Flanagan made her acting debut in the lead role of the Irish-language play "An Triail" in 1964. She went on to make her Broadway debut in 1968 in Brian Friel's play "Lovers." In the 1970s, she acted in "The Incomparable Max" and the Joycean plays "Ulysses in Nighttown" and "James Joyce's Women," the latter a one-woman play Flanagan also wrote. For "Ulysses in Nighttown," she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Flanagan would later earn a second nomination for her work in Jez Butterworth's play "The Ferryman," which premiered on Broadway in 2018.

Personal Life

In 1972, Flanagan married Irish nationalist Garrett O'Connor. They remained together until his passing in 2015.

Real Estate

In 1972, Fionnula and Garrett paid $41,000 for a home in Beverly Hills, California. She continued to own this home after his death in 2015. She listed it for sale in December 2024 for $2.8 million but has not found a buyer as of this writing. In 2020, she paid $522,000 for a home in Rancho Mirage, California.